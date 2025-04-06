The Masters 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Find out the betting odds for many of the leading hopefuls at The Masters as well as our betting tips for the first men's Major of the season
After a nine-month wait since the last Major championship of 2024, The Masters marks the unofficial start of the summer, with arguably the biggest prize in the men's game up for grabs to kick it all off.
Less than 100 hopefuls will tee it up on Thursday hoping to etch their respective names into the history books by coming out on top and posing for a photo wearing that famous Green Jacket and the iconic Masters trophy.
Two wins in the past three years and an utterly dominant 2024 season has seen Scottie Scheffler installed as the bookmakers' favorite this time around, but a resurgent Rory McIlroy is hot on his tail after two wins on the PGA Tour in 2025 already.
LIV Golf's reigning individual champion, Jon Rahm is another to hold a short price in the build-up, well in front of the PIF-backed tour's second most-fancied golfer, Bryson DeChambeau. In between the two LIV men are the World No.3, No.4 and No.5 - Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.
Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for the leading third of the field at Augusta National. We've also shared our favorite and outside tips for the first Major of 2025.
The Masters Course Guide: Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta National Golf Club is a sacred place among golfers the world over, with a highly exclusive number of people able to play there. It was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and designed by Jones with the help of Alister MacKenzie, opening for play in 1932. Two years later, it began hosting The Masters and has continued to do so ever since.
A par-72 with all 18 holes named after various flowers or trees, Augusta National began as a 6,800-yard layout but now plays at over 7,500 yards from the Championship tees. It has been lengthened multiple times over the years and has undergone several small renovations, too.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In 2024, Hurricane Helene badly affected the golf course and caused the loss of many trees. Although the exact number was never disclosed by officials, the course appeared much more open when first viewed by the public in the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Other interesting features of Augusta National are its notoriously fast greens, maintained with the help of the SubAir System underneath, and the bunkers which do not have regular sand in but instead granulated quartz.
The Masters Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Scottie Scheffler
-11 (four strokes)
2023
Jon Rahm
-12 (four strokes)
2022
Scottie Scheffler
-10 (three strokes)
2021
Hideki Matsuyama
-10 (one stroke)
2020 (Nov)
Dustin Johnson
-20 (five strokes)
2019
Tiger Woods
-13 (one stroke)
2018
Patrick Reed
-15 (one stroke)
2017
Sergio Garcia
-9 (playoff - Justin Rose)
2016
Danny Willett
-5 (three strokes)
2015
Jordan Spieth
-18 (four strokes)
The Masters Betting Odds
Outright winner prices via FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Scottie Scheffler (+400)
- Rory McIlroy (+650)
- Jon Rahm (+1400)
- Collin Morikawa (+1600)
- Ludvig Aberg (+1800)
- Xander Schauffele (+1800)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)
- Justin Thomas (+2200)
- Joaquin Niemann (+2800)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)
- Brooks Koepka (+3300)
- Jordan Spieth (+3300)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)
- Shane Lowry (+3500)
- Viktor Hovland (+3500)
- Patrick Cantlay (+3500)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)
- Robert MacIntyre (+5500)
- Russell Henley (+5500)
- Min Woo Lee (+5500)
- Will Zalatoris (+5500)
- Cameron Smith (+6000)
- Akshay Bhatia (+6500)
- Corey Conners (+7500)
- Tony Finau (+7500)
- Jason Day (+8000)
- Sepp Straka (+8000)
- Wyndham Clark (+8000)
- Dustin Johnson (+9000)
- Sahith Theegala (+9000)
- Sergio Garcia (+9000)
- Patrick Reed (+9000)
- All other players priced at +10000 or higher
The Masters Betting Picks
Winner: Brooks Koepka (+3300)
I’ve settled on Brooks Koepka this year, who I believe is going under the radar, perhaps understandably, with the likes of Scheffler and McIlroy out in front as favorites. The five-time Major champion has been second at The Masters twice (2019 and 2023) and will still feel like he has unfinished business at Augusta National after losing his 54-hole lead to Jon Rahm in 2023. He admitted he “choked” that one away and I’m sure he’s mentally strong enough to ensure that won’t happen again.
As one of the world’s best iron players and a great putter, Koepka is always a good match for Augusta, and he’s plenty long enough too. He was recently second in Singapore and also finished seventh in Adelaide so his game is in good working order, and I fancy him to join Mickelson, Faldo and Trevino with six Majors and remind us all just how great a player he is on the biggest stages.
Outsider: Sepp Straka (+8000)
Don’t sleep on Sepp Straka. The Austrian is currently ranked 13th in the world and has been one of the best players in the game so far this year (8th SG: Total, 7th: SG: Tee to green, 5th SG: Approach on the PGA Tour). He has a sneaky good Masters record as well, with 3/3 cuts made and a best finish of T16 last year. He also has a T2 in the 2023 Open so has a proven track record in Majors.
Straka already has a win this year as well as two top-sevens in Signature Events so when you look at all the numbers, he is coming into Augusta in very good shape. When the putter gets hot, he can go really low so I see no reason why the European Ryder Cupper can’t crack the top-five this year.
Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1600)
In all honesty, there are about 10 players I could pick for both the favorite and outsider category and, with this section, I have opted for Collin Morikawa, who is in fine form at the start of 2025.
Now, I know he is yet to secure a victory, with the two-time Major winner missing out at The Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, his worst result in 2025 is a tie for 17th and, looking at his Masters record, he has registered a solo fifth, tie for tenth and share of third in his last three starts. He's halfway to completing the career Grand Slam and, with his approach play and overall game on song, I believe he'll be 75% of the way there come Sunday.
Outsider: Patrick Reed (+9000)
When it comes to the outsider, I was stuck between either Dustin Johnson or Patrick Reed but, in the end, I have opted for the 2018 Masters winner, who I think is being under looked when it comes to overall odds at this event.
