World No.1 Scottie Scheffler To Headline Stacked WM Phoenix Open Field

The WM Phoenix Open is not one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, but it holds a special place on the schedule, coming the same weekend as the Super Bowl and guaranteed to attract huge and boisterous crowds to TPC Scottsdale.

A strong field is also the norm for the tournament, and that’s no different for the 2026 edition.

The names don’t come much bigger than World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. He got his season off to a typically dominant start with his 20th PGA Tour victory at The American Express, and he’s looking to make it two in two in Arizona.

There’s every chance he will. The American’s maiden PGA Tour win came at the event four years ago, and 12 months later, he did it again, beating Nick Taylor by two.

Ultimately, the Canadian wasn’t to be denied, taking the title for the first time at the 2024 edition, and he’s also in the 121-player field for the event.

As well as Scheffler, three more players in the world’s top 10 have also committed to the tournament – two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, US Open champion JJ Spaun, and Ben Griffin, who won three PGA Tour events in 2025.

Xander Schauffele is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

They are far from the only high-profile players in the field. Just outside the top 10 is Harris English, and he will also appear, as does four-time PGA Tour winner Sepp Straka.

Viktor Hovland, who held off Justin Thomas to win the 2025 Valspar Championship, also plays, along with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who won the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017.

Another player with two wins at the event is former LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka, who makes his second start since his PGA Tour return at the Farmers Insurance Open. The American claimed the title in 2015 and 2021. Can he become a three-time champion this year?

Brooks Koepka is looking for his third title at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former champion in the field is Rickie Fowler, who won the tournament in 2019 and is seeking his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Chris Gotterup, who won the Sony Open in Hawaii, is another notable player to look out for among other big names. One is two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, while another is Cameron Young, whose maiden PGA Tour title came at the Wyndham Championship last August. They are joined by their fellow 2025 Ryder Cup colleague Sam Burns.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who was one of Team Europe’s standout players at the Bethpage Black match, will also play.

One glaring absentee is champion Thomas Detry. Instead, he will be in Riyadh for the opening LIV Golf tournament of the season following his move to the big-money League.