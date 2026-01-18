Sony Open In Hawaii Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026

Through three rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii, it's Davis Riley who leads the way and is on track for his third PGA Tour title.

The 29-year-old from Hattiesburg, Mississippi has reached 12-under following rounds of 67, 64 and 67 at Waialae Country Club and has a two-shot buffer to a trio of capable rivals right behind him.

One of those hoping to chase him down is England's Harry Hall who has one PGA Tour title to his name and was on the precipice of earning a spot in Team Europe's Ryder Cup roster just a few months ago.

Hall will go off alongside Riley in the final group at just after 6pm ET (11pm GMT) hoping to pile the pressure on his playing partner at a course which has produced a number of low scores throughout the field so far this week.

Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup and first-round co-leader Kevin Roy are also on 10-under through 54 holes and will hope to take advantage of their position in the penultimate group by striking the first blow.

England's Harry Hall is Davis Riley's playing partner in the final round of the Sony Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Ryan Gerard, John Parry and defending champion Nick Taylor will begin their final rounds just minutes before the leaders and also have the opportunity to make an early move from their starting positions of nine-under.

Below is the full list of final-round tee times at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

SONY OPEN FINAL-ROUND TEE TIMES 2026

ET (GMT)