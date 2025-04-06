How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More

If you're in the UK and interested in knowing where to watch golf in 2025, you've come to the right place, with all the details on broadcasters, tournaments, deals, and prices here in this guide.

Compared to our guide on how to watch golf in the USA, this one is pretty straight-forward. While those on the other side of the Atlantic have tournaments spread across numerous broadcasters, golf fans in the UK have pretty much everything all in one place, on Sky Sports.

Whether it's the Majors, the Ryder Cup, or golf's biggest tours and leagues – including the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, and TGL – we'll let you know how to access all the golf coverage you want in 2025, and how to save money throughout the course of the season.

Watch golf on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is effectively the one-stop shop for watching golf in the UK in 2025 – Rupert Murdoch's broadcasting empire has the rights to almost every event.

The PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, TGL are all on Sky Sports, who also have all four men's majors and all five women's majors, plus the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, is with ITV, but otherwise you don't need to look any further than Sky Sports.

Get Sky Sports direct through Sky TV The first port of call for Sky Sports is taking out a TV deal direct with Sky. You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month. Note, these are 24-month minimum contracts, so are a long-term investment.

Stream Sky Sports through NOW TV For a more flexible plan without the commitment of a long-term contract, NOW TV is the streaming partner of Sky Sports, and you can get all Sky Sports channels for £34.99 per month, though they almost always have discounts for your first few months.

Add Sky Sports to your another TV package If you already have a TV package with another provider, such as Virgin Media or EE, you can add Sky Sports to your plan. They work slightly differently depending on whether you're streaming or using linear TV, and prices vary so check with your provider for the latest offer.

Can I watch golf for free in the UK?

Gone are the days when you could watch the biggest golf tournaments on free-to-air television in the UK. All four men's majors were once shown on either the BBC or Channel 4, but coverage declined from the 1990s and is non-existent now.

The BBC lost the rights to the Ryder Cup in 1993, and more recently lost The Open – the UK men's major – in 2015 and two years later the Women's British Open. In 2019, it showed live coverage of the Masters for the final time.

Sweeping up these rights the whole time was Sky, which has now positioned itself as the indisputable home of golf in the UK.

Golf does still exist on the BBC, but only in highlights form, or live on the radio.

Watch LIV Golf on ITVX or the LIV Golf app

You can still watch live golf for free in the UK, with ITV recently picking up rights to LIV Golf, the upstart Saudi-backed league that sent shockwaves through the sport's traditions but hasn't quite taken off as a commercial broadcast product. You'll occasionally find LIV Golf on ITV's TV channels, for example tournaments taking place during the early hours in the UK, but all LIV Golf events are available online on ITV's streaming platform, ITVX.

You can also watch LIV Golf via the LIV Golf app and its live streaming service – you have to pay in the US but it's free for UK users.

What's the cheapest way to watch golf?

With almost everything on Sky Sports (and the other stuff being free) there isn't a huge amount of wiggle room for bargain hunters. There is no way to isolate Sky Sports Golf, so you'll have to sign up for the whole Sky Sports.

Cheapest stand-alone option: The cheapest way to get Sky Sports specifically is through Now TV, whose monthly subscription of £34.99 is a penny under the cheapest direct Sky package that gets you Sky Sports. What's more, they always have introductory discounts – right now you get your first six months for £26 per month.

Get value by spending more: You can get great value overall, by bringing other factors into play, such as broadband. This is a well-known tactic from the big telecoms players to get you to use as many as their services as possible. For example, you can get better rates if you bundle Sky Sports with a Sky broadband deal, while rivals like Virgin and EE will also give good offers for Sky Sports channels if you take out their broadband. Sky also offers a range of TVs, Sky Glass, which might be of interest if you're in the market for a new TV. While these work out as good value all-round, that value depends on how much you want or need each component. What's more, it'll come as an upheaval to your current set-up.

One factor to note is you'll also find Netflix bundled into Sky's packages now, so you could save yourself a few quid there.

How do other countries compare?

Despite the lack of free-to-air coverage in the 21st Century, dedicated golf fans in the UK can count themselves pretty lucky – they get everything, in one place, for a decent price.

Taking the USA for comparison as the leading golf nation, rights are shared between four major broadcasters, and one of those (NBC) spreads its content across four separate channels. To get full coverage of all the bigs tours and Majors, you're looking at a monthly outlay of $75 (£58).

Still, the UK isn't the cheapest. In Australia you can watch most major golf events through Fox Sports and their Kayo Sports streaming platform for AU$25 per month – around £12 per month.

The best value-for-money we've seen anywhere in the world is Fancode in India, which is a streaming platform that has the rights to the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, and LIV Golf. You can get a Season Pass for ₹899 – just £8.

How to watch golf from anywhere

If you're outside of your home country and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted, but that doesn't mean you can't watch the golf!

In this case, a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, will come in handy. A VPN allows your devices to appear to be in a different country, letting you access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. VPNs are great for watching golf on the move, as we know many fans will travel abroad at various points in the season, and they'll also optimise playback speeds as well as doing wonders for your internet security.

Golf events and their UK broadcasters

Tours

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Broadcaster PGA Tour Sky Sports LPGA Tour Sky Sports DP World Tour Sky Sports LIV Golf ITV TGL Sky Sports

Men's Majors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Broadcaster Masters Sky Sports The Open Championship Sky Sports PGA Championship Sky Sports US Open Sky Sports

Women's Majors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Broadcaster Chevron Championship Sky Sports Women's PGA Championship Sky Sports US Women's Open Sky Sports The Evian Chamionship Sky Sports The Women's Open Sky Sports

Other events

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Broadcaster Ryder Cup Sky Sports Solheim Cup Sky Sports The Showdown N/A

Golf on TV in the UK: Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Broadcasters April 2-5 Augusta National Women's Amateur ► Sky Sports Golf April 2-6 T-Mobile Match-Play (LPGA Tour) ► Sky Sports Golf April 3-6 Valero Texas Open (DP World Tour) ► Sky Sports Golf April 4-6 LIV Golf Miami ► ITVX