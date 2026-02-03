LIV Golf Says OWGR Decision 'Disproportionately Harms' Consistent Performers And Emerging Talent

LIV Golf's seven-month Official World Golf Ranking application has resulted in an official sanctioning by the rankings board, but the league is not happy with the result.

The OWGR confirmed the top-10 finishers in LIV Golf tournaments will be awarded points while admitting the league did not meet a number of aspects in its criteria - areas including field size, no-cut events and pathways.

It means LIV events are classed as 'Small Field Tournaments' and could lead to some of the league's weaker players potentially going the entire season without earning a single point.

The league is clearly relieved to have got the application over the line but is unhappy with the decision to only award points to the top-10, which is around 17.5% of the field compared to 53% on the PGA Tour this week and 45% on the DP World Tour.

In a statement from LIV Golf, the league said the decision "disproportionately harms" its players who finish close to the top-10 as the 11th-placed finisher will go on to earn the same as the last-place finisher - zero.

"Limiting points to only the top 10 finishers disproportionately harms players who consistently perform at a high level but finish just outside that threshold, as well as emerging talent working to establish themselves on the world stage—precisely the players a fair and meritocratic ranking system is designed to recognize," LIV Golf said.

"No other competitive tour or league in OWGR history has been subjected to such a restriction," it continued.

The OWGR did say it acknowledges that LIV is making further changes ahead of 2027 and ensured it would continue to evaluate the league in regards to its criteria, which could result in the points allocations being changed.

It also warned LIV could be removed from the system altogether.

LIV Golf statement after securing OWGR points:

