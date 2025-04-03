LIV Golf Masters Form Guide - How Well Have The 12 Men In The Field Been Playing Ahead Of Augusta?
Some doubts have been cast on how well the 12 LIV Golf players in the Masters field have been performing ahead of Augusta National, so let's take a look at their form
There are 12 LIV Golf players teeing it up in The Masters, but what are their chances of challenging at Augusta National?
Brandel Chamblee has dismissed Bryson DeChambeau's chances of going close again at Augusta, citing not only his form but also because of LIV Golf not being the best barometer.
DeChambeau went close at the PGA Championship before winning the US Open after securing his first Masters top 10 last year, but his stats and results have been mixed so far in 2025.
The Official World Golf Ranking can't be used as a great indicator these days with LIV Golf events not receiving points, but Data Golf rankings are a useful pointer, so those combined with recent form and Augusta form is a decent way of judging how well players will go at The Masters.
Jon Rahm is the obvious standout as Data Golf has him as the fourth best player in the world right now, he won The Masters in 2024 and is the reigning LIV Golf individual champion.
He's a top 10 machine on LIV Golf and whatever your thoughts on the event his consistency has been fantastic.
A T45 at Augusta last year can be put down to defending champions having so much on their plates and coming just after joining LIV - so even LIV's harshest critics would admit Rahm should be among the Masters favourites this time around.
Joaquin Niemann is a fantastic ball striker and has two LIV wins already this season so knows how to get the job done - and his No.8 spot on Data Golf illustrates what a talent he is.
The Chilean has a question mark over him in the Majors though, and the same could be said about Tyrrell Hatton who at No.13 in the Data Golf ranking is obviously one of the best players in the world.
LIV results haven't been great since a T6 opener, but winning the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour at the start of the year is enough to satisfy anyone that he's a top talent.
Sergio Garcia has a horrific Masters record since winning it in 2017, but piecing together his recent form shows you he's definitely on the up - adding a LIV victory in 2025 to his one last year along with two playoff losses.
A T12 at the last US Open showed he can still perform in Majors and with a Ryder Cup on his mind he seems to have upped the intensity of his game.
Brooks Koepka has always been a tough one to judge as he's always saved his best form for the Majors, but a second and T7 in LIV are still promising results to work with.
Cameron Smith's form is a worry with a top finish of 19th in LIV not a great sign even though his Augusta form is excellent - as is former champion Patrick Reed's - so you're taking it on trust with those two that a trip down Magnolia Lane will conjure up some magic in their games.
Other former winners Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson have just one LIV top 10 between them, so regardless of the standard that's not a great return.
Phil Mickelson has actually finished third on LIV this season and remember he was a runner-up at The Masters in 2023 so you could never totally write him off around Augusta.
LIV Golfers Masters form guide
|Header Cell - Column 0
Data Golf
OWGR
LIV Results
Masters Form
Jon Rahm
4
75
T5-T6-6-T2
T45-1-T27-T5-T7
Joaquin Nemann
8
84
1-T12-1-T33
T22-T16-T35-T40-MC
Tyrrell Hatton
13
18
T19-T20-T23-T6
T9-T34-52-T18-MC
Bryson DeChambeau
15
19
T10-T20-T18-T6
T6-MC-MC-T46-T34
Sergio Garcia
26
386
T32-1-T18-T6
MC-MC-T23-MC-MC
Brooks Koepka
45
231
2-T35-T7-T33
T45-T2-MC-MC-T7
Patrick Reed
57
112
T25-T10-T37-T44
T12-T4-T35-T8-T10
Cameron Smith
77
123
T19-T20-30-T25
T6-T34-T3-T10-T2
Charl Schwartzel
165
420
T14-T20-T12-T33
MC-T50-T10-T26-T25
Dustin Johnson
166
500+
T5-54-T31-T44
MC-T48-T12-MC-1
Bubba Watson
327
500+
T38-T30-T21-T12
MC-MC-T39-T26-57
Phil Mickelson
342
500+
T19-3-T23
T43-T2-T21-T55-T18
