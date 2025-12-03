How To Watch Australian Open Golf 2025: TV & Streaming Information As Rory McIlroy Headlines Down Under

Watch the Australian Open golf this week as Rory McIlroy heads Down Under, with all the broadcast information right here in this guide.

2025 Australian Open Golf key information • Dates: December 4-7, 2025 • Venue: Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Black Rock, Victoria, Australia. • Free Stream: 9Now (Australia) • TV & Streaming: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

The Australian Open is the second event of the 2025/2026 DP World Tour season and is regarded as one of the most important golf tournaments outside the heartlands of the USA and the UK.

The Australian Open golf will be televised live around the world this week, with viewing options in the US and UK, as well as free-to-air TV and streaming coverage in Australia itself.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on TV channels and live streams so you can watch the Australian Open online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Australian Open golf for FREE down under

You can watch the Australian Open golf for free in Australia, where free-to-air broadcaster Channel 9 is showing the tournament on TV and on its streaming service 9Now.

9Now is free to use with a registration. It is geo-restricted to Australia.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streaming servces by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Australian Open golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now, thanks to its lightning speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Cyber Monday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Watch Australian Open golf in the US

The Australian Open Golf is being broadcast exclusively on the Golf Channel.

Got cable? You're all set – you can watch on TV or via the NBC Sports app with your cable credentials.

Not got cable? To watch the Golf Channel online you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, which gets you cable channels in a flexible streaming package.

Note, Fubo currently does not carry the Golf Channel after a dispute with NBC, but you can get the action through the likes of Sling, DirecTV, and for the best value right now, YouTube TV.

Black Friday Deal YouTube TV was $82.99/month now $62.99/month for 5 months You can save 24% on your first five months with YouTube TV with this deal for Golf Monthly readers. It's compatible with all major devices so you'll be streaming away in no time.

Watch Australian Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Australian Open Golf on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with much of the coverage also on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can get a TV package with Sky, that includes Sky Sports and Netflix, for £35 per month, and that comes with a streaming puck. You can also add Sky Sports to your TV deal with the likes of Virgin and EE. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service on short-term plans.

How to watch the Australian Open golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Australian Open Golf for free on Channel 9 and 9Now.

The tournament is also being shown live on Fox Sports and streamed on Kayo Sports.

Australian Open Selected Tee Times: First Round

All times local (Melbourne is 11 hours ahead of GMT, and 16 hours ahead of ET)

6.55am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake

Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake 7.05am: Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy 7.15am: Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cameron Smith 12.05pm: Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann 12.15pm: Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, David Puig

Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, David Puig 12.25pm: Cameron Davis, Abraham Ancer, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Australian Open TV Schedule

Thursday 4th December - Round One:

US (ET): Wednesday: 8pm–9.30pm (NBC Sports App), 9.30pm-1am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 8pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf), 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 7am–12pm; 3pm-5pm (9Gem); 12pm–3pm (Channel 9); 7am–5pm (Fox Sports/Kayo)

Friday 5th December - Round Two:

US (ET): Thursday: 8pm–9.30pm (NBC Sports App), 9.30pm-1am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 2.30am–6am (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): 12pm–3pm (Channel 9), 3pm-5pm (9Gem); 12pm–5pm (Fox Sports/Kayo)

Saturday 6th December - Round Three:

US (ET): Friday: 8pm–9.30pm (NBC Sports App), 9.30pm-1am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 2.30am–6am (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 12pm–5pm (Channel 9); 12pm–5pm (Fox Sports/Kayo)

Sunday 7th December - Round Four:

US (ET): Saturday: 8pm–10pm (NBC Sports App), 10pm-1am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 2.30am–6am (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 12pm–5pm (Channel 9); 12pm–5pm (Fox Sports/Kayo)

Australian Open golf preview

Rory McIlroy will play in the Australian Open this week, for the first time since 2014. The previous year he had won the Stonehaven Cup, adding his name to a list of Australian Open winners that includes Gary Player (seven times), Jack Nicklaus (six times), Greg Norman (five times), Peter Thomson (three times), Jordan Spieth (twice), Adam Scott, Arnold Palmer and Gene Sarazen amongst others.

The Australian Open, as its impressive roll call of previous winners shows, has long been considered one of the premier golf tournaments outside the US and UK. Some have even argued that it should become the men’s fifth Major.

This year’s winner will qualify for the Masters at Augusta next Spring. The top three finishers, not otherwise exempt, will win places at The Open at Royal Birkdale next summer.

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of this calendar year qualify for the Masters. This is of particular relevance to Si Woo Kim and Matt McCarty, who are currently 54th and 55th.

There is strong home country representation in the field, including the 2017 winner Cam Davis and 2009 champion Adam Scott, and Major winners Cam Smith and Geoff Ogilvy.

The Australian Open is the second event of the 2025/2026 DP World Tour season and Rory McIlroy will be looking to rack up some points in the Race to Dubai, which is currently headed by David Puig. Puig has 500 points from winning last week’s Australian PGA Championship. The same number of points are available to this week’s winner of the Australian Open.