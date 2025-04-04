How To Watch Golf In The USA: Your Guide To Broadcasters, TV Coverage, Live Streaming, Pricing For 2025

If you’re in the US and looking for information on how to watch golf in 2025, we have you covered in this guide, which covers all your options across the various broadcasters and the long list of tournaments.

Whether it’s the PGA Tour, the LPGA, the DP World Tour, LIV Golf, the Majors, and new events such as TGL, there has never been so much golf to watch.

As is the way in this fragmented media landscape, there are also a number of different broadcasters, and therefore a number of different subscriptions needed to access the full array of coverage.

In this guide, we’ll let you know what’s on the likes of ESPN, NBC, Peacock, Golf Channel, CBS, Paramount+ and the rest, as well as letting you know how to access their coverage, whether it’s on TV or online.

We know that watching golf can get costly, so we’ll bring you details of the best offers and ways you can save money throughout the season.

Golf broadcasters in the USA

NBC

NBC is the US broadcaster with the most extensive package of rights in golf, with coverage from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well two of the four men's Majors and the Ryder Cup. NBC spreads its rights across multiple outlets: the flagship NBC channel, The Golf Channel, USA Network, and Peacock.

NBC

The biggest and best action is what will make it onto the schedule of NBC’s flagship TV channel, so expect action from the latter days of the biggest tournaments. NBC comes as part of pretty much all cable TV packages. To watch online, head to Peacock – more on that below.

Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s dedicated streaming platform, so wherever you’d find NBC coverage on TV, you’ll find it online at Peacock. There’s also some golf coverage that doesn’t make it onto TV but is available on Peacock. Plans start from $7.99 a month / $79.99 a year.

Golf Channel

Golf Channel is NBC’s specialist channel for golf. It's a great investment for die-hard golf fans as you get loads of smaller tournaments plus much more besides live golf. NBC will put coverage of the biggest events on Golf Channel, but this is often the earlier action – either in the day or the week. Golf Channel comes on cable TV packages but doesn’t have its own dedicated streaming platform. Cable subscribers can watch online on the NBC Sports app using their cable credentials, but otherwise, to watch online you’ll need a subscription with a ‘cord-cutting’ TV streaming service, such as DirecTV, Sling or Fubo – more on those further down.

USA Network

More occasionally, NBC will put its coverage on a third cable channel: USA. As with The Golf Channel, there’s no streaming platform for USA, so you’ll need cable or a cord-cutter.

ESPN

Sports broadcasting mogul ESPN has the rights to two of the four men's Majors – Masters and PGA Championship – as well as the new TGL indoor golf competition. It also has streaming rights to every PGA Tour event, housing the PGA Tour Live multi-feed offering on ESPN+.

You can watch ESPN with your cable TV package, and it also comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, ESPN+. Not only does ESPN+ get you the simulcast of whatever golf is on ESPN, it carries all PGA Tour events, most of which aren't on the TV channel. ESPN+ plans start from $11.99 a month.

CBS / Paramount+

CBS has a strong Sports Network that includes golf coverage of two of the four men's Majors – Masters and PGA Championship – plus select PGA Tour events. Coverage is often shared with other broadcasters, kicking in most typically for the final two days of the event.

You can get CBS on your television box through various providers. The streaming home of CBS content is Paramount+, where plans start from $7.99 a month.

Fox

New for 2025 is a pay-TV deal for the LIV Golf breakaway league, marking a major milestone in the development of the controversial Saudi-backed tour. After a couple of years of free-to-air broadcasting arrangements, the Fox Network now carries LIV Golf events, across various channels: Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Fox Business Network, and the Fox Sports app.

You can get Fox's channels with various cable TV packages. You can also watch online on their app but this is only for existing cable customers, so for a dedicated streaming option you'll need one of those cord-cutters, such as DirecTV, Sling or Fubo.

LIV Golf App

Those wanting a dedicated streaming option to watch LIV Golf can download the LIV Golf app, which has live streams for all events.

While the coverage is free in most other countries, you have to pay in the US – a Single Event pass costs $8.99, or a 2025 Season Pass costs $59.99.

The best cord-cutting streaming services for watching golf

A good TV package, either traditional cable or a cord-cutting alternative, will get you a long way. You can cover yourself for the most of the major broadcasters in one package. You're looking at north of $75 per month, but if you plan on watching a lot of golf it's a solid investment.

