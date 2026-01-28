Augusta National Adds Shot Clock For Drive, Chip And Putt After Slow Play Criticism

Augusta National chief Fred Ridley hinted that this year's Drive, Chip and Putt tournament could have a shot clock, and it has now been confirmed ahead of the Augusta showpiece finale on the eve of The Masters.

The skills challenge for junior golfers aged 7-15 features regional qualifiers across the US before the finals at Augusta National, and this year's addition of a shot clock will have a big impact on the scoring system.

It comes as no surprise following Ridley's comments ahead of last year's Masters, where he was asked about the junior golfers' pace of play after a clip went viral on social media of one of the competitors taking plenty of time over a putt while using the AimPoint method and pacing off the distance.

Watching the Drive, Chip, and Putt this morning and I am shocked at how many of the juniors use AimPoint to read their putts.April 6, 2025

“I, too, noticed exactly what you noticed,” Ridley said last year when asked about the viral clip.

“It’s interesting, but every phase of the competition has the same length chip and the same length putt, so it’s really not necessary to pace that off. They know how many yards that is.

"But nevertheless that’s what they were doing. I think it’s safe to assume that next year at the Drive, Chip and Putt you will see some sort of time limitations placed on the competition.”

The Drive, Chip, and Putt event sees competitors hit two of each shot type - so six in total - and points are awarded for where they finish on the leaderboard in each section. The highest finisher earns ten points, the second-highest earns nine and so on.

This time around, competitors will be timed from the moment their name is called until they make contact with the ball. For their second effort, the shot clock will begin when the first shot's result has been shared on the leaderboard until they make contact again.

They will earn an extra half point for every shot they complete in 40 seconds or less, meaning they can score an additional three points if they hit all six shots within the timeframe.

The leaderboard next to each skill will populate with a checkmark if the shot is hit on time or an 'X' if it wasn't.

"This initiative aims to reinforce pace of play as an essential skill in golf," Augusta National said in a news release.

Ahead of the 2025 Masters, Ridley mentioned pace of play in his opening address to media after the subject was a hot topic in the game following Dottie Pepper's well-publicized comments at the Farmers Insurance Open.

"We're starting to need a new word to talk about this pace of play issue and its respect for your fellow competitors, for the fans, for broadcasting. It's just got to get better," Pepper said following the final group's three-hour front nine, which came after rounds took five-and-a-half-hours at the previous week's American Express tournament.

“The subject of pace of play is top of mind. Playing without undue delay, as the rules and the game’s traditions dictate, is an essential skill of golf at all levels," Ridley said ahead of the 2025 Masters.

"Recognizing the challenges professionals face each week, I also believe pace of play is an important element of the examination of the world’s best players.

“Golf is a special game because it requires us to be considerate while also being competitive.

"Respecting other people’s time, including, importantly, the fans who support the game, is a fundamental courtesy.

"Therefore, I want to encourage continued dialogue on this topic, especially at the professional levels which serve as the most visible representation of our sport.”

Drive, Chip and Putt was founded by The Masters Tournament, the USGA and the PGA of America in 2013. The finals once again take place on the Sunday prior to The Masters this year at Augusta National.