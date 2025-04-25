'There's No Secret We're Working On That' - TGL Boss Reveals Plans For Multiple Key Changes To Tech League

TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO, Mike McCarley has shared TGL is looking at adding a women's league as well as another team to the men's competition

The crowd&#039;s point of view of the TGL arena during week one of the 2025 season
(Image credit: TGL)
TGL bosses are reportedly in "advanced discussions" to make several key changes to the tech-infused golf league over the coming seasons, including creating a women's competition and adding another men's side to the existing championship.

Per Sports Business Journal's Joe Lemire, nothing has yet been finalized but real progress is said to have been made on both fronts. There has been no indication on when exactly these designs could be implemented.

The inaugural campaign saw six teams - made up exclusively of PGA Tour stars - do battle on Monday and Tuesday nights at SoFi Center between January and March. Interest was initially high before dipping slightly in the middle of the season and remaining steady as Atlanta Drive claimed the first SoFi Cup.

Moving forward, TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO Mike McCarley shared that a seventh men's team is in the pipeline - with more to perhaps follow - after being "pleasantly surprised" at the number of bidders, which TGL has narrowed to parties from North America only.

Speaking on a panel at the CAA World Congress of Sports, McCarley suggested the league's expansion plans will likely “start with one [new team] and then it’ll grow from there.”

Mike McCarley, chief executive officer of TMRW Sports, left, and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speak about the TGL golf league concept during a press conference

Mike McCarley (left) next to Rory McIlroy back in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If all goes well, there will not only be growth on the men's side, with LA Golf Club owner, Alexis Ohanian the driving force behind the potential launch of a women's TGL competition.

Ohanian - who also co-founded NWSL side, Angel City FC and women's track league, Athlos - explained during a panel at the CAA World Congress of Sports that part of his original pitch for becoming the first TGL club owner was to ensure a women's version was created at some point, too.

He said: “I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute. They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”

In response, McCarley added: “There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too.”

LAGC owner, Alexis Ohanian speaks during the FII Priority Summit in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Further planned alterations involving TGL are expected to include improved betting markets which league bosses hope will "turbocharge" its growth, plus enhanced TV coverage.

Rosalyn Durant - head of EVP/Programming and Acquisitions for TGL's broadcast rights partner, ESPN - stated that while the TV coverage in year one did not suffer any significant problems, the production team will always consider ways to improve its offering for the following term.

