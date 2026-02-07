WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Round Three
Ryo Hisatsune leads the way at the halfway stage at TPC Scottsdale, but fellow Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama is hot on his heels
After 36 holes of the WM Phoenix Open, Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune holds a slender one-shot lead over compatriot Hideki Matsuyama.
Hisatsune carded an eight-under 63 on Friday to back up his 68 of the opening round in style. Maysuyama kept in touch with his round of 64 as he continues his bid for a third title at the TPC Scottsdale tournament.
The pair begin the third round at 1.35pm ET (6.35pm GMT) from the first tee alongside Pierceson Coody, who is T3 at eight under.
Also on eight under is Sony Open in Hawaii champion Chris Gotterup. He'll play the third round alongside Akshay Bhatia and Si Woo Kim, who are on five under. They start at 1.24pm ET (6.24pm GMT) from the first tee.
Ahead of the tournament, there were high hopes that Scottie Scheffler would challenge for his third title at the event, but following a poor first round he has work ahead of him to force his want into contention.
He's on four under in T28 and plays alongside Ryan Fox and Zecheng Dou in the third round, with a tee time of 11.34am ET (4.34pm GMT).
Check out the full third round tee times for the WM Phoenix Open below...
WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Round Three
1st Hole - ET (GMT)
- 11.23am (4.23pm): Takumi Kanaya, Mac Meissner, Tom Kim
- 11.34am (4.34pm): Ryan Fox, Scottie Scheffler, Zecheng Dou
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
- 11.56am (4.56pm): Chad Ramey, Sami Välimäki, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Davis Thompson, A.J. Ewart
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Max Homa, Brian Campbell, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12.29pm (5.29pm): Chandler Phillips, Kristoffer Reitan, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Kim, Jake Knapp
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Maverick McNealy, Zach Bauchou, Kevin Roy
- 1.02pm (6.02pm): Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee
- 1.13pm (6.13pm): John Parry, Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.24pm (6.24pm): Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Hideki Matsuyama, Pierceson Coody
10th Hole - ET (GMT)
- 11.23am (4.23pm): Keith Mitchell, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young
- 11.34am (4.34pm): Rickie Fowler, Neal Shipley, Adrien Saddier
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor, Harris English
- 11.56am (4.56pm): Michael Brennan, Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): Cam Davis, Jordan Smith, Christo Lamprecht
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama, Joe Highsmith
- 12.29pm (5.29pm): Patrick Rodgers, Gary Woodland, John VanDerLaan
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Keita Nakajima, S.H. Kim, J.T. Poston
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hank Lebioda
- 1.02pm (6.02pm): Johnny Keefer, Patton Kizzire, Bud Cauley
- 1.13pm (6.13pm): Wyndham Clark, Alex Smalley
- 1.24pm (6.24pm): S.T. Lee, Kensei Hirata
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
