'There's No Secret We're Working On That' - TGL Boss Reveals Plans For Multiple Key Changes To Tech League
TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO, Mike McCarley has shared TGL is looking at adding a women's league as well as another team to the men's competition
TGL bosses are reportedly in "advanced discussions" to make several key changes to the tech-infused golf league over the coming seasons, including creating a women's competition and adding another men's side to the existing championship.
Per Sports Business Journal's Joe Lemire, nothing has yet been finalized but real progress is said to have been made on both fronts. There has been no indication on when exactly these designs could be implemented.
The inaugural campaign saw six teams - made up exclusively of PGA Tour stars - do battle on Monday and Tuesday nights at SoFi Center between January and March. Interest was initially high before dipping slightly in the middle of the season and remaining steady as Atlanta Drive claimed the first SoFi Cup.
Moving forward, TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO Mike McCarley shared that a seventh men's team is in the pipeline - with more to perhaps follow - after being "pleasantly surprised" at the number of bidders, which TGL has narrowed to parties from North America only.
Speaking on a panel at the CAA World Congress of Sports, McCarley suggested the league's expansion plans will likely “start with one [new team] and then it’ll grow from there.”
If all goes well, there will not only be growth on the men's side, with LA Golf Club owner, Alexis Ohanian the driving force behind the potential launch of a women's TGL competition.
Ohanian - who also co-founded NWSL side, Angel City FC and women's track league, Athlos - explained during a panel at the CAA World Congress of Sports that part of his original pitch for becoming the first TGL club owner was to ensure a women's version was created at some point, too.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: “I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute. They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”
In response, McCarley added: “There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too.”
Further planned alterations involving TGL are expected to include improved betting markets which league bosses hope will "turbocharge" its growth, plus enhanced TV coverage.
Rosalyn Durant - head of EVP/Programming and Acquisitions for TGL's broadcast rights partner, ESPN - stated that while the TV coverage in year one did not suffer any significant problems, the production team will always consider ways to improve its offering for the following term.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What Is The Cut At the Chevron Championship?
The first of five women's Majors of the year, what do players need to do make the cut at the Chevron Championship?
By Paul Higham
-
Thomas Bjorn Shares An Invaluable Scoring Tip He Learned From Tiger Woods
Thomas Bjorn shares a superb tee to green masterclass, including some invaluable scoring advice from Tiger Woods, in a bid to help you improve on the course
By Barry Plummer
-
Why Billy Horschel's TGL Performance Has Convinced Me He Should Be At The Ryder Cup
The eight-time PGA Tour winner has only ever been present in a Presidents Cup team but, following his performance in the final of the TGL, I believe Horschel must be on the US side for Bethpage Black
By Matt Cradock
-
Where TGL Got The Schedule Wrong, Will There Be Roster Changes And What Happens After A PGA Tour-PIF Merger? Our Takeaways After Atlanta Drive Win SoFi Cup To Conclude Inaugural Season
The virtual golf league is complete for its first season, with Atlanta Drive winning the championship
By Elliott Heath
-
Everything You Need To Know About The TGL Playoff Final
New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club will face off over two days at SoFi Center to decide the inaugural champions of TGL
By Jonny Leighfield
-
4 Things Pro Golf Should Copy From TGL
TGL has added some fresh innovations into the golf world this year, some of which should be copied by the professional tours...
By Elliott Heath
-
Harry Kane Becomes Investor In Tiger Woods’ TGL Team
The Bayern Munich and England soccer star is the latest high-profile investor in Tiger Woods’ TGL team
By Mike Hall
-
Has The TGL Hammer Rule Change Worked Out?
TGL's change of rules regarding The Hammer has been a big success with many, but has it made matches closer? We take a look at the stats here
By Matt Cradock
-
TGL Week 6 Preview: All The Details You Need For The Three-Game Week
The sixth TGL week sees all six teams appearing at the SoFi Center, with three matches over two evenings
By Mike Hall
-
Tiger Woods Missing From Jupiter Links Line-Up For TGL Match Against The Bay
The 15-time Major winner misses his first TGL match for Jupiter Links as the team faces table-topping The Bay
By Mike Hall