'I’ll Be There For Every Match' - Tiger Woods Confirms He'll Be At Jupiter Links' TGL Games

Tiger Woods says he will be attending "every match" of his Jupiter Golf Links team's TGL season, after undergoing his latest back operation.

After revealing he's had an operation on a collapsed disc, Woods hasn't given any indication of a timetable to return to playing golf.

Fans will still be seeing a lot of the 15-time Major champion in January though once the TGL gets under way, after he confirmed he'll show up at SoFi Center for each of the games Jupiter Links plays in.

The second season of TGL officially starts on December 28 with New York taking on champions Atlanta Drive, before Rory McIlroy's Boston Common faces Los Angeles GC on January 2.

Jupiter Links enter the fray later in January, and in response to a social media post from the team wishing him well, Woods replied that he'd be watching in person.

"I’ll be there for every match! Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener," Woods Wrote on X.

Woods will be cheering on his team-mates Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner while they fight it out for Jupiter Links - but this time he'll not be bringing his clubs.

And with teams having four-man squads, Jupiter Links will be on the lookout for a Woods replacement as it's unlikely all three players will feature in every game.

Woods played in four games of the tech-filled indoor golf league last season, and was expected to play a full role this time before news of his latest back surgery.

"After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods said of his seventh back surgery in 11 years.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

"I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

It's a big moment in time for Woods as he contemplates what's next in his famed career, as he turns 50 at the end of the year and is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions in 2026.