Masters Champions Detail What Rory McIlroy Has To Do To Buck The Trend And Win At Augusta At His 17th Attempt
Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia have detailed what Rory McIlroy has to do to finally win The Masters at what will be his 17th attempt
History is largely against Rory McIlroy winning The Masters for the first time at his 17th attempt, but two former champions have revealed their secret for bucking the trend.
Only one Masters champion has even won their first Green Jacket having previously played in 15 tournaments or more at Augusta National - as Sergio Gracia triumphed in his 19th Masters.
Phil Mickelson won the first of his three Green Jackets at the 12th attempt, which in itself goes against the grain somewhat as 49 of the 56 Masters champions won their maiden title in 11 attempts or less.
There are obviously positives, as McIlroy has seven top 10 finishes at Augusta National, which is the same number Mickelson tallied before going on to claim victory.
And both Mickelson and Garcia picked out what could be the key for McIlroy to get himself over the line - which would also end his decade-long wait for a fifth Major and complete the career Grand Slam.
"I think at the end of the day, it's to go there and enjoy the week as much as possible," Garcia cited as a key for McIlroy finally being able to win The Masters.
"I think that sometimes we're competitors and we want to go there and do really well, but sometimes you cannot get too much in your head, and obviously I had my issues with Augusta when it comes down to that where I'd just get frustrated and maybe feel like I don't get what I deserve or something like that."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mickelson agreed that controlling emotions was a huge factor when trying to win The Masters, something he noticed when Garcia claimed his Green Jacket after a playoff with Justin Rose.
"From a guy outside looking in, and I'm not Sergio, but it looked like the year he won you managed your emotions when you had a bad break or two much better and didn't let it get to you," said Mickelson when sharing a press conference stage with Garcia at LIV Golf Miami.
"Augusta is a great course for you, and it seemed like when you had a few bad breaks or whatever reason you were just in this calm state of mind where it didn't affect you, and I thought that was an interesting thing as players to take away, to learn from."
Mickelson added that it took him over a decade of playing Augusta National to learn what it took to go on and win.
"For me personally, it was something very similar," he added. "It was the 15th hole is a hole that I would press. I would force the issue. I lost the tournament a number of times on 15 before I ended up winning it, and when I finally did win it in '04, I felt like, all right, a 5 is okay there.
"Like I could lose the tournament on 15; I don't need to make 4 every time. So I would always press the issue, and I'd make 6, 7 a number of times trying to make a 4, and when I finally accepted a 5 on that hole and tried to win it elsewhere, that's when I seemed to finally break through."
McIlroy can handle the pressure
McIlroy will again head down Magnolia Lane with a huge amount of eyeballs, and pressure, on him - something Mickelson has had himself for most of his career, but he believes the Northern Irishman can handle it.
"That's challenging. But he's done it so many times in his ability to win tournaments," said Mickelson. "He's been able to compartmentalize that. I don't think that's going to be an issue for him.
"I think he drives the ball so long and straight that he has a huge advantage on that golf course. He and about 20 guys that drive it like he does will have an advantage of playing it a certain way. But you still have to execute, you still have to hit the shots, and I think that's what he's focused on.
"I think his ability to compartmentalize all the things that have transpired in the past is a strength of his, so I don't think it'll be an issue or I don't think that's what's holding him back from winning the Masters."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
A Five Star Golf Shoe For Only $100? Sign Me Up!
One of the best golf shoes we tested in 2024 has hit the sale rack ahead of The Masters and is now available for only $100!
By Dan Parker Published
-
FootJoy Premiere Series Packard LX Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy's newest addition to its popular Premiere Series range has arrived, but can it live up to the high bar set by its predecessors?
By Dan Parker Published
-
'He's Woefully Off His Game This Year' - Brandel Chamblee Labels Bryson DeChambeau 'Too Linear' To Enjoy Success At 'Abstract' Augusta National
Quizzed over the LIV golfer's prospects at The Masters in 2025 following a strong performance last term, Chamblee was not overly optimistic...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'The First True Legend Of The Post-Tiger Woods Era' - NBC Analysts Pile Pressure On McIlroy With Bold Claims About His Masters Chances
NBC Sports analysts Rich Lerner, Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee revealed they all have the highest expectations for McIlroy at The Masters in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Can't Believe I'm Saying This' - Tiger Woods Hints At Shock Augusta Appearance Before Revealing True State Of His Achilles In April Fools Joke
Woods was apparently keen not to miss out on the whimsical nature of April 1 by posting a playful update on his recovery from Achilles surgery
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'The People Can’t Get Enough Of Him. We Can’t Get Enough Of Him. It Would Be Sad That He Wouldn’t Come Back Here And Play In The Future' - Major Champions Call On Tiger Woods To Become 'Ceremonial' Masters Player Once He Retires
Two-time US Open winners Andy North and Curtis Strange responded to questions about Tiger Woods' future in golf prior to the 89th Masters tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Masters Odds Slashed Despite Northern Irishman Complaining Of Minor Elbow Issue
The Northern Irishman is being heavily backed by golf fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland ahead of his latest attempt at completing the career Grand Slam
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's The Place Every Single Golfer Wants To Be' - Angel Cabrera Discusses His Controversial Return To The Masters After Prison
2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera has spoken about his impending return to Augusta National for the first time since being released from prison
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Issue With Right Elbow Ahead Of Latest Masters Challenge
The four-time Major winner revealed to the Golf Channel he has discomfort in his right elbow, less than two weeks before his latest attempt to win the Green Jacket
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Tiger Did Some Stuff In 2000...But Scottie’s Year Was The Best We’ve Ever Seen' - Bubba Watson Sparks Debate With Controversial Scheffler Claim
Bubba Watson has sparked a huge golfing debate after claiming Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season was better than Tiger Woods' all-conquering 2000 campaign
By Paul Higham Published