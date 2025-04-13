Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History

Today, April 13, The Masters champion will be crowned, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch Sunday's play at Augusta National, wherever you are in the world.

Masters on TV today: Quick guide ► Final Round start time: 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST ► Broadcast start time: 10:15am EDT / 3:15pm BST (featured feeds) | 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (main TV coverage) ► US: CBS ► UK: Sky Sports ► FREE Stream: Masters.com (US only) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

The 89th Masters is all set to become a shootout between two charismatic golfing superstars, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. The Northern Irishman leads DeChambeau by two shots and everyone else by at least four.

It promises so much: a rematch of the closing stages of last year’s US Open where DeChambeau came from behind to win.

It will be a clash of styles. McIlroy has been steely throughout this Masters. DeChambeau has been boisterous, fist pumping the patrons.

It is also PGA Tour versus LIV Golf.

Neither man has won a Green Jacket and for McIlroy it would elevate him into the small club of those who have won all four modern Majors. The last to join was Tiger Woods in 2000, following on from Gene Sarazen (1935), Ben Hogan (1953), Gary Player (1965) and Jack Nicklaus (1966).

But Rory has been here before. In 2011 he lead the Masters by four shots going into the final day, shot 80 and finished tied 15th as Charl Schwartzel, four shots back at the start of the day, won by two shots. Corey Conners is four shots back at the start of today.

“It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time and I'm excited for it,” said DeChambeau last night. “We both want to win really, really badly. It's going to be an electric atmosphere.”

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Masters today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Can I watch The Masters for free today?

You can watch The Masters for free on Sunday April 13, with the competition's own website and app hosting live streaming of the final round.

Simply download The Masters app, or head to Masters.com and click play.

Not only do you get the multi-feed streaming offering – with Featured Groups and Featured Holes – that will appear on other paid streaming platforms, you also get a simulcast of CBS's main TV telecast.

Streaming via Masters.com is only available in the US due to geo-restrictions, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Final Round from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch The Masters Final Round in the US

In the US, CBS and its Paramount+ streaming platform are taking charge of the Final Round of The Masters 2025 on Sunday April 13.

See also ► How To Watch Golf In The USA

The CBS broadcast team, which includes Jim Nantz hosting his 38th Masters, will take you through the climax of the tournament, which you can watch on TV on CBS or online via Paramount+.

The main TV broadcast for today's play runs from 2pm – 7pm EDT on CBS, but it starts earlier than that over on Paramount+ with two bonus hours from 12pm – 2pm. The streaming platform will also carry a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

All seven hours of this coverage will be simulcast for free on Masters.com, which also host the supplementary feeds – see above for details.

What time is The Masters on CBS today?

Times EDT

Masters on the Range: 10am to 12pm (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

10am to 12pm (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+) Featured Groups: 10:15am to 7pm (Paramount+)

10:15am to 7pm (Paramount+) Amen Corner: 11:45am to 6pm (Paramount+)

11:45am to 6pm (Paramount+) Holes 15 & 16: 12:30pm to 6:30pm (Paramount+)

12:30pm to 6:30pm (Paramount+) Holes 4, 5 & 6: 10:55am to 4pm (Paramount+)

10:55am to 4pm (Paramount+) Early TV coverage: 12pm to 2pm (Paramount+)

12pm to 2pm (Paramount+) TV coverage: 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)

You can watch the multi-feed stream for The Masters on the basic Paramount+ subscription ($7.99 per month). However, to watch the full CBS broadcast online, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

Watch The Masters Final Round in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with over seven hours of live coverage from the final round of The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday April 13.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is The Masters on in the UK?

The main broadcast of The Masters on Sky Sports runs from 5pm BST through to 12.30am, in the very early hours of Sunday.

Before that, though, you can watch two hours of build-up coverage with the analysts on the Sky Sports broadcast team from 3pm-5pm.

Watch The Masters Final Round in Canada

In Canada, the final round of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Sunday April 13.

The main coverage for the day will run from 2pm – 7.30pm ET on TSN1. TSN will also spread coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups across its other TV channels, as well as its streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

TSN schedule for The Masters Final Round – Sunday April 13

(Image credit: TSN)

Watch The Masters Final Round in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the final round of The Masters on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Monday April 14 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while Fox Sports 505 will hone in on Amen Corner. You can watch all that, and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo.

