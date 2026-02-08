Patrick Reed’s Hot Streak Continues With Second Title In Three Starts At Qatar Masters

Patrick Reed’s stunning start to the year continued with his second victory in three weeks.

Reed finished 26th in his first appearance of 2026 at the Dubai Invitational, but that was just the warm-up, with the former LIV Golfer cruising to victory the following week at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He almost went back-to-back at the Bahrain Championship before losing in a playoff to Freddy Schott, but he didn’t need to wait long for his second title of the year, beating Calum Hill by two at the Qatar Masters.

The American began the day with a two-shot lead over 2024 Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen.

However, that lead was halved when playing partner Olesen birdied the first, and when Reed bogeyed the second, he was joined at the top of the leaderboard by the Dane.

Jacob Skov Olesen wiped out Patrick Reed's lead early in the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed’s grip on the tournament looked even shakier by the turn thanks to Oliver Lindell’s four-under front nine that included six birdies and two bogeys – a run that briefly moved him a shot clear of the overnight leader.

Reed soon steadied the ship with successive birdies at the 10th and the 11th, and combined with a run of three bogeys in a row from Lindell, it ensured he reestablished the two-shot advantage he had at the start of the day.

Reed wasn’t quite home and dry yet, with Hill, who succumbed to the same fate as Reed in the playoff in Bahrain, making a late run for the title further on.

The Scot, who produced a chip-in eagle at the 10th, made four consecutive birdies from the 14th and 17th, briefly closing the gap to one, but it wasn’t enough.

At the par-4 14th, Reed’s lead became three with his fourth and final birdie of the day as he moved to 16 under. At the same hole, Olesen made his third bogey of the day to slip four behind.

Needing to put pressure on Reed at the par-5 18th, Hill instead produced a wayward tee shot that found some rocks, and ultimately it meant he had to settle for par at 14 under.

Calum Hill's bid for the title hit the rocks late on (Image credit: Getty Images)

That left Reed the luxury of playing conservatively, and his run of four successive pars was enough to claim his fifth DP World Tour title.

Following his latest win, Reed admitted his early wobble had left him concerned before his class began to tell, saying: “It wasn’t looking very good there on the front nine. To lose the lead like that and then to be able to kind of flip the switch there on the back nine obviously felt amazing.”

The moment Patrick Reed became the first American to win the Qatar Masters 🇺🇸 #QatarMasters pic.twitter.com/APkv9LujGnFebruary 8, 2026

He added: “I feel amazing. This one hasn’t fully sunk in yet but today, with how stressful the day was, I was very proud because it very easily could have gotten away from me.”

Reed’s win not only brought him prize money of $467,500, but it also means he has now replaced Jayden Schaper at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.