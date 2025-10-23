TGL Announces Big Changes For Second Season

The second season of TGL will feature a number of changes in the technology and stadium set-up after feedback from the players and some data analysis.

The main change for TGL's second season comes with the GreenZone, which has been made larger, along with several other enhancements including a change to the bunkering.

Other changes inside the SoFi Center for season two include increasing the sizes of the hitting boxes and improving the view of fans by relocating cameras.

And on the technology front, there's some improved graphics on the virtual holes, along with each of the six teams now having their own signature holes with customized backdrops.

Champions Atlanta Drive tee-off the new season when they face New York on Sunday 28 December, with a 3pm ET start.

The changes to the green complex are the biggest for the second season of TGL, with the putting surface being increased by 38% to now extend to 5,270 square feet.

There are now 12 pin placements on the green instead of seven while the highest point of the green has been lowered to improve the fans' view of the action.

New slopes on the green and in the run-off area gives players more options in what chip shots they play, allowing for more bump-and-runs as well as high flop shots and low spinners.

One of the three bunkers has been removed, with the remaining two being increased in size by 50% and having revetted layers of turf laid in the face to make escapes much more daunting.

The size of the hitting boxes has also been increased to help maintain the real grass, while in the bunker hitting box the lip at the front can be raised and lowered as required to create harder escapes.

(Image credit: TGL)

On the graphics front, the visuals on the virtual holes has been enhanced thanks to an upgrade in the Full Swing game engine software.

The designs of the holes have also been updated to create more of a risk-reward challenge for players and to get more volatility in the scoring.

Six of the holes from last year have also been customized for each individual team, with the backgrounds designed to reflect their locations to resemble their home course.

Along with ball tracking camera towers being removed to improve the views of the fans, it promises to be a different look to the second season of TGL when it kicks off in December.