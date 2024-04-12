The 12 Things I’d Change To Make The Masters Even Better
The Masters is a one-of-a-kind golf tournament and Augusta National is universally loved, but could the first Major of the year be improved?
The Masters is very close to being a perfect golf tournament. The nine-month gap between the previous year’s Open Championship and the first Major of the year means excitement levels are so high when Masters week rolls round, Augusta National is an idyllic golf course and viewers’ familiarity with the club, the traditions and the holes makes the tournament truly unique.
That said, there are some things that slightly grate on me (emphasis on slightly) when it comes to The Masters. Here’s what I’d change to make it even better…
More fans
The Masters is a very exclusive tournament staged at perhaps the most private golf club in the world, and its spectator numbers seem to reflect that. Augusta doesn’t release attendance numbers, but some estimations suggest 40,000 patrons pass through the gates from Thursday to Sunday, which is way below the level of other Majors and regular tour events.
Augusta is very concerned with image and control, so the club presumably doesn’t want hundreds of thousands of spectators packing the property. Unruly behaviour associated with larger numbers is probably a factor here, too. But I do think it’s a shame that so few people are able to get tickets to one of sport’s great events.
Language restrictions
The theme of control extends into this point. There are strict rules as to what commentators can and can’t say. For example, spectators have to be referred to as patrons and the rough has to be called ‘the second cut’. These restrictions are just needless. Let the adults and experts who are calling the shots say what they want. The world isn’t going to stop turning on its axis if we don’t refer to fans as patron. It’s needlessly repressive.
Lifetime invites
Outside of season-ending events, The Masters has one of the smallest fields in golf. I don’t think the old-timers who have no chance of winning should be able to tee it up. Last year, the best round shot between Jose Maria Olazabal, Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle was a 77. Once you’re 55 or older, I think you should have to shoot one round of level-par or better to be invited back the following year.
The field
I’d much prefer the spots for the old guard to be given to those who actually have a chance of winning the tournament. Perhaps invites should be extended to the top 60 in the world the week before The Masters, as opposed to the top 50. Also, I’m not a fan of LIV Golf, but I do think anyone who has won a LIV event before The Masters and the top five on the money list should be invited to play.
Final-round pin positions
I’m not a fan of the Sunday pins on 16 or 18. I think it’s too easy to get the ball close to the hole on the final par 3 and there’s no real jeopardy. On 18, I’d much rather see the pin on the back shelf as I don’t think players hitting to the 72nd hole should have a backstop behind the flag.
The Par 3 Contest
I’ve never really been a fan of the Par 3 Contest. I’m sure it’s lovely for those involved and their families, but it does nothing to enhance my pre-event enjoyment or my excitement for what’s to come. I’ve seen some people suggest it should be moved to the Monday of Masters week, but I’d be in favour of scrapping it entirely.
A women’s Masters
The club should be applauded for introducing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but wouldn’t it be great to see a Women’s Masters the week after the men’s tournament? That would mean a three-week stretch celebrating the best of men’s and women’s golf. A male amateur event could also be added, too.
Play-off holes
I’ve always been surprised that the Masters play-off holes are 18 and 10. In my mind, they aren’t in the top five holes on the golf course. I think a three-hole aggregate play-off over Amen Corner – 11, 12 and 13 – would be the way to go, although light could potentially be an issue.
TV coverage
When Sky Sports covers The Open, live action starts at about 6.30 in the morning and runs all the way through to about 8pm. At The Masters, things are more restricted. In this age, we should be able to watch full live coverage from the first tee shot. It’s possible to watch featured groups and featured holes and you can see every shot from every player on the excellent app and website, so I don’t understand the logic in holding back full live coverage.
The Masters prides itself on innovation, so wouldn’t it be great if it became the first tournament where you could watch every shot from every player live?
Butler Cabin
I’m sure I’m not alone in finding the whole Green Jacket ceremony in the Butler Cabin slightly awkward – the often botched jacket exchange from the previous winner to the current champion and the formal and forced nature of Jim Nantz’ interview. It’s time for another tradition as far as I’m concerned.
Par 3 invites
It would be a meaningful gesture if Augusta National invited the winners of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship to participate in the Par 3 Contest. No one really pays attention to the scores anyway (and no one wants to win because of the supposed curse). It would be a great reward for upcoming junior golfers and an inspiration for them to play alongside icons of the professional game.
Improve the 17th hole
I’ve talked about this quite a lot recently, but I think the 17th is the worst hole on the golf course. I think something needs to be done to give it some more character and a point of difference to the 14th, which is very similar. In my view, it’s not worthy of being the penultimate hole in a Major Championship.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
