Augusta National And The R&A Announce New Masters And Open Championship Qualifying Criteria

Augusta National, home to The Masters, and The R&A have announced, jointly, plans to align aspects of the qualification criteria for the Masters Tournament and The Open.

Specifically, invitations (one year exemptions) will be awarded to winners, or top finishers, of select national opens, with the qualifying criteria beginning immediately.

The specific home opens are:

Current Scottish Open Champion

Current Spanish Open Champion

Current Japan Open Champion

Current Hong Kong Open Champion

Current Australian Open Champion

Current South African Open Champion

By introducing the new initiative, it means that more pathways are open for those participating internationally, with both organizations continuing to recognize the global strength of professional golf.

Speaking about the joint announcement, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters, Fred Ridley, stated: "The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees.

"We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today’s announcement strengthens our organisations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.

"We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The Open, beginning next year."

The announcement appears to signal that The Masters has moved away from inviting winners of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall series, a seven-event run that follows on from the regular PGA Tour season.

In point 17 of The Masters’ qualifying criteria, it now reads: “Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending Tour Championship.”

Now being replaced by six national opens, it's not just The Masters where players will have a chance to qualify, with The R&A also revealing that players looking to qualify for The Open Championship will have the chance through 15 events in 13 countries.

The Open Qualifying Series has been in operation since 2013 and offers players entry into The Open through numerous Tour events across the world, with the full schedule for The 2025 Open Qualifying Series being announced in September.

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A stated: "We take great pride in the range of qualification routes we offer to players around the world through The Open Qualifying Series.

"We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and the Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions.

"This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both Major championships."

