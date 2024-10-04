Kevin Roy Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

Kevin Roy's journey to the PGA Tour has been a fascinating one, having made it to the top level for the first time after turning 30. Discover more about his life and professional career to date via these facts.

Kevin Roy Facts

1. Roy was born in Syracuse, New York on March 15, 1990.

2. He now lives in and plays from Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

3. His wife is called Annie Sabo and the pair have a daughter called Mia.

4. Roy's father, Jim, competed on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

5. In 2018, Kevin Roy caddied for his dad at the 2018 US Senior Open. Seven years prior, Kevin shot a course-record nine-under at PGA TOUR pre-qualifying with his dad on the bag.

6. At the age of 16, Roy made his first ever hole-in-one at his home course using a friend's club.

7. If he was allowed a 'walk-up song' it would be 'Born In The USA' by Bruce Springsteen.

8. Roy's ball marker is always a 1960s US quarter.

9. He attended Long Beach State University between 2008-2012 and was a college teammate of Xander Schauffele. Roy's best finish during his time there arrived in Spring 2012 - he ended T2nd at the Anteater Invitational.

10. Roy turned professional in 2012 upon graduating college.

11. After competing on satellite tours for the first few seasons of his career, and enduring one season on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2015 where he made just one cut in 10 starts, Roy admitted he was considering giving up trying to become a pro in 2017.

12. Failing to play a single pro event in 2017, he worked in medical sales and at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse before deciding to give it another go.

13. Roy worked his way back and later earned starts on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour before completing his comeback to make the PGA Tour in 2022 at the age of 32.

14. The Syracuse-born player finished 174th in his debut season - having earned almost $500,000 - and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour for 2023-24.

15. In a rare PGA Tour start during 2024, at the Valspar Championship, Roy finished T12th. It was the second best result of his PGA Tour career, having ended the 2023 Bermuda Championship in T8th.

Kevin Roy Bio