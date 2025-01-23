The Masters Field 2025: Who Is Playing At Augusta National?

It's the first Major of the year and the most eagerly anticipated as The Masters at Augusta National kicks off the Major season in April.

The build-up is unparalleled and with the smallest field of the four Majors there's always huge intrigue in who has made the field for Augusta National and who has missed out.

The 2025 Masters takes place from 10-13 April at Augusta National, but as soon as those first invitations drop around Christmas time then players start to look forward to strolling down Magnolia Lane.

How do you qualify for The Masters?

Past champions get an invite for life, and they're joined by the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of the preceding year - who all get those invitations in the festive period.

Any player who has won a full points PGA Tour tournament since the last Masters also gets an invite, along with several amateur championship winners and the top college golfer from last year.

The top 12 from last year's Masters and top four from the other Majors get in along with a few other criteria (detailed below).

Two amateurs who qualifed have actually turned down the chance to play thanks to their decisions to turn pro - with Wenyi Ding and Jacob Skov Olesen banking on qualifying by right at some point.

For those not otherwise in, the two late ways to qualify are to win an upcoming PGA Tour event before the start of The Masters or get into the top 50 in the OWGR the week before the tournament.

Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard were given special invites by Augusta National.

The 2025 Masters field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Qualifying category listed by number)

Ludvig Aberg, 13, 18, 19

Byeong Hun An, 18, 19

Jose Luis Ballester (a), 7-A

Evan Beck (a), 11

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 18

Akshay Bhatia, 18, 19

Keegan Bradley, 17, 18, 19

Sam Burns, 18, 19

Angel Cabrera, 1

Rafael Campos, 17

Patrick Cantlay, 14, 18, 19

Wyndham Clark, 2, 18, 19

Corey Conners, 19

Fred Couples, 1

Cameron Davis, 13, 17

Jason Day, 19

Bryson DeChambeau, 2, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19

Thomas Detry, 16

Nick Dunlap, 19

Nico Echavarria, 17

Austin Eckroat, 17, 19

Tony Finau, 14, 18, 19

Matt Fitzpatrick, 2, 19

Tommy Fleetwood, 13, 18, 19

Sergio Garcia, 1

Lucas Glover, 19

Max Greyserman, 19

Brian Harman, 3, 19

Justin Hastings (a), 10

Tyrrell Hatton, 13, 19

Russell Henley, 18, 19

Tom Hoge, 18

Nicolai Hojgaard, Special

Rasmus Hojgaard, 19

Max Homa, 13, 19

Billy Horschel, 15, 18, 19

Viktor Hovland, 16, 18, 19

Sungjae Im, 18, 19

Dustin Johnson, 1

Zach Johnson, 1

Noah Kent (a), 7-B

Tom Kim, 19

Chris Kirk, 18

Patton Kizzire, 17

Brooks Koepka, 4

Bernhard Langer, 1

Thriston Lawrence, 15, 19

Min Woo Lee, 19

Shane Lowry, 18, 19

Robert MacIntyre, 17, 18, 19

Hideki Matsuyama, 1, 17, 18, 19

Denny McCarthy, 19

Matt McCarty, 17, 19

Rory McIlroy, 14, 17, 18, 19

Maverick McNealy, 17, 19

Phil Mickelson, 1, 4

Collin Morikawa, 3, 4, 13, 16, 18, 19

Joaquin Niemann, Special

Jose Maria Olazabal, 1

Matthieu Pavon, 13, 18, 19

Taylor Pendrith, 17, 18, 19

J.T. Poston, 17, 19

Jon Rahm, 1, 2, 19

Aaron Rai, 17, 18, 19

Patrick Reed, 1, 13

Davis Riley, 17

Justin Rose, 15, 19

Xander Schaufelle, 3, 4, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19

Scottie Scheffler, 1, 5, 6, 13, 17, 18, 19

Adam Schenk, 13

Charl Schwartzel, 1

Adam Scott, 1, 18, 19

Vijay Singh, 1

Cameron Smith, 3, 13

Jordan Spieth, 1

Sepp Straka, 18, 19

Hiroshi Tai (a), 12

Nick Taylor, 17

Sahith Theegala, 18, 19

Justin Thomas, 4, 18, 19

Davis Thompson, 17, 19

Jhonattan Vegas, 17

Bubba Watson, 1

Mike Weir, 1

Danny Willett, 1

Tiger Woods, 1

Cameron Young, 13, 19

Kevin Yu, 17

Will Zalatoris, 13

The Masters 2025 qualifying criteria

1. Masters Tournament Champions (lifetime)

2. US Open Champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

3. The Open Champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

4. PGA Champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

5. Winners of The Players Championship (three years)

6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (one year)

7. Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion

8. Current The Amateur Champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (one year)

10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (one year)

11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (one year)

12. Current NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Champion

13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open

16. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship

16. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

19. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

21. Special invite

Past champions not expected to play