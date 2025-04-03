Masters Champions Detail What Rory McIlroy Has To Do To Buck The Trend And Win At Augusta At His 17th Attempt

History is largely against Rory McIlroy winning The Masters for the first time at his 17th attempt, but two former champions have revealed their secret for bucking the trend.

Only one Masters champion has even won their first Green Jacket having previously played in 15 tournaments or more at Augusta National - as Sergio Gracia triumphed in his 19th Masters.

Phil Mickelson won the first of his three Green Jackets at the 12th attempt, which in itself goes against the grain somewhat as 49 of the 56 Masters champions won their maiden title in 11 attempts or less.

There are obviously positives, as McIlroy has seven top 10 finishes at Augusta National, which is the same number Mickelson tallied before going on to claim victory.

And both Mickelson and Garcia picked out what could be the key for McIlroy to get himself over the line - which would also end his decade-long wait for a fifth Major and complete the career Grand Slam.

"I think at the end of the day, it's to go there and enjoy the week as much as possible," Garcia cited as a key for McIlroy finally being able to win The Masters.

"I think that sometimes we're competitors and we want to go there and do really well, but sometimes you cannot get too much in your head, and obviously I had my issues with Augusta when it comes down to that where I'd just get frustrated and maybe feel like I don't get what I deserve or something like that."

Mickelson agreed that controlling emotions was a huge factor when trying to win The Masters, something he noticed when Garcia claimed his Green Jacket after a playoff with Justin Rose.

"From a guy outside looking in, and I'm not Sergio, but it looked like the year he won you managed your emotions when you had a bad break or two much better and didn't let it get to you," said Mickelson when sharing a press conference stage with Garcia at LIV Golf Miami.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Augusta is a great course for you, and it seemed like when you had a few bad breaks or whatever reason you were just in this calm state of mind where it didn't affect you, and I thought that was an interesting thing as players to take away, to learn from."

Mickelson added that it took him over a decade of playing Augusta National to learn what it took to go on and win.

"For me personally, it was something very similar," he added. "It was the 15th hole is a hole that I would press. I would force the issue. I lost the tournament a number of times on 15 before I ended up winning it, and when I finally did win it in '04, I felt like, all right, a 5 is okay there.

"Like I could lose the tournament on 15; I don't need to make 4 every time. So I would always press the issue, and I'd make 6, 7 a number of times trying to make a 4, and when I finally accepted a 5 on that hole and tried to win it elsewhere, that's when I seemed to finally break through."

McIlroy can handle the pressure

McIlroy will again head down Magnolia Lane with a huge amount of eyeballs, and pressure, on him - something Mickelson has had himself for most of his career, but he believes the Northern Irishman can handle it.

"That's challenging. But he's done it so many times in his ability to win tournaments," said Mickelson. "He's been able to compartmentalize that. I don't think that's going to be an issue for him.

"I think he drives the ball so long and straight that he has a huge advantage on that golf course. He and about 20 guys that drive it like he does will have an advantage of playing it a certain way. But you still have to execute, you still have to hit the shots, and I think that's what he's focused on.

"I think his ability to compartmentalize all the things that have transpired in the past is a strength of his, so I don't think it'll be an issue or I don't think that's what's holding him back from winning the Masters."