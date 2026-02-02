Joel Dahmen Tapes Exemption Request Letter To Polo In Cheeky Nod To Iconic WM Phoenix Celebration

PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen is in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open field this week after the popular figure's cheeky exemption-request method paid off with tournament organizers.

Dahmen, who subsequently booked his spot at TPC Scottsdale anyway via a top-10 finish in the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, had written to WM Phoenix Open chairman Jason Eisenberg in the weeks prior to Thursday's start asking to be granted with an eighth appearance into 'The People's Open.'

But it was not just an ordinary letter inside an envelope that the Scottsdale resident personally brought to Eisenberg's office.

First reported by CBS Golf analyst Colt Knost and confirmed by the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship winner in an Instagram story, Dahmen instead chose to stick his well thought-out request to one of his polo shirts in a nod to the iconic celebration on the Stadium Course's 16th hole back in 2022.

(Image credit: Joel Dahmen Instagram)

Playing alongside Harry Higgs as two of the back-markers on the leaderboard at the time, Dahmen's buddy rolled home a par putt in front of up to 20,000 fans and duly pulled his shirt up over his head.

Moments later, Dahmen removed his polo completely and waved it in a circular motion as cans of beer rained down from the stands onto the duo and their caddies.

Speaking in an episode of Full Swing which touched on the moment, the 38-year-old revealed he was "yelled at" by the PGA Tour, but stopped short of confirming he was fined despite Higgs suggesting the pair were likely to face sanctions at the time.

Regardless of how the PGA Tour viewed the situation, it endeared both Higgs and Dahmen to fans worldwide - even before Dahmen's incredibly powerful episode on Full Swing.

More than three years later, Dahmen has enjoyed and endured several big changes in his life including welcoming two babies with his wife Lona, splitting up with long-time caddie Geno Bonnalie and losing his full PGA Tour status.

But, as he looks to recover his full place on the historic US circuit, Dahmen discovered last Friday that he would definitely be lining up at the WM Phoenix Open this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement from the tournament which revealed Dahmen, Charley Hoffman and Sahith Theegala as the three chosen players to receive a sponsor's exemption, Eisenberg said: “The WM Phoenix Open is built on elite competition, personality, and energy, and this group embodies all three.

“Sahith’s history at this tournament speaks for itself, Joel is one of the Tour’s most popular and authentic competitors, and Charley’s long-standing connection to both WM and this event makes this a special group to welcome back to TPC Scottsdale.”

As far as the contents of Dahmen's exemption-request letter goes, the University of Washington alumnus reiterated his understanding that removing clothes in public is wrong and said he would be "honored" to take part in one of the stand-out stops on tour.

He also stated that, if successful with his appeal, "I can confidently say I plan to keep my shirt on at all times, unless directed otherwise by the Thunderbirds [tournament hosts]."

Fans will be able to see whether Dahmen is true to his word when the action begins at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday.