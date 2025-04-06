The Masters 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

After a nine-month wait since the last Major championship of 2024, The Masters marks the unofficial start of the summer, with arguably the biggest prize in the men's game up for grabs to kick it all off.

Less than 100 hopefuls will tee it up on Thursday hoping to etch their respective names into the history books by coming out on top and posing for a photo wearing that famous Green Jacket and the iconic Masters trophy.

Two wins in the past three years and an utterly dominant 2024 season has seen Scottie Scheffler installed as the bookmakers' favorite this time around, but a resurgent Rory McIlroy is hot on his tail after two wins on the PGA Tour in 2025 already.

LIV Golf's reigning individual champion, Jon Rahm is another to hold a short price in the build-up, well in front of the PIF-backed tour's second most-fancied golfer, Bryson DeChambeau. In between the two LIV men are the World No.3, No.4 and No.5 - Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.

Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for the leading third of the field at Augusta National. We've also shared our favorite and outside tips for the first Major of 2025.

Scottie Scheffler with The Masters trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters Course Guide: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club is a sacred place among golfers the world over, with a highly exclusive number of people able to play there. It was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and designed by Jones with the help of Alister MacKenzie, opening for play in 1932. Two years later, it began hosting The Masters and has continued to do so ever since.

A par-72 with all 18 holes named after various flowers or trees, Augusta National began as a 6,800-yard layout but now plays at over 7,500 yards from the Championship tees. It has been lengthened multiple times over the years and has undergone several small renovations, too.

In 2024, Hurricane Helene badly affected the golf course and caused the loss of many trees. Although the exact number was never disclosed by officials, the course appeared much more open when first viewed by the public in the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Other interesting features of Augusta National are its notoriously fast greens, maintained with the help of the SubAir System underneath, and the bunkers which do not have regular sand in but instead granulated quartz.

The approach to the 1st green at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Scottie Scheffler -11 (four strokes) 2023 Jon Rahm -12 (four strokes) 2022 Scottie Scheffler -10 (three strokes) 2021 Hideki Matsuyama -10 (one stroke) 2020 (Nov) Dustin Johnson -20 (five strokes) 2019 Tiger Woods -13 (one stroke) 2018 Patrick Reed -15 (one stroke) 2017 Sergio Garcia -9 (playoff - Justin Rose) 2016 Danny Willett -5 (three strokes) 2015 Jordan Spieth -18 (four strokes)

The Masters Betting Odds

Outright winner prices via FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+650)

Jon Rahm (+1400)

Collin Morikawa (+1600)

Ludvig Aberg (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)

Brooks Koepka (+3300)

Jordan Spieth (+3300)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)

Shane Lowry (+3500)

Viktor Hovland (+3500)

Patrick Cantlay (+3500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)

Robert MacIntyre (+5500)

Russell Henley (+5500)

Min Woo Lee (+5500)

Will Zalatoris (+5500)

Cameron Smith (+6000)

Akshay Bhatia (+6500)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Tony Finau (+7500)

Jason Day (+8000)

Sepp Straka (+8000)

Wyndham Clark (+8000)

Dustin Johnson (+9000)

Sahith Theegala (+9000)

Sergio Garcia (+9000)

Patrick Reed (+9000)

All other players priced at +10000 or higher

The Masters Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner: Brooks Koepka (+3300)

I’ve settled on Brooks Koepka this year, who I believe is going under the radar, perhaps understandably, with the likes of Scheffler and McIlroy out in front as favorites. The five-time Major champion has been second at The Masters twice (2019 and 2023) and will still feel like he has unfinished business at Augusta National after losing his 54-hole lead to Jon Rahm in 2023. He admitted he “choked” that one away and I’m sure he’s mentally strong enough to ensure that won’t happen again.

As one of the world’s best iron players and a great putter, Koepka is always a good match for Augusta, and he’s plenty long enough too. He was recently second in Singapore and also finished seventh in Adelaide so his game is in good working order, and I fancy him to join Mickelson, Faldo and Trevino with six Majors and remind us all just how great a player he is on the biggest stages.

Outsider: Sepp Straka (+8000)

Don’t sleep on Sepp Straka. The Austrian is currently ranked 13th in the world and has been one of the best players in the game so far this year (8th SG: Total, 7th: SG: Tee to green, 5th SG: Approach on the PGA Tour). He has a sneaky good Masters record as well, with 3/3 cuts made and a best finish of T16 last year. He also has a T2 in the 2023 Open so has a proven track record in Majors.

Straka already has a win this year as well as two top-sevens in Signature Events so when you look at all the numbers, he is coming into Augusta in very good shape. When the putter gets hot, he can go really low so I see no reason why the European Ryder Cupper can’t crack the top-five this year.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1600)

In all honesty, there are about 10 players I could pick for both the favorite and outsider category and, with this section, I have opted for Collin Morikawa, who is in fine form at the start of 2025.

Now, I know he is yet to secure a victory, with the two-time Major winner missing out at The Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, his worst result in 2025 is a tie for 17th and, looking at his Masters record, he has registered a solo fifth, tie for tenth and share of third in his last three starts. He's halfway to completing the career Grand Slam and, with his approach play and overall game on song, I believe he'll be 75% of the way there come Sunday.

Outsider: Patrick Reed (+9000)

When it comes to the outsider, I was stuck between either Dustin Johnson or Patrick Reed but, in the end, I have opted for the 2018 Masters winner, who I think is being under looked when it comes to overall odds at this event.

Both men have great records round Augusta National but, on recent form, I feel Reed has the upper hand, with the American claiming victory at the end of 2024 and seven top-25s since that win. He hasn't missed a cut at The Masters since 2017 and, in the past five years, he has four top-12 finishes. His odds are high and will make a great each way bet this week.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Joaquin Niemann (left) and Sergio Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner: Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Niemann just missed out as my Golf Monthly staff pick, but at a higher price than the man I'd like to see win, the Chilean easily gets the nod here. In terms of length off the tee combined with his Strokes Gained: Approach data and excellent putting, Niemann has one of the best all-round games in the field this year and should be able to put himself in the mix.

He's won three times in his past seven starts - two LIV titles and one Asian Tour prize - so will be full of confidence. And although the Torque GC captain's best finish at The Masters in five appearances is T16th, he's almost improved every single time and could well go one step further in 2025.

Outsider: Sergio Garcia (+9000)

A past Masters champion and enjoying a significant resurgence in form, I feel extremely comfortable picking Garcia as my outside shout for The Masters. He's been long and accurate off the tee for ages and his approach play appears to be under supreme control of late - backed up by his stats.

Garcia's short-game has been trending nicely over the past six months and his putting has really come back to the fore in 2025, so I'm quietly confident the Spaniard can fuel his Ryder Cup hopes with a high finish at Augusta National this week.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner: Rory McIlroy (+650)

This is the year that Rory McIroy finally completes the career grand slam by claiming a first and long overdue Green Jacket. His form in the last few months has been electric, with three wins at two further top-five finishes in just seven starts since the DP World Tour Championship.

Scottie Scheffler is not at his brilliant best, albeit not far off, and I believe McIlroy can use this as opportunity to capitalise. He ranks second for SG: Total in the last three months, just behind Collin Morikawa, and when you pair those solid numbers with seven top-10 finishes at Augusta in the past - I can't see past a Rory win.

Top-10: Robert MacIntyre (+5500)

There is something about lefties at Augusta National that just works, and I believe Bob MacIntyre might be the best of those in the field. The Scotsman claimed two massive victories in the last 12 months, and has played Augusta National very well on his two previous visits, so has the tools to put it all together.

He ranks 18th for SG: Total in the 12 months since our last visit to Augusta, and at a lofty price I am very excited about his each-way prospects.

How To Watch The Masters

US/ET

Monday, April 7 - Live From The Masters: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

- Live From The Masters: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Tuesday, April 8 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

- Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Wednesday, April 9 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Par-3 Contest: 2:00pm - 4:00pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 4:00pm - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 6:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

- Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Par-3 Contest: 2:00pm - 4:00pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 4:00pm - 5:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Live From The Masters: 6:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Thursday, April 10 - Live From The Masters: 8:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round One Full Coverage: 3:00pm - 7:30pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 7:30pm - 9:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 7:30am - 7:30pm (Masters.com/Masters app)

- Live From The Masters: 8:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round One Full Coverage: 3:00pm - 7:30pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 7:30pm - 9:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 7:30am - 7:30pm (Masters.com/Masters app) Friday, April 11 - Live From The Masters: 8:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round Two Full Coverage: 3:00pm - 7:30pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 7:30pm - 9:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 8:45am - 7:30pm (Masters.com/Masters app)

- Live From The Masters: 8:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round Two Full Coverage: 3:00pm - 7:30pm (ESPN), Live From The Masters: 7:30pm - 9:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 8:45am - 7:30pm (Masters.com/Masters app) Saturday, April 12 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round Three Full Coverage: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Paramount+), Round Three Full Coverage: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 10:15am - 7:00pm (Masters.com/Masters app)

- Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Round Three Full Coverage: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Paramount+), Round Three Full Coverage: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 10:15am - 7:00pm (Masters.com/Masters app) Sunday, April 13 - Live From The Masters: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Final Round Full Coverage: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Paramount+), Final Round Full Coverage: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (CBS), Live From The Masters: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), Additional Coverage: 10:15am - 7:15pm (Masters.com/Masters app)

UK/BST

Monday, April 7 - Live Masters Build-Up: 7:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Live Masters Build-Up: 7:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Tuesday, April 8 - Live Masters Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Live Masters Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Wednesday, April 9 - Live Masters Build-Up: 2:00pm - 7:00pm, Par-3 Contest: 7:00pm - 10:00pm, Live Masters Preview: 10:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Live Masters Build-Up: 2:00pm - 7:00pm, Par-3 Contest: 7:00pm - 10:00pm, Live Masters Preview: 10:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Thursday, April 10 - Round One Featured Groups: 2:00pm - 7:30pm, Round One Full Coverage: 7:30pm - 12:30pm

- Round One Featured Groups: 2:00pm - 7:30pm, Round One Full Coverage: 7:30pm - 12:30pm Friday, April 11 - Round Two Featured Groups: 2:00pm - 7:30pm, Round Two Full Coverage: 7:30pm - 12:30pm

- Round Two Featured Groups: 2:00pm - 7:30pm, Round Two Full Coverage: 7:30pm - 12:30pm Saturday, April 12 - Round Three Build-Up: 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Round Three Full Coverage: 5:00pm - 12:30pm

- Round Three Build-Up: 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Round Three Full Coverage: 5:00pm - 12:30pm Sunday, April 13 - Round Four Build-Up: 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Round Four Full Coverage: 5:00pm - 12:30pm

