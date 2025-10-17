'I’ll Be There For Every Match' - Tiger Woods Confirms He'll Be At Jupiter Links' TGL Games
Tiger Woods says that he'll be at "every match" of his team's TGL season starting in January, after his recent back surgery
Tiger Woods says he will be attending "every match" of his Jupiter Golf Links team's TGL season, after undergoing his latest back operation.
After revealing he's had an operation on a collapsed disc, Woods hasn't given any indication of a timetable to return to playing golf.
Fans will still be seeing a lot of the 15-time Major champion in January though once the TGL gets under way, after he confirmed he'll show up at SoFi Center for each of the games Jupiter Links plays in.
The second season of TGL officially starts on December 28 with New York taking on champions Atlanta Drive, before Rory McIlroy's Boston Common faces Los Angeles GC on January 2.
Jupiter Links enter the fray later in January, and in response to a social media post from the team wishing him well, Woods replied that he'd be watching in person.
"I’ll be there for every match! Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener," Woods Wrote on X.
Woods will be cheering on his team-mates Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner while they fight it out for Jupiter Links - but this time he'll not be bringing his clubs.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And with teams having four-man squads, Jupiter Links will be on the lookout for a Woods replacement as it's unlikely all three players will feature in every game.
I’ll be there for every match! Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener. And @willlowerygolf, hands off my sticks!October 16, 2025
Woods played in four games of the tech-filled indoor golf league last season, and was expected to play a full role this time before news of his latest back surgery.
"After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods said of his seventh back surgery in 11 years.
“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.
"I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."
It's a big moment in time for Woods as he contemplates what's next in his famed career, as he turns 50 at the end of the year and is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions in 2026.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.