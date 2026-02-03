'Would Anyone Be Upset If TGL Disappeared Tomorrow?'

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's tour experts to share their honest opinions on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about TGL.

TGL is into its second season of existence and the competition shows no signs of slowing down, recently launching a women's version ready for later this year and preparing to unveil at least one more men's team before 2027.

Started with the idea of showcasing elite-level golf to a new audience in two-hour primetime TV slots, the tech-infused competition was met with a mix of intrigue and derision at first with fans hoping to learn more about their favorite players as well as what goes into shot selection on tour.

Critics, on the other hand, felt TGL might well be a one-trick pony whose bubble would burst after the novelty wore off.

Those involved with TGL believe the league is in a good place and is continuing to grow while people in the opposite camp are already questioning its shelf life.

Looking at TV ratings for some sort of guide on TGL's success, they have been solid if unspectacular so far.

And while dipping marginally in season two, TV numbers have remained strong enough. Plus, the ratings for TGL have even surpassed the likes of the Grant Thornton Invitational and PNC Championship in some cases, according to Sports Business Journal.

But, the question has to be asked, is TGL really working as originally intended? Is it attracting the audience it set out to or is it really only a matter of time until investors begin to develop itchy feet and spokespeople fade into the background?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below. In the meantime, our tour experts have had their say.

IS TGL WORKING AS INTENDED?

Elliott Heath News Editor

I think TGL suffers with the same issue as LIV Golf when it comes to its teams, as launching a number of new sports franchises with no history or meaning is tough to get on board with as a fan. Is anyone really an Atlanta Drive or LAGC supporter? I doubt there are many.

The league was launched at a seemingly all-time high of golf content, competing with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, LPGA Tour and many others along with the emergence of YouTube golf, which has a huge following. Then there’s NFL and the many other sports that draw huge fanfare, so I find it very difficult to see how TGL can be a true success.

Sure, it has commercial support, big names backing it and has gained some solid TV ratings, but I would be surprised if it is still here in 5-10 years. Traveling to Florida on a Monday is not ideal for the players’ tournament preparations, either, especially for the Europeans who play all over the world.

The PGA Tour players might be enjoying it at the moment after likely earning good money for joining, but it may start to become a bit of a drag. While I am sure there are many kids who love watching it, my feeling is that there is far too much golf for a limited number of eyeballs and I believe the league is a tough sell.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

To answer the question of whether TGL is working, you'd probably have to ask someone who is actually interested in it. That's not me being a curmudgeon, but as someone who's already massively invested in top-tier professional golf, I'm definitely not the target market.

I appreciate the innovation and I enjoyed the first broadcast or two, but I haven't watched it since then. I think it suffers from too much repetition – the venue, the players, the green and the concept. Even with 'new holes' appearing, fundamentally it's still professional golfers hitting a ball into a screen.

I also can't stand the awkward interactions between the players and the interviewers. I was concerned last year the novelty would wear off pretty quickly, and if TV ratings are anything to go by, that appears to be happening.

I don't have any insider knowledge, but I'd be surprised if it's been a commercial success. However, I'm sure there are thousands of children out there who have enjoyed it and might become lifetime golfers as a result.

Does that mean it's working? I'm not sure – you'd have to ask those at the top of the pyramid.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

I don't think TGL is working, no, because - fundamentally - it was designed to attract new people to the game by showing off golf on a different platform in bite-size chunks. How can it be working if the TV viewing figures are continuing to drift?

And that's another problem with it. It's on TV. If the target market is apparently young people, why is it not on YouTube where the majority of people under the age of 25 are now regularly consuming media?

Additionally, there was a natural intrigue in season one due to the novelty of the product, but fans have seen what it's all about now and plainly they aren't that fussed.

Would anyone be upset if TGL disappeared tomorrow? Aside from those who have invested money into it, I dare say there wouldn't. In that sense, I agree with Elliott that it's similar to LIV.

But where I think TGL differs to LIV is that I really believe people would completely forget it in five years. That wouldn't be the case with LIV.

As far as TGL goes, there are too many things wrong with the overall product. It's so often only on at times which suit a US market, it only features male pros (many of whom are really not very entertaining) and - as has already been noted - it's so repetitive.

Would TGL not have been far more entertaining with YouTubers or as a mix of pros across the men's and women's game? Personally, I don't see the current format living on for more than five years at absolute most.

Put simply, TGL isn't working. It's time to try something else.

Baz Plummer

I'm conflicted on this, because I don't tend to watch very much TGL - but when I do I tend to enjoy it.

Perhaps it's the time difference for me here in the UK, or the fact it's not in a regular viewing slot like the PGA Tour (Thursday-Sunday) that I can set my schedule around.

The highlights packages are also pretty sub-par in my opinion, so I don't really attempt to go back and watch the coverage.

I'd also like to see them play some real courses, as opposed to the TGL-designed holes which are pretty farfetched. Have at least one iconic hole from around the world in each match, like the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, and I'd be more likely to make time to check in on proceedings.

I think the idea behind it is a good one, and I like the attempt to be inclusive and to innovate, but they still aren't getting it right and I can't really put my finger on why.

Matt Cradock News Writer

For me, TGL isn't my cup of tea, as I think it's catered towards the more casual golf fan who wants a quick fix and doesn't want to watch the seven-hour broadcast you get in actual professional tournaments.



The set-up of it is impressive, the arena, flashing lights etc, and on the whole it does show off a different side to those competing in it, even though the camera is continuously jumping between players, shots and interviews.



Is it working though? On the whole, I would say less so now, given that the novelty of hitting into a screen can only last so long, the problems with the technology is still a common occurrence and players still aren't wearing matching team gear (obviously a sponsor thing).



TGL isn't something I'd tune into, but if it's being watched by younger golf fans then great. Personally, I think it's still missing the mark though, and the fact that LPGA Tour stars weren't introduced from day one was a huge miss.