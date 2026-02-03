LIV Golf Says OWGR Decision 'Disproportionately Harms' Consistent Performers And Emerging Talent

LIV Golf says no other tour has been restricted as much as it has been after the Official World Golf Ranking confirmed just the top-10 finishers in its events would earn points

A LIV Golf sign with flags of the 13 teams in the background
LIV Golf's seven-month Official World Golf Ranking application has resulted in an official sanctioning by the rankings board, but the league is not happy with the result.

The OWGR confirmed the top-10 finishers in LIV Golf tournaments will be awarded points while admitting the league did not meet a number of aspects in its criteria - areas including field size, no-cut events and pathways.

LIV Golf statement after securing OWGR points:

"The stated mission of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is to “administer and publish a transparent, credible, and accurate ranking based on the relative performances of players participating in male Eligible Golf Tours worldwide.”

"We acknowledge this long‑overdue moment of recognition, which affirms the fundamental principle that performance on the course should matter, regardless of where the competition takes place.

"However, this outcome is unprecedented. Under these rules, a player finishing 11th in a LIV Golf event is treated the same as a player finishing 57th.

"Limiting points to only the top 10 finishers disproportionately harms players who consistently perform at a high level but finish just outside that threshold, as well as emerging talent working to establish themselves on the world stage—precisely the players a fair and meritocratic ranking system is designed to recognize.

"No other competitive tour or league in OWGR history has been subjected to such a restriction. We expect this is merely a first step toward a structure that fully and fairly serves the players, the fans, and the future of the sport.

"We entered this process in good faith and will continue to advocate for a ranking system that reflects performance over affiliation. The game deserves transparency. The fans deserve credibility. And the players deserve a system that treats them equally."

