Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
How to catch all the action of one of the most eagerly anticipated final days of any recent Major
Roderick Easdale
Today, April 13, The Masters champion will be crowned, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch Sunday's play at Augusta National, wherever you are in the world.
Masters on TV today: Quick guide
► Final Round start time: 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST
► Broadcast start time: 10:15am EDT / 3:15pm BST (featured feeds) | 12pm EDT / 5pm BST (main TV coverage)
► US: CBS
► UK: Sky Sports
► FREE Stream: Masters.com (US only)
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
The 89th Masters is all set to become a shootout between two charismatic golfing superstars, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. The Northern Irishman leads DeChambeau by two shots and everyone else by at least four.
It promises so much: a rematch of the closing stages of last year’s US Open where DeChambeau came from behind to win.
It will be a clash of styles. McIlroy has been steely throughout this Masters. DeChambeau has been boisterous, fist pumping the patrons.
It is also PGA Tour versus LIV Golf.
Neither man has won a Green Jacket and for McIlroy it would elevate him into the small club of those who have won all four modern Majors. The last to join was Tiger Woods in 2000, following on from Gene Sarazen (1935), Ben Hogan (1953), Gary Player (1965) and Jack Nicklaus (1966).
But Rory has been here before. In 2011 he lead the Masters by four shots going into the final day, shot 80 and finished tied 15th as Charl Schwartzel, four shots back at the start of the day, won by two shots. Corey Conners is four shots back at the start of today.
“It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time and I'm excited for it,” said DeChambeau last night. “We both want to win really, really badly. It's going to be an electric atmosphere.”
Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Masters today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.
Can I watch The Masters for free today?
You can watch The Masters for free on Sunday April 13, with the competition's own website and app hosting live streaming of the final round.
Simply download The Masters app, or head to Masters.com and click play.
Not only do you get the multi-feed streaming offering – with Featured Groups and Featured Holes – that will appear on other paid streaming platforms, you also get a simulcast of CBS's main TV telecast.
Streaming via Masters.com is only available in the US due to geo-restrictions, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch The Masters Final Round from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
Watch The Masters Final Round in the US
In the US, CBS and its Paramount+ streaming platform are taking charge of the Final Round of The Masters 2025 on Sunday April 13.
See also
The CBS broadcast team, which includes Jim Nantz hosting his 38th Masters, will take you through the climax of the tournament, which you can watch on TV on CBS or online via Paramount+.
The main TV broadcast for today's play runs from 2pm – 7pm EDT on CBS, but it starts earlier than that over on Paramount+ with two bonus hours from 12pm – 2pm. The streaming platform will also carry a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.
All seven hours of this coverage will be simulcast for free on Masters.com, which also host the supplementary feeds – see above for details.
What time is The Masters on CBS today?
Times EDT
- Masters on the Range: 10am to 12pm (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 10:15am to 7pm (Paramount+)
- Amen Corner: 11:45am to 6pm (Paramount+)
- Holes 15 & 16: 12:30pm to 6:30pm (Paramount+)
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 10:55am to 4pm (Paramount+)
- Early TV coverage: 12pm to 2pm (Paramount+)
- TV coverage: 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)
You can watch the multi-feed stream for The Masters on the basic Paramount+ subscription ($7.99 per month). However, to watch the full CBS broadcast online, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12.99 per month.
Watch The Masters Final Round in the UK
Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with over seven hours of live coverage from the final round of The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday April 13.
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.
What time is The Masters on in the UK?
The main broadcast of The Masters on Sky Sports runs from 5pm BST through to 12.30am, in the very early hours of Sunday.
Before that, though, you can watch two hours of build-up coverage with the analysts on the Sky Sports broadcast team from 3pm-5pm.
Watch The Masters Final Round in Canada
In Canada, the final round of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Sunday April 13.
The main coverage for the day will run from 2pm – 7.30pm ET on TSN1. TSN will also spread coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups across its other TV channels, as well as its streaming platform, TSN+.
To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.
TSN schedule for The Masters Final Round – Sunday April 13
Watch The Masters Final Round in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch the final round of The Masters on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Monday April 14 in Australian time.
Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while Fox Sports 505 will hone in on Amen Corner. You can watch all that, and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo.
Timings (AEST)
Featured Groups: 12am-2am
Amen Corner: 1.45am-8am
Main Coverage: 2am-9am
Live from The Masters: 9am-11am
Watch The Masters for free, or 1 month for $1
There's a great deal on for The Masters – or make that two. Kayo Sports are offering one of two options: a seven-day free trial, or your first month for just $1 (subscriptions usually cost $25 per month). Either way, it's a brilliant deal for new customers looking to watch The Masters.
