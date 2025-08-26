Augusta National And The R&A Announce New Masters And Open Championship Qualifying Criteria
Augusta National and The R&A have jointly announced that those hoping to qualify for The Masters and Open Championship will have the chance to via select national opens
Augusta National, home to The Masters, and The R&A have announced, jointly, plans to align aspects of the qualification criteria for the Masters Tournament and The Open.
Specifically, invitations (one year exemptions) will be awarded to winners, or top finishers, of select national opens, with the qualifying criteria beginning immediately.
The specific home opens are:
- Current Scottish Open Champion
- Current Spanish Open Champion
- Current Japan Open Champion
- Current Hong Kong Open Champion
- Current Australian Open Champion
- Current South African Open Champion
By introducing the new initiative, it means that more pathways are open for those participating internationally, with both organizations continuing to recognize the global strength of professional golf.
Speaking about the joint announcement, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters, Fred Ridley, stated: "The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees.
"We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today’s announcement strengthens our organisations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.
"We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The Open, beginning next year."
The announcement appears to signal that The Masters has moved away from inviting winners of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall series, a seven-event run that follows on from the regular PGA Tour season.
In point 17 of The Masters’ qualifying criteria, it now reads: “Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending Tour Championship.”
Now being replaced by six national opens, it's not just The Masters where players will have a chance to qualify, with The R&A also revealing that players looking to qualify for The Open Championship will have the chance through 15 events in 13 countries.
The Open Qualifying Series has been in operation since 2013 and offers players entry into The Open through numerous Tour events across the world, with the full schedule for The 2025 Open Qualifying Series being announced in September.
Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A stated: "We take great pride in the range of qualification routes we offer to players around the world through The Open Qualifying Series.
"We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and the Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions.
"This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both Major championships."
Masters Tournament Qualifying Criteria
- 1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)
- 2. U.S. Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- 3. The Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- 4. PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- 5. Winners of the Players Championship (Three years)
- 6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One Year)
- 7. Current U.S. Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the Runner-up (7- B) to the current U.S. Amateur Champion
- 8. Current The Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
- 9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year)
- 10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year)
- 11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion (One year)
- 12. Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual Champion (One year)
- 13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
- 14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
- 15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
- 16. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
- 17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending Tour Championship
- 18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship
- 19. Current Scottish Open Champion (One year)
- 20. Current Spanish Open Champion (One year)
- 21. Current Japan Open Champion (One year)
- 22. Current Hong Kong Open Champion (One year)
- 23. Current Australian Open Champion (One year)
- 24. Current South African Open Champion (One year)
- 25. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- 26. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