Timings (AEST)

Featured Groups: 12am-2am

Amen Corner: 1.45am-8am

Main Coverage: 2am-9am

Live from The Masters: 9am-11am

Watch The Masters for free, or 1 month for $1 There's a great deal on for The Masters – or make that two. Kayo Sports are offering one of two options: a seven-day free trial, or your first month for just $1 (subscriptions usually cost $25 per month). Either way, it's a brilliant deal for new customers looking to watch The Masters.

What time does the Masters start today?

The first player off the tee today, April 13, at The Masters is Brian Campbell, playing with a marker, at 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST.

Main TV coverage will begin just over two hours later – exact timings vary by broadcaster but all major rights-holders have seven hours of coverage scheduled through to the end of today's play.

As with the opening rounds, there are still dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and Featured Holes being shown across all those major broadcasters, as well as Masters.com. These feeds are mostly found online on each broadcaster's streaming platform, but some of it will be shown on TV, for example on Sky Sports Golf and Fox Sports 505.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau tee it up at 2.30am EDT / 7.30pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7.30pm EDT / 12.30am BST.

Main TV coverage times for The Masters Today

► CBS/Paramount+ (US): 12pm-7pm EDT

► Sky Sports (UK): 5pm-12.30am BST

► TSN (Canada): 2pm-7.30pm EDT

► Fox Sports (Aus): 2am-9am AEST (Monday)

What are The Masters Featured Groups today?

These are the groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters.

Min Woo Lee & Justin Thomas teeing off at 10am EDT, 3pm BST

teeing off at 10am EDT, 3pm BST Jon Rahm & Joaquin Niemann teeing off at 12:20am EDT, 5:20pm BST

teeing off at 12:20am EDT, 5:20pm BST Viktor Hovland & Collin Morikawa teeing off at 1:10pm EDT, 6:10pm BST

teeing off at 1:10pm EDT, 6:10pm BST Xander Schauffele & Nicolas Echavarria teeing off at 1:40pm EDT, 6:40pm BST

What are The Masters Featured Holes today?

4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

15, 16

What happened on day three at The Masters?

McIlroy started with three birdies and an eagle in his opening five holes, and became the first player to open with six straight threes at the Masters. He shot a second consecutive 66.

The day's low round was 66, by both McIlroy and 2007 Masters Champion Zach Johnson.

Bryson DeChambeau broke from the pack of those trailing McIlroy, with three birdies in the final four holes, including holing a 50ft birdie putt on 18. He went round in 69, his third round in the 60s.

Justin Rose’s putter went cold on him and he dropped out of the lead and down to tied sixth, carding 75.

The Masters leaderboard

Leaderboard for The Masters ahead of The Final Round.

1 R. McIlroy -12

2 B. DeChambeau -10

3 C. Conners -8

T4 P. Reed -6

T4 L. Aberg -6

T6 J. Day -5

T6 S. Scheffler -5

T6 S. Lowry -5

T6 J. Rose -5

T10 Z. Johnson -4

T10 N. Echavarria -4

T10 X. Schauffele -4

T10 S. Im -4

T14 M. Homa -3

T14 C. Morikawa -3

T14 V. Hovland -3

T17 D. Thompson -2

T17 T. Hoge -2

T17 T. Hatton -2

T17 M. McCarty -2

T21 J. Spieth -1

T21 M. Greyserman -1

T21 B. An -1

T21 R. Hojgaard -1

T25 J. Niemann E

T25 J. Rahm E

T25 M. McNealy E

T25 H. English E

T25 M. Kim E

T30 D. McCarthy +1

T30 A. Rai +1

T30 S. Theegala +1

T30 D. Berger +1

T30 B. Watson +1

T30 D. Riley +1

T30 T. Fleetwood +1

T37 T. Kim +2

T37 C. Schwartzel +2

T37 M. Fitzpatrick +2

T37 N. Taylor +2

T37 S. Burns +2

T42 S. Jaeger +3

T42 J. Poston +3

T42 D. Willett +3

T42 P. Cantlay +3

T42 W. Clark +3

T42 B. Harman +3

T48 J. Spaun +4

T48 J. Thomas +4

T48 M. Lee +4

T48 H. Matsuyama +4

T52 A. Bhatia +5

T52 B. Campbell +5