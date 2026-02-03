LIV Golf Says OWGR Decision 'Disproportionately Harms' Consistent Performers And Emerging Talent
LIV Golf says no other tour has been restricted as much as it has been after the Official World Golf Ranking confirmed just the top-10 finishers in its events would earn points
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
LIV Golf's seven-month Official World Golf Ranking application has resulted in an official sanctioning by the rankings board, but the league is not happy with the result.
The OWGR confirmed the top-10 finishers in LIV Golf tournaments will be awarded points while admitting the league did not meet a number of aspects in its criteria - areas including field size, no-cut events and pathways.
It means LIV events are classed as 'Small Field Tournaments' and could lead to some of the league's weaker players potentially going the entire season without earning a single point.
The league is clearly relieved to have got the application over the line but is unhappy with the decision to only award points to the top-10, which is around 17.5% of the field compared to 53% on the PGA Tour this week and 45% on the DP World Tour.
In a statement from LIV Golf, the league said the decision "disproportionately harms" its players who finish close to the top-10 as the 11th-placed finisher will go on to earn the same as the last-place finisher - zero.
"Limiting points to only the top 10 finishers disproportionately harms players who consistently perform at a high level but finish just outside that threshold, as well as emerging talent working to establish themselves on the world stage—precisely the players a fair and meritocratic ranking system is designed to recognize," LIV Golf said.
"No other competitive tour or league in OWGR history has been subjected to such a restriction," it continued.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The OWGR did say it acknowledges that LIV is making further changes ahead of 2027 and ensured it would continue to evaluate the league in regards to its criteria, which could result in the points allocations being changed.
It also warned LIV could be removed from the system altogether.
Do you think LIV's OWGR decision is fair or should point be awarded to more than just the top-10? Let us know in the comments section.
LIV Golf statement after securing OWGR points:
"The stated mission of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is to “administer and publish a transparent, credible, and accurate ranking based on the relative performances of players participating in male Eligible Golf Tours worldwide.”
"We acknowledge this long‑overdue moment of recognition, which affirms the fundamental principle that performance on the course should matter, regardless of where the competition takes place.
"However, this outcome is unprecedented. Under these rules, a player finishing 11th in a LIV Golf event is treated the same as a player finishing 57th.
"Limiting points to only the top 10 finishers disproportionately harms players who consistently perform at a high level but finish just outside that threshold, as well as emerging talent working to establish themselves on the world stage—precisely the players a fair and meritocratic ranking system is designed to recognize.
"No other competitive tour or league in OWGR history has been subjected to such a restriction. We expect this is merely a first step toward a structure that fully and fairly serves the players, the fans, and the future of the sport.
"We entered this process in good faith and will continue to advocate for a ranking system that reflects performance over affiliation. The game deserves transparency. The fans deserve credibility. And the players deserve a system that treats them equally."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.