After 36 holes of the WM Phoenix Open, Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune holds a slender one-shot lead over compatriot Hideki Matsuyama.

Hisatsune carded an eight-under 63 on Friday to back up his 68 of the opening round in style. Maysuyama kept in touch with his round of 64 as he continues his bid for a third title at the TPC Scottsdale tournament.

The pair begin the third round at 1.35pm ET (6.35pm GMT) from the first tee alongside Pierceson Coody, who is T3 at eight under.

Ryo Hisatsune has a one-shot lead after 36 holes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also on eight under is Sony Open in Hawaii champion Chris Gotterup. He'll play the third round alongside Akshay Bhatia and Si Woo Kim, who are on five under. They start at 1.24pm ET (6.24pm GMT) from the first tee.

Ahead of the tournament, there were high hopes that Scottie Scheffler would challenge for his third title at the event, but following a poor first round he has work ahead of him to force his want into contention.

He's on four under in T28 and plays alongside Ryan Fox and Zecheng Dou in the third round, with a tee time of 11.34am ET (4.34pm GMT).

Scottie Scheffler improved in the second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full third round tee times for the WM Phoenix Open below...

WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Round Three

1st Hole - ET (GMT)

11.23am (4.23pm): Takumi Kanaya, Mac Meissner, Tom Kim

Takumi Kanaya, Mac Meissner, Tom Kim 11.34am (4.34pm): Ryan Fox, Scottie Scheffler, Zecheng Dou

Ryan Fox, Scottie Scheffler, Zecheng Dou 11.45am (4.45pm): Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin 11.56am (4.56pm): Chad Ramey, Sami Välimäki, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Chad Ramey, Sami Välimäki, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 12.07pm (5.07pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Davis Thompson, A.J. Ewart

Michael Thorbjornsen, Davis Thompson, A.J. Ewart 12.18pm (5.18pm): Max Homa, Brian Campbell, Mackenzie Hughes

Max Homa, Brian Campbell, Mackenzie Hughes 12.29pm (5.29pm): Chandler Phillips, Kristoffer Reitan, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Chandler Phillips, Kristoffer Reitan, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12.40pm (5.40pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Kim, Jake Knapp

Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Kim, Jake Knapp 12.51pm (5.51pm): Maverick McNealy, Zach Bauchou, Kevin Roy

Maverick McNealy, Zach Bauchou, Kevin Roy 1.02pm (6.02pm): Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee

Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee 1.13pm (6.13pm): John Parry, Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick

John Parry, Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.24pm (6.24pm): Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim 1.35pm (6.35pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Hideki Matsuyama, Pierceson Coody

10th Hole - ET (GMT)