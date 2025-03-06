Jon Rahm's Legion XIII Signs Landmark LIV Equipment Deal With Callaway

Callaway Golf has signed an equipment deal with Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII team, marking the first major manufacturer to sign up with the LIV Golf League.

Teams in LIV Golf have been busy doing all manner of clothing and sponsorship deals as they look to establish themselves as valuable sporting properties - but this deal is a first.

Callaway is the first major club manufacturer to sign an official deal with a team - with that team being led by Rahm who has been with the company since 2021.

The Spaniard used Callaway clubs to win both his Majors - the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters - and has continued with them in the bag since his switch to LIV Golf at the end of 2023.

And it is now Callaway that has taken the first leap into signing with a LIV team, with president Chip Brewer saying the company are "committed to being an equipment leader wherever top players are competing."

“We are happy to partner with a world-class athlete in Jon Rahm, and his Legion XIII team,” Brewer added in a press release.

“Now the time is right to cement our relationship with Jon and his team - utilizing his exceptional talent and stature within the game to help engage and excite fans around the globe.”

Brands initially seemed cautious about signing deals with the breakaway league, but with LIV Golf seemingly in for the long haul and talks continuing between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF it now seems much less of a risky move.

Already having that relationship with former World No.1 Rahm also helps, with the Spaniard still one of the biggest names in golf.

“I’m so happy to enhance this incredible relationship with Callaway and also extend it with Legion XIII,” Rahm said.

“I’ve played the best golf of my career with their equipment over the past four years, and they continue to set the bar higher with every new product line. I know this partnership will have a tremendously positive impact for me and my teammates.”

Legion XIII young guns Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin are already Callaway staff players, while teammate Tyrrell Hatton has been playing Ping clubs since turning pro in 2012.

Full details of the new deal between Callaway and Legion XIII have not been disclosed.

It has been a busy time for LIV teams in general with Legion XIII one of the most active - after annoucing a deal with Greyson Clothiers for this season among a slew of apparel deals around the league.

Signing young Northern Irishman McKibbin was somewhat of a coup, especially as he went against the advice of his hometown hero Rory McIlroy to join LIV.

Rahm won the individual LIV Golf title in his debut season last year as his team finished second.

And they've started in great form in 2025 with Legion XIII top of the standings after winning the season opener in Riyadh and finishing runner-up in Adelaide.

Jon Rahm Callaway club setup for 2025

Driver: Elyte Triple Diamond

Fairway Woods: Paradym Ai-Smoke TD T

Irons: Apex TCB 24

Wedges: Jaws RAW

Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S

Ball: Chrome Tour X