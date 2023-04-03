The Masters 2023 Live Stream - How to watch the action from Augusta National

The Masters 2023 Live Stream

The first men's Major Championship of 2023, The Masters (opens in new tab), takes place this week at Augusta National (opens in new tab). World number one Scottie Scheffler is looking to go back-to-back after winning the 2022 tournament despite a four-putt at the final hole. Of course the rest of the field, which features the world's top male players from the PGA and LIV Tours, will be looking to stop him from putting on another Green Jacket.

Rory McIlroy has shown some fine form of late and he is looking to go one better than 2022's tournament to secure the career Grand Slam. Tiger Woods is also down to compete as well.

Augusta National always delivers a lot of drama and excitement, especially when we come down the stretch on Sunday. As such, below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event to make sure you miss none of the action.

The Masters Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs. This is particularly helpful because it allows people to stream the tournament through Masters.com, which is a service only available in the US and lets people watch a variety of streams including featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, and the normal broadcast.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2023 The Masters

All times EST

Thursday, April 6: 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN)

Friday, April 7: 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN)

Saturday, April 8: 3pm-7pm (CBS)

Sunday, April 9: 2pm-7pm (CBS)

The broadcasts during the week will feature ESPN over the first two days and then CBS will take over when the tournament heats up over the weekend.

If you don't have access to ESPN (opens in new tab) or CBS, a VPN is the best way to ensure you can watch as much of the tournament as possible. This is because in the US you can stream the tournament via Masters.com (opens in new tab). It is worth noting that this service is just available in the United States.

UK TV Schedule - 2023 The Masters

Thursday, April 6: 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, April 7: 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, April 8: 7.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, April 9: 6.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 The Masters

Friday, April 7: 12.30am-9.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, April 8: 12.30am-9.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, April 9: 12am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, April 10: 12am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Georgia here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

The Masters Tee Times

Tee times are still to be announced but as soon as they are we will update this section.

FAQs

How can I watch The Masters live stream? There are a number of ways you can watch a live stream of The Masters. For those in the US, the coverage is split between ESPN and CBS, whilst the UK coverage will be on Sky Sports. It should also be noted that VPN's are a great way to watch the tournament from anywhere in the world and we have all the details on how to get one in this piece.

