TGL Announces Big Changes For Second Season
There are a number of big changes being made for the second season of the TGL, including a renovation of the green complex and several technology changes
The second season of TGL will feature a number of changes in the technology and stadium set-up after feedback from the players and some data analysis.
The main change for TGL's second season comes with the GreenZone, which has been made larger, along with several other enhancements including a change to the bunkering.
Other changes inside the SoFi Center for season two include increasing the sizes of the hitting boxes and improving the view of fans by relocating cameras.
And on the technology front, there's some improved graphics on the virtual holes, along with each of the six teams now having their own signature holes with customized backdrops.
Champions Atlanta Drive tee-off the new season when they face New York on Sunday 28 December, with a 3pm ET start.
The changes to the green complex are the biggest for the second season of TGL, with the putting surface being increased by 38% to now extend to 5,270 square feet.
There are now 12 pin placements on the green instead of seven while the highest point of the green has been lowered to improve the fans' view of the action.
New slopes on the green and in the run-off area gives players more options in what chip shots they play, allowing for more bump-and-runs as well as high flop shots and low spinners.
One of the three bunkers has been removed, with the remaining two being increased in size by 50% and having revetted layers of turf laid in the face to make escapes much more daunting.
The size of the hitting boxes has also been increased to help maintain the real grass, while in the bunker hitting box the lip at the front can be raised and lowered as required to create harder escapes.
On the graphics front, the visuals on the virtual holes has been enhanced thanks to an upgrade in the Full Swing game engine software.
The designs of the holes have also been updated to create more of a risk-reward challenge for players and to get more volatility in the scoring.
Six of the holes from last year have also been customized for each individual team, with the backgrounds designed to reflect their locations to resemble their home course.
Along with ball tracking camera towers being removed to improve the views of the fans, it promises to be a different look to the second season of TGL when it kicks off in December.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