We reckon the best-value cord-cutter for US golf fans is DirectTV, who have a MySports package priced at $69.99 per month. That gets you NBC, Golf Channel, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+ so you can get that PGA Tour multi-feed streaming. To get CBS, you'll need the Ultimate package at $129.99 a month, but then you might as well stick to MySports and take out a separate Paramount+ sub ($7.99 a month), which still comes in cheaper than the other cord-cutting options.

Fubo offers the most comprehensive single package for golf fans in 2025. The main single Fubo plan carries all the channels that carry live golf – NBC, Golf CBS, ESPN, CBS, Fox – for a monthly subscription of $84.99 per month. There also is a seven-day free trial available.

Sling is slightly complicated in that different packages carry different channels, but if you want both ESPN and Golf Channel, you'll need the biggest one, which is Orange & Blue ($65.99 per month) plus the Sports Extra add-on ($15 per month). That's a total of $80.99 per month, and you can get 50% off your first month right now. The drawback is that you can't get CBS through Sling.

What's the cheapest way to watch golf?

Given the fragmented nature of the broadcast rights landscape in the US, it's not the easiest or cheapest place to watch golf.

A good TV package, either traditional cable or a cord-cutting alternative – such as Sling or Fubo – will get you a long way. That can cover you for Golf Channel, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox. As outlined above, you're looking at shelling out at least $75 per month to get comprehensive coverage.

There are some online exclusives on the likes of Peacock and ESPN+, so you might want to add these subscriptions, but you can save money by pausing your monthly plans as and when you need them. The most cost-efficient way to do things depends on what you personally want to watch.

An ESPN+ subscription will see you nicely through the PGA Tour, and from there you could add in short-term subs for the Majors, for example.

Deals and free trials: Most broadcasters will offer promotions from time to time, so we'll keep you posted on those. There are no discounts right now but Fubo is offering a seven-day free trial, so you could sign up, watch for a week, and back out without paying if you didn't feel you'd get value out of continuing.

How do other countries compare?

No one gets the same breadth and depth of golf coverage as in the USA.

In the UK, though, you do get most of it, and all in one place through Sky Sports, which has PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and DP World Tour events, plus all four men's Majors, all five Women's Majors, and the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. That's all in one handy subscription, which you can get for the equivalent of $33 per month on a NowTV streaming deal. LIV Golf is on ITV but that's free to watch.

Likewise, in Australia you can watch most major golf events through Fox Sports and their Kayo Sports streaming platform for $24.99 a month.

The best value-for-money we've seen is Fancode in India, which is a streaming platform that has the rights to the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, and LIV Golf. You can get a Season Pass for ₹899 – just $10.50.

How to watch golf from anywhere

If you're outside of your home country and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted, but that doesn't mean you can't watch the golf!

In this case, a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, will come in handy. A VPN allows your devices to appear to be in a different country, letting you access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. VPNs are great for watching golf on the move, as we know many fans will travel abroad at various points in the season, and they'll also optimise playback speeds as well as doing wonders for your internet security.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal Our expert colleagues at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market. It comes with a money-back guarantee and is currently available at a big discount.

Golf events and their US broadcasters

Tours

PGA Tour: ESPN+ | NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock | CBS, Paramount+

ESPN+ | NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock | CBS, Paramount+ LPGA Tour: Golf Channel, Peacock

Golf Channel, Peacock DP World Tour: NBC, The Golf Channel, Peacock

NBC, The Golf Channel, Peacock LIV Golf: Fox Network | LIV Golf App

Fox Network | LIV Golf App TGL: ESPN

Men's Majors

Masters: ESPN (first two rounds) | CBS (final two rounds)

ESPN (first two rounds) | CBS (final two rounds) The Open Championship: NBC, Peacock, USA

NBC, Peacock, USA PGA Championship: ESPN, CBS (final two rounds)

ESPN, CBS (final two rounds) US Open: NBC, Peacock, USA

Women's Majors

Chevron Championship: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock

NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock Women's PGA Championship: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock

NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock US Women's Open: NBC, USA, Peacock

NBC, USA, Peacock The Evian Championship: Golf Channel

Golf Channel The Women's Open: NBC, USA, Peacock

Other events

Ryder Cup: NBC, Peacock, Golf Channel

Solheim Cup: NBC, Peacock, Golf Channel

Golf on TV in the US: Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Broadcasters April 2-5 Augusta National Women's Amateur ► Golf Channel ► NBC / Peacock April 2-6 T-Mobile Match-Play (LPGA Tour) ► Golf Channel April 3-6 Valero Texas Open (DP World Tour) ► Golf Channel April 4-6 LIV Golf Miami ► Fox Sports app, Fox Sports 1► LIV Golf app