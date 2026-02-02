WM Phoenix Open Betting Tips 2026: Our Expert Doubles Down On His Top Tip

What a weekend of golf! Before I get into my WM Phoenix Open betting tips it would be criminal not to congratulate Justin Rose on a record-breaking win and also acknowledge one of the strangest playoffs in our sport's history.

Despite plenty of evidence pointing towards a Justin Rose challenge, I decided to go in a different direction at the Farmers Insurance Open and this week I am doubling down with my top tip.

Scottie Scheffler headlines a stacked field at the WM Phoenix Open, and has a great chance considering he has won twice and come third in his four most recent tournament starts, but I think I'd rather hunt out some value down the board.

Despite a stone-cold putter, I believe this two-time winner of the WM Phoenix Open is on the cusp of yet another PGA Tour victory - but who do our expert panel of betting tipsters think will win at TPC Scottsdale? Let's find out...

WM Phoenix Open Betting Tips 2026

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Hideki Matsuyama is Baz's top tip... for the second week in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Hideki Matsuyama To Win (+2500) @ BetMGM

Yes - it's Hideki... for a second week in a row. Despite not challenging Rose, Matsuyama had a good tournament and now has two top-13 finishes to kick off in 2026.

The former Masters Champion has won at TPC Scottsdale twice, been runner-up once and finished in the top-5 a total of four times. He also won the Hero World Challenge in December (read into that what you will).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His Strokes Gained: Approach numbers were good at Torrey Pines, ranking 10th in the field, but his ball striking prowess was never really a concern for me as Matsuyama has proven season after season that he is an absolute flusher.

His work on the greens is concerning, ranking 58th for SG: Putting last week, but we know that Hideki always turns up with a win at the start of the season and often produces weeks where his putter is red hot... so, let's hope it warms up by Thursday.

Next Best: Maverick McNealy To Win (+2800) @ BetMGM

Maverick McNealy is an interesting option this week, having finished 10th at Torrey Pines and 24th tin Hawaii. He has started well in both events, with a 65 and 66 respectively, but closing tournaments is another matter.

With just one PGA Tour win, at the 2024 RSM Classic, I would suggest that McNealy should have won more based on his undeniable talent, however a runner-up and three third place finishes last season suggests he is often close on the right course.

That course could be TPC Scottsdale, as McNealy has finished T6 and T9 in his last two starts. If he can continue building on an impressive start to 2026, I think he challenges again at a reasonable price.

Sahith Theegala appears to have sharpened up his game after a turbulent 2025 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Bet: Sahith Theegala To Win (+4500) @ BetMGM

Sahith Theegala appears to have put a pretty dismal 2025 season behind him with a couple of impressive performances to kick off the new year.

A T31 in Hawaii was a modest start, but following that with a T8 and a T7 shows the improvement I was hoping to see as he heads into an event where he has typically played well in the past.

Theegala has a T3 and a 5th place finish at TPC Scottsdale in his last four appearances and has a T6 at Bay Hill which offers some correlation in terms of the profile of winners recently.

After gaining strokes on the field throughout the bag last week, I can't see how Theegala isn't in the mix at the WM Phoenix Open.

Value Bet 2: Hao Tong Li To Win (+8000) @ BetMGM

For anyone tuning in to Kick Point Tour Issue this week, you will already know that I have an unhealthy obsession with Hao Tong Li.

The DP World Tour graduate has started life on the PGA Tour in style, banking a T8 and T11 finish in his two most recent starts.

The four-time DP World Tour winner ranked 7th for SG: Tee To Green at the Farmers Insurance Open, on a tough golf course, so I'd expect him to relish the challenge posed by TPC Scottsdale.

Li competed valiantly at the Open Championship in 2025 when chasing Scottie Scheffler, so we know he won't be intimidated by a strong field, and at a venue with more personality than most I can see Hao Tong Li thriving.

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

McNealy's only PGA Tour win so far came at the 2024 RSM Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Maverick McNealy To Win (+2800) @ BetMGM



McNealy has had a good start to 2026 with a T24 at the Sony and a T10 last week at Torrey Pines.

The former World No.1 amateur has excellent form here with a T9 last year and a T6 in 2024, and with four top-threes on the PGA Tour last year he is a man who finds himself in contention a fair amount.

He hasn’t won since November 2024 so I feel he could be overdue, especially after going close a number of times last year.

Pick Two: Christiaan Bezuidenhout To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM

The solid South African is on a strong run of form right now, having made every single cut since he missed the weekend of the John Deere Classic in early July.

Bezuidenhout was T4th here last time out so I am hoping a return to TPC Scottsdale can be the catalyst for another go at winning his maiden PGA Tour title.

He has posted respectable T38 and T27 finishes on the PGA Tour to start the year so far after successive top-10s to finish 2025.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Cameron Young has the skillset to challenge at TPC Scottsdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Cameron Young To Win (+2200) @ BetMGM

Finishing T22nd at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, Young comes into the WM Phoenix Open replicating his excellent 2025 form that featured a first PGA Tour title.

Possessing incredible distance off the tee, as well as excellent putting stats, I feel that the American is the nearest contender to Scheffler this week, especially as Young finished T12th here last year, as well T8th in 2024, showing consistent course form.

Pick Two: Sahith Theegala To Win (+4500) Or Top-5 Finish @ BetMGM

Like Young, Sahith Theegala possesses excellent course form at TPC Scottsdale, finishing solo fifth in 2024 and T3rd in 2022. In fact, he’s yet to miss a cut at the tournament.

What I like about the American is his recent results, which is showcased by a T8th at The American Express and a T7th at the Farmers Insurance Open. He seems to be re-finding his game in 2026 after struggles in 2025, making him a strong option this week.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite... and for good reason! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Scottie Scheffler To Win (+240) @ BetMGM

Who else? The man is a +240 favorite for a reason.

His short-game was out of this world when he won the American Express, and I don't expect it to drop off at a place he's already won at twice.

It might not be the most exciting choice, but there are literally no logical arguments to make against Scheffler winning again.

Plus, his odds remain in the positives for now so it makes sense to back the World No.1 early.

Pick Two: Michael Thorbjornsen To Win (+4500) @ BetMGM

If there is anyone who might be able to upset the applecart, I wonder if Thorbjornsen could be that guy.

He's played really well in two TGL starts, which tells me he's in full control of his game and should be building confidence, and his T18th at the Farmers Insurance Open was another positive sign.

The monster-hitting American has been slightly hit-and-miss in terms of putting a complete performance down each week, but if he can sew it all together at TPC Scottsdale then he has a great chance of nudging Scottie aside.

Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Winning Picks (Since Start Of 2025)