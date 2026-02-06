World No.1 Confirmed Among Stacked Field For Augusta National Women’s Amateur
The field has been set for the seventh edition of one of the amateur game’s most prestigious events
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The field for one of the amateur game’s most prestigious tournaments, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, has been set.
All but one of the 72-player names have been confirmed for the seventh edition of the 54-hole event, which sees the first two rounds come from Champions Retreat Golf Club before a cut leaves the leading 30 players to tee it up at Augusta National.
Given that prize, as well as its place in the calendar less than two weeks before The Masters at the same venue, it’s little wonder that the event never fails to attract plenty of attention from around the world – as well as the best players in the women’s amateur game.
That’s no exception in 2026, with 48 of the top 50 players in the world amateur rankings all accepting invitations to play. That includes the player at the top of the rankings, Kiara Romero, who placed T7 a year ago.
Paula Martin Sampedro is second in the rankings, and she is also in the field, along with her Spanish compatriot Andrea Revuelta, Megha Ganne, Meja Ortengren, Eila Galitsky, Maria Jose Marin, Farah O’Keefe, Catherine Park and Asterisk Talley, who complete a clean sweep of the world’s top 10.
In Talley’s case, she will be desperate to go one better than 2025, when she finished on 11 under, one behind winner Carla Bernat Escuder. However, Escuder won’t be there to defend her title, as she turned professional last August.
There are other former winners in the field, including 2022 champion Anna Davis, who was aged 16 when she held off Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone to take the title.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Japanese player Tsubasa Kajitani, who won the event in 2021, defeating Emilia Migliaccio in a playoff, will also appear.
Other notable names confirmed in the field include members of the triumphant 2024 Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team, Beth Coulter and Patience Rhodes.
Davis, Park and Talley all played for the US at the match, and they will be joined in the field by another teammate, Jasmine Koo.
Amanda Sambach, who has placed in the top 20 in each of her last three starts at the tournament, will also make her sixth appearance.
Here is the confirmed field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Augusta National Women's Amateur Field
- Charlotte Back
- Brooke Biermmann
- Vanessa Borovilos
- Sara Brentcheneff
- Eunseo Choi
- Beth Coulter
- Anna Davis
- Aphrodite Deng
- Raegan Denton
- Anna Fang
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- Eila Galitsky
- Megha Ganne
- Ai Goto
- Yurina Hiroyoshi
- Kary Hollenbaugh
- Huai-Chien Hsu
- Anna Iwanaga
- Tsubasa Kajitani
- Veronika Kedronova
- Grace Kilcrease
- Gyubeen Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Katelyn Kong
- Jasmine Koo
- Chloe Kovelesky
- Arianna Lau
- Dianna Lee
- Elise Lee
- Mackenzie Lee
- Yujie Liu
- Marie Eline Madsen
- Kyra Ly
- Rianne Malixi
- Maria Jose Marin
- Paula Martin Sampedro
- Ava Merrill
- Camille Min-Gaultier
- Aira Nagasawa
- Farah O’Keefe
- Emily Odwin
- Nikki Oh
- Soomin Oh
- Meja Ortengren
- Catherine Park
- Seojin Park
- Macy Pate
- Prim Prachnakorn
- Megan Propeck
- Catherine Rao
- Lily Reitter
- Andrea Revuelta
- Patience Rhodes
- Kiara Romero
- Elizabeth Rudisill
- Amanda Sambach
- Scarlett Schremmer
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Andie Smith
- Achiraya Sriwong
- Megan Streicher
- Asterisk Talley
- Rocío Tejedo
- Clarisa Temelo
- Karen Tsuru
- Avery Weed
- Kelly Xu
- Yunseo Yang
- Ashley Yun
- Amelie Zalsman
- Reagan Zibilski
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.