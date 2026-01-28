What Is Brooks Koepka's 2026 Schedule?

Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour for 2026 after leaving the LIV Golf League and has been required to abide by all of the terms in the Returning Member Program.

Financial penalties aside, two of the key factors in the deal Koepka signed to come back relate heavily to his schedule.

Per the Returning Member Program, not only must he compete in at least 15 PGA Tour events this season, he has also been prevented from receiving any sponsor's invites into any of the eight Signature Events. As a result, his likely schedule has been drastically changed - especially in the early months.

As a former World No.1 and 21-time pro winner, Koepka's potential game is as good as anyone on the planet. And while that kind of quality would normally open up doors into the $20 million events, the 35-year-old will have to go a different way for the time being.

Due to needing to earn his way into those elevated tournaments - just like a large portion of his PGA Tour peers - Koepka admitted ahead of his first start this term that he would be playing a fair amount prior to The Masters and potentially a few more in between the Majors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His limited number of routes into Signature Events include qualifying as part of the Aon Swing 5 or the Aon Next 10, or by winning a PGA Tour tournament with a full compliment of FedEx Cup points (not an opposite-field event).

Another method of qualifying for Signature Events is by reaching the world's top-30, but Koepka was ranked 255th before making his first appearance of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open so still has a long way to go to make that happen.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the Farmers Insurance Open in late January, Koepka revealed he would be teeing it up at the WM Phoenix Open in February - an event he has won twice already in his career - as well as the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches during March.

Aside from that, the five-time Major winner shared he would try to play as much as possible in the lead-up to The Masters, which may mean that Koepka tees it up somewhere like the Valspar Championship and/or the Valero Texas Open.

After Augusta National, the only weeks Koepka is guaranteed to turn up in 2026 are the remaining three Majors.

Below is Brooks Koepka's confirmed 2026 schedule so far and when each tournament is taking place. This will be updated throughout the year as Koepka's schedule becomes available.

BROOKS KOEPKA CONFIRMED 2026 SCHEDULE

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Tournament Course Jan 29 - Feb 1 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines (South Course) Feb 5 - 8 WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb 26 - Mar 1 Cognizant Classic PGA National Resort (Champion Course) Mar 12 - 15 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) Apr 9 - 12 The Masters Augusta National Golf Club May 14 - 17 PGA Championship Aronimink Golf Club June 18 - 21 US Open Shinnecock Hills Golf Club July 16-19 The Open Championship Royal Birkdale Golf Club