How To Watch Hero World Challenge: TV Coverage, Streaming

Scottie Scheffler headlines a star-studed field in the Bahamas and Golf Monthly is here with all the information on how to watch the Hero World Challenge.

Hero World Challenge key information • Dates: November 4-7, 2025 • Venue: Albany, New Providence, The Bahamas. • TV Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Stream it all with Sling (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

At the Hero World Challenge, Scottie Scheffler returns to competitive action for the first time since the Ryder Cup. He is aiming to become the first man to win three consecutive World Challenges.

Other past winners competing this week are Hideki Matsuyama (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2014).

The tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods in aid of the Tiger Woods Foundation. It has always had a small field, currently set at 20 players. Playing this year are nine of the world’s top-20 ranked golfers: World No.1 Scheffler, JJ Spaun (6), Robert MacIntyre (7), Justin Rose (10), Harris English (11), Keegan Bradley (14), Sepp Straka (15), Cameron Young (18), and Hideki Matsuyama (20).

Three players – JJ Spaun, Chris Gotterup and Andrew Novak – are making their Hero World Challenge debuts.

Scheffler is one of four men to have won the event twice. The others are Viktor Hovland, Graeme McDowell and Davis Love II. The man with the most wins? Well it's Tiger, with five. He will not be competing this year as he is recovering from surgery in October.

The tournament is an unofficial PGA Tour event. This means that no FedExCup points will be awarded at it, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Hero World Challenge online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Hero World Challenge from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Cyber Monday Deal 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE 🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Watch Hero World Challenge in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage is spread across NBC, the Golf Channel, and Peacock.

NBC is broadcasting the Hero World Challenge across three platforms: the flagship NBC channel, the Golf Channel, and the Peacock streaming service.

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the Hero World Challenge, while the closing stages of the third and fourth rounds will be on NBC. You can stream NBC on Peacock, but not the Golf Channel.

To watch the Golf Channel – plus NBC – online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, which gets you cable channels in a flexible streaming package. Sling is one of the very best.

Watch the Hero World Challenge on Sling Starting from $45.99 per month, plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, Sling TV is the cheapest cord-cutter option to watch the Golf Channel and NBC. You also get 50% off your first month!

Watch Hero World Challenge in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Hero World Challenge on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge in Canada

The Hero World Challenge will be shown on the Golf Channel in Canada.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Hero World Challenge on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Tee Times: Round 1

Times in ET (GMT).

10.46am (3.46pm): Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai 10.57am (3.57pm): Andrew Novak, Chris Gotterup

Andrew Novak, Chris Gotterup 11.08am (4.08pm): Harris English, Brian Harman

Harris English, Brian Harman 11.19am (4.19pm): Corey Conners, Sepp Straka

Corey Conners, Sepp Straka 11.30am (4.30pm): Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama

Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama 11.41am (4.41pm): Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

Billy Horschel, Alex Noren 11.52am (4.52pm): J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns

J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns 12.03pm (5.03pm): Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose 12.14pm (5.14pm): Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley 12.25pm (5.25pm): Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler

Hero World Challenge TV Schedule

Thursday 4th December - Round One:

US (ET): 1.30pm–4.30pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 6.30pm–9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): Friday: 5.30am–8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1.30pm–4.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 5th December - Round Two:

US (ET): 1.30pm–4.30pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 6.30pm–9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): Saturday: 5.30am–8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1.30pm–4.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 6th December - Round Three:

US (ET): 12pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30pm-5pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 5pm–10pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 4am–9am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm–2.30pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday 7th December - Round Four:

US (ET): 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-4pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 6.30pm–9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): Monday: 3.30am–8.30am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel)

Hero World Challenge: Format

The Hero World Challenge is played as a 72-hole strokeplay event. There is no cut, so all 20 players will play all four rounds.