Both men have great records round Augusta National but, on recent form, I feel Reed has the upper hand, with the American claiming victory at the end of 2024 and seven top-25s since that win. He hasn't missed a cut at The Masters since 2017 and, in the past five years, he has four top-12 finishes. His odds are high and will make a great each way bet this week.
Winner: Joaquin Niemann (+2800)
Niemann just missed out as my Golf Monthly staff pick, but at a higher price than the man I'd like to see win, the Chilean easily gets the nod here. In terms of length off the tee combined with his Strokes Gained: Approach data and excellent putting, Niemann has one of the best all-round games in the field this year and should be able to put himself in the mix.
He's won three times in his past seven starts - two LIV titles and one Asian Tour prize - so will be full of confidence. And although the Torque GC captain's best finish at The Masters in five appearances is T16th, he's almost improved every single time and could well go one step further in 2025.
Outsider: Sergio Garcia (+9000)
A past Masters champion and enjoying a significant resurgence in form, I feel extremely comfortable picking Garcia as my outside shout for The Masters. He's been long and accurate off the tee for ages and his approach play appears to be under supreme control of late - backed up by his stats.
Garcia's short-game has been trending nicely over the past six months and his putting has really come back to the fore in 2025, so I'm quietly confident the Spaniard can fuel his Ryder Cup hopes with a high finish at Augusta National this week.
Winner: Rory McIlroy (+650)
This is the year that Rory McIroy finally completes the career grand slam by claiming a first and long overdue Green Jacket. His form in the last few months has been electric, with three wins at two further top-five finishes in just seven starts since the DP World Tour Championship.
Scottie Scheffler is not at his brilliant best, albeit not far off, and I believe McIlroy can use this as opportunity to capitalise. He ranks second for SG: Total in the last three months, just behind Collin Morikawa, and when you pair those solid numbers with seven top-10 finishes at Augusta in the past - I can't see past a Rory win.
Top-10: Robert MacIntyre (+5500)
There is something about lefties at Augusta National that just works, and I believe Bob MacIntyre might be the best of those in the field. The Scotsman claimed two massive victories in the last 12 months, and has played Augusta National very well on his two previous visits, so has the tools to put it all together.
He ranks 18th for SG: Total in the 12 months since our last visit to Augusta, and at a lofty price I am very excited about his each-way prospects.
How To Watch The Masters
US/ET
- Monday, April 7 - Live From The Masters: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Tuesday, April 8 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Wednesday, April 9 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Par-3 Contest: 2:00pm - 4:00pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 4:00pm - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 6:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Thursday, April 10 - Live From The Masters: 8:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round One Full Coverage: 3:00pm - 7:30pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 7:30pm - 9:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 7:30am - 7:30pm (Masters.com/Masters app)
- Friday, April 11 - Live From The Masters: 8:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round Two Full Coverage: 3:00pm - 7:30pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 7:30pm - 9:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 8:45am - 7:30pm (Masters.com/Masters app)
- Saturday, April 12 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round Three Full Coverage: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Paramount+), Round Three Full Coverage: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 10:15am - 7:00pm (Masters.com/Masters app)
- Sunday, April 13 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Final Round Full Coverage: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Paramount+), Final Round Full Coverage: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 10:15am - 7:15pm (Masters.com/Masters app)
UK/BST
- Monday, April 7 - Live Masters Build-Up: 7:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Tuesday, April 8 - Live Masters Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Wednesday, April 9 - Live Masters Build-Up: 2:00pm - 7:00pm, Par-3 Contest: 7:00pm - 10:00pm, Live Masters Preview: 10:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Thursday, April 10 - Round One Featured Groups: 2:00pm - 7:30pm, Round One Full Coverage: 7:30pm - 12:30pm
- Friday, April 11 - Round Two Featured Groups: 2:00pm - 7:30pm, Round Two Full Coverage: 7:30pm - 12:30pm
- Saturday, April 12 - Round Three Build-Up: 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Round Three Full Coverage: 5:00pm - 12:30pm
- Sunday, April 13 - Round Four Build-Up: 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Round Four Full Coverage: 5:00pm - 12:30pm
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Jordan Spieth
WM Phoenix Open
+6600
Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Masters Fantasy: Who Are The Golf Monthly Team Selecting For Their Rosters?
The Masters Fantasy is here and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team take you through their roster for the upcoming event at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Miami Leaderboard: Marc Leishman And Jon Rahm Tied With Multiple Major Winners Behind As Bryson DeChambeau Falters
The final round of LIV Golf Miami is set up to be fantastic entertainment as several Major winners jostle for the title at Trump National Doral
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
LIV Golf Miami 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
LIV Golf returns to US soil ahead of The Masters - check out the odds for the leading players as well as our picks to be champion at Trump National Doral
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valero Texas Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The last event before The Masters takes place at the Valero Texas Open, where there is one final spot available for the first men's Major of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Hero Indian Open Picks, Predictions And Odds
After a dramatic Porsche Singapore Classic, the DP World Tour moves to India and the Hero Indian Open, which takes place at DLF Golf & Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
After four weeks in Florida, the PGA Tour moves on to Texas, with the first tournament in the Lone Star State coming from the Texas Children's Houston Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Valspar Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds
The final event of the Florida Swing comes from the Valspar Championship, where nearly half of the world's top 50 are set to tee it up on the Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour returns in Asia this week at the Porsche Singapore Classic, and we've picked our favorites to contend as well as an outside shout for the title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Singapore 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Check out our predictions and the betting odds for this week's LIV Golf League action which takes place in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Players Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour's flagship event is upon us and a bumper field is set to descend on TPC Sawgrass and The Players Championship
By Matt Cradock Published