What time does the Masters start today?
The first player off the tee today, April 13, at The Masters is Brian Campbell, playing with a marker, at 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST.
Main TV coverage will begin just over two hours later – exact timings vary by broadcaster but all major rights-holders have seven hours of coverage scheduled through to the end of today's play.
As with the opening rounds, there are still dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and Featured Holes being shown across all those major broadcasters, as well as Masters.com. These feeds are mostly found online on each broadcaster's streaming platform, but some of it will be shown on TV, for example on Sky Sports Golf and Fox Sports 505.
Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau tee it up at 2.30am EDT / 7.30pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7.30pm EDT / 12.30am BST.
Main TV coverage times for The Masters Today
► CBS/Paramount+ (US): 12pm-7pm EDT
► Sky Sports (UK): 5pm-12.30am BST
► TSN (Canada): 2pm-7.30pm EDT
► Fox Sports (Aus): 2am-9am AEST (Monday)
What are The Masters Featured Groups today?
These are the groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters.
- Min Woo Lee & Justin Thomas teeing off at 10am EDT, 3pm BST
- Jon Rahm & Joaquin Niemann teeing off at 12:20am EDT, 5:20pm BST
- Viktor Hovland & Collin Morikawa teeing off at 1:10pm EDT, 6:10pm BST
- Xander Schauffele & Nicolas Echavarria teeing off at 1:40pm EDT, 6:40pm BST
What are The Masters Featured Holes today?
- 4, 5, 6
- Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)
- 15, 16
What happened on day three at The Masters?
McIlroy started with three birdies and an eagle in his opening five holes, and became the first player to open with six straight threes at the Masters. He shot a second consecutive 66.
The day's low round was 66, by both McIlroy and 2007 Masters Champion Zach Johnson.
Bryson DeChambeau broke from the pack of those trailing McIlroy, with three birdies in the final four holes, including holing a 50ft birdie putt on 18. He went round in 69, his third round in the 60s.
Justin Rose’s putter went cold on him and he dropped out of the lead and down to tied sixth, carding 75.
The Masters leaderboard
Leaderboard for The Masters ahead of The Final Round.
1 R. McIlroy -12
2 B. DeChambeau -10
3 C. Conners -8
T4 P. Reed -6
T4 L. Aberg -6
T6 J. Day -5
T6 S. Scheffler -5
T6 S. Lowry -5
T6 J. Rose -5
T10 Z. Johnson -4
T10 N. Echavarria -4
T10 X. Schauffele -4
T10 S. Im -4
T14 M. Homa -3
T14 C. Morikawa -3
T14 V. Hovland -3
T17 D. Thompson -2
T17 T. Hoge -2
T17 T. Hatton -2
T17 M. McCarty -2
T21 J. Spieth -1
T21 M. Greyserman -1
T21 B. An -1
T21 R. Hojgaard -1
T25 J. Niemann E
T25 J. Rahm E
T25 M. McNealy E
T25 H. English E
T25 M. Kim E
T30 D. McCarthy +1
T30 A. Rai +1
T30 S. Theegala +1
T30 D. Berger +1
T30 B. Watson +1
T30 D. Riley +1
T30 T. Fleetwood +1
T37 T. Kim +2
T37 C. Schwartzel +2
T37 M. Fitzpatrick +2
T37 N. Taylor +2
T37 S. Burns +2
T42 S. Jaeger +3
T42 J. Poston +3
T42 D. Willett +3
T42 P. Cantlay +3
T42 W. Clark +3
T42 B. Harman +3
T48 J. Spaun +4
T48 J. Thomas +4
T48 M. Lee +4
T48 H. Matsuyama +4
T52 A. Bhatia +5
T52 B. Campbell +5
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. Dodgy with driver or putter in hand, but can do the bits in between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I'm Not Going To Stand Here And Talk About Rory For 10 Minutes' - Shane Lowry Frustrated After Late Slip
The Irishman spoke to the media after his round, but he was in no mood to discuss about McIlroy
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Min Woo Lee Receives Penalty At The Masters After Rules Infringement
The recent PGA Tour winner was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round after he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Back-To-Back 370-Yard Monster Drives In Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start To Lead The Masters
It's safe to say that the four-time Major winner was full of adrenaline at the start of his third round, with McIlroy pounding two drives that measured a total of 740-yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is On Bryson DeChambeau’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Manager And More
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile and successful players of his era, but who are the team members helping to guide his career?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Will Make At The 2025 Masters
The Masters has seen a significant boost in prize money for 2025, with the Green Jacket winner, and his caddie, set to secure large paydays in Georgia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025
A record payout is available at the Augusta National Major - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published