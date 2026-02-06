World No.1 Confirmed Among Stacked Field For Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The field for one of the amateur game’s most prestigious tournaments, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, has been set.

All but one of the 72-player names have been confirmed for the seventh edition of the 54-hole event, which sees the first two rounds come from Champions Retreat Golf Club before a cut leaves the leading 30 players to tee it up at Augusta National.

Given that prize, as well as its place in the calendar less than two weeks before The Masters at the same venue, it’s little wonder that the event never fails to attract plenty of attention from around the world – as well as the best players in the women’s amateur game.

That’s no exception in 2026, with 48 of the top 50 players in the world amateur rankings all accepting invitations to play. That includes the player at the top of the rankings, Kiara Romero, who placed T7 a year ago.

Paula Martin Sampedro is second in the rankings, and she is also in the field, along with her Spanish compatriot Andrea Revuelta, Megha Ganne, Meja Ortengren, Eila Galitsky, Maria Jose Marin, Farah O’Keefe, Catherine Park and Asterisk Talley, who complete a clean sweep of the world’s top 10.

Asterisk Talley placed runner-up a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Talley’s case, she will be desperate to go one better than 2025, when she finished on 11 under, one behind winner Carla Bernat Escuder. However, Escuder won’t be there to defend her title, as she turned professional last August.

There are other former winners in the field, including 2022 champion Anna Davis, who was aged 16 when she held off Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone to take the title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Japanese player Tsubasa Kajitani, who won the event in 2021, defeating Emilia Migliaccio in a playoff, will also appear.

Anna Davis, who won the title four years ago, is in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names confirmed in the field include members of the triumphant 2024 Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team, Beth Coulter and Patience Rhodes.

Davis, Park and Talley all played for the US at the match, and they will be joined in the field by another teammate, Jasmine Koo.

Amanda Sambach, who has placed in the top 20 in each of her last three starts at the tournament, will also make her sixth appearance.

Here is the confirmed field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Augusta National Women's Amateur Field