Kevin Roy Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Discover more about the American pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
Kevin Roy's journey to the PGA Tour has been a fascinating one, having made it to the top level for the first time after turning 30. Discover more about his life and professional career to date via these facts.
Kevin Roy Facts
1. Roy was born in Syracuse, New York on March 15, 1990.
2. He now lives in and plays from Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
3. His wife is called Annie Sabo and the pair have a daughter called Mia.
4. Roy's father, Jim, competed on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.
5. In 2018, Kevin Roy caddied for his dad at the 2018 US Senior Open. Seven years prior, Kevin shot a course-record nine-under at PGA TOUR pre-qualifying with his dad on the bag.
6. At the age of 16, Roy made his first ever hole-in-one at his home course using a friend's club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. If he was allowed a 'walk-up song' it would be 'Born In The USA' by Bruce Springsteen.
8. Roy's ball marker is always a 1960s US quarter.
9. He attended Long Beach State University between 2008-2012 and was a college teammate of Xander Schauffele. Roy's best finish during his time there arrived in Spring 2012 - he ended T2nd at the Anteater Invitational.
10. Roy turned professional in 2012 upon graduating college.
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
11. After competing on satellite tours for the first few seasons of his career, and enduring one season on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2015 where he made just one cut in 10 starts, Roy admitted he was considering giving up trying to become a pro in 2017.
12. Failing to play a single pro event in 2017, he worked in medical sales and at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse before deciding to give it another go.
13. Roy worked his way back and later earned starts on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour before completing his comeback to make the PGA Tour in 2022 at the age of 32.
14. The Syracuse-born player finished 174th in his debut season - having earned almost $500,000 - and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour for 2023-24.
15. In a rare PGA Tour start during 2024, at the Valspar Championship, Roy finished T12th. It was the second best result of his PGA Tour career, having ended the 2023 Bermuda Championship in T8th.
Kevin Roy Bio
|Born
|March 15, 1990 - Syracuse, New York
|Height
|6ft (1.83m)
|College
|Long Beach State University
|Turned Pro
|2012
|Former Tours
|West Florida Golf Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Highest OWGR
|199th
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Michael Thorbjornsen Facts: 12 Things To Know About PGA Tour Pro
A talented amateur and junior, find out more about PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tour Edge TE-400 Package Set Review
We take out this very comprehensive package set to see if the performance on offer could help your game…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Michael Thorbjornsen Facts: 12 Things To Know About PGA Tour Pro
A talented amateur and junior, find out more about PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen
By Paul Higham Published
-
Thomas Rosenmueller Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Thomas Rosenmueller has had some ups and downs since turning pro, but a successful 2024 on the Korn Ferry Tour suggests the best could be about to come
By Mike Hall Published
-
William Mouw Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
The American had a successful amateur career, and he's continued to impress since turning professional - here are 15 facts about the rising PGA Tour star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Paul Peterson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Oregon State University alumnus Paul Peterson finally made it to the PGA Tour after over a decade of grinding on global circuits
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Taylor Dickson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
After several years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dickson will be playing on the PGA Tour in 2025 after earning his first card - here are some facts about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Quade Cummins Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Quade Cummins via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ryan Gerard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Ryan Gerard is building an impressive career after graduating from the University of North Carolina in 2022
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Steven Fisk Facts: 18 Things To Know About The American Golfer
Steven Fisk is a PGA Tour player who came through the Korn Ferry Tour after graduating from Georgia Southern
By Elliott Heath Published