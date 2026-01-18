Sony Open In Hawaii Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Davis Riley leads the Sony Open in Hawaii by two strokes entering the final round but has a host of experienced rivals waiting to pounce right behind him
Through three rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii, it's Davis Riley who leads the way and is on track for his third PGA Tour title.
The 29-year-old from Hattiesburg, Mississippi has reached 12-under following rounds of 67, 64 and 67 at Waialae Country Club and has a two-shot buffer to a trio of capable rivals right behind him.
One of those hoping to chase him down is England's Harry Hall who has one PGA Tour title to his name and was on the precipice of earning a spot in Team Europe's Ryder Cup roster just a few months ago.
Hall will go off alongside Riley in the final group at just after 6pm ET (11pm GMT) hoping to pile the pressure on his playing partner at a course which has produced a number of low scores throughout the field so far this week.
Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup and first-round co-leader Kevin Roy are also on 10-under through 54 holes and will hope to take advantage of their position in the penultimate group by striking the first blow.
Elsewhere, Ryan Gerard, John Parry and defending champion Nick Taylor will begin their final rounds just minutes before the leaders and also have the opportunity to make an early move from their starting positions of nine-under.
Below is the full list of final-round tee times at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
SONY OPEN FINAL-ROUND TEE TIMES 2026
ET (GMT)
- 12:10pm (5:10pm) - Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey
- 12:19pm (5:19pm) - Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 12:28pm (5:28pm) - Nick Dunlap, Jordan Smith
- 12:37pm (5:37pm) - Joe Highsmith, Brian Harman
- 12:46pm (5:46pm) - Mark Hubbard, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:55pm (5:45pm) - Seamus Power, Tom Kim
- 1:04pm (6:04pm) - Michael Kim, Zecheng Dou
- 1:13pm (6:13pm) - J.J. Spaun, Kota Kaneko
- 1:22pm (6:22pm) - Johnny Keefer, Webb Simpson
- 1:31pm (6:31pm) - Doug Ghim, William Mouw
- 1:45pm (6:45pm) - Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge
- 1:54pm (6:54pm) - Aaron Rai, Mac Meissner
- 2:03pm (7:03pm) - Vince Whaley, Haotong Li
- 2:12pm (7:12pm) - Brice Garnett, Kurt Kitayama
- 2:21pm (7:21pm) - Pierceson Coody, Adam Scott
- 2:30pm (7:30pm) - Matt McCarty, Emilio Gonzalez
- 2:39pm (7:39pm) - Maverick McNealy, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 2:48pm (7:48pm) - Patton Kizzire, David Ford
- 2:57pm (7:57pm) - Dan Brown, Ren Yonezawa
- 3:11pm (8:11pm) - Vijay Singh, Zac Blair
- 3:20pm (8:20pm) - Sahith Theegala, Zach Bauchou
- 3:30pm (8:30pm) - Takumi Kanaya, Rico Hoey
- 3:40pm (8:40pm) - Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley
- 3:50pm (8:50pm) - Daniel Berger, Dylan Wu
- 4:00pm (9:00pm) - Chandler Phillips, Kensei Hirata
- 4:10pm (9:10pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens
- 4:20pm (9:20pm) - Russell Henley, Bud Cauley
- 4:30pm (9:30pm) - Robert MacIntyre, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 4:45pm (9:45pm) - Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp
- 4:55pm (9:55pm) - Lee Hodges, Ricky Castillo
- 5:05pm (10:05pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Jacob Bridgeman
- 5:15pm (10:15pm) - Si Woo Kim, S.H. Kim
- 5:25pm (10:25pm) - Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers
- 5:35pm (10:35pm) - Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 5:45pm (10:45pm) - Ryan Gerard, John Parry
- 5:55pm (10:55pm) - Chris Gotterup, Kevin Roy
- 6:05pm (11:05pm) - Davis Riley, Harry Hall
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
