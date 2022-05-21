Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

9 Things You Didn't Know About Davis Riley

Davis Riley has enjoyed a relatively quick rise up the professional ranks after turning pro in 2019. Earning his PGA Tour card in 2022, the American has already been in a playoff, which he unfortunately lost. However, that hasn't stopped Riley from putting in a number of strong performances throughout his debut season.

In this piece, we get to know him a little bit better with these nine facts.

1. Davis Riley was born on 17th December 1996, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

2. Back in October 2013, at the age of just 17, Riley shot a 13-under-par round of 58, his lowest round to date.

3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career and represented the USA at the 2015 Junior Ryder Cup and 2018 Palmer Cup.

Riley's best result on the PGA Tour came at the 2022 Valspar Championship, where he lost to Sam Burns in a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. He attended the University of Alabama, where he claimed a number of accolades. During the 2017/18 season, he finished as the top collegiate golfer in the nation.

5. At the 2016 US Amateur Championship, Riley matched the course record of 64 at Oakland Hills Country Club.

6. His hobbies include hunting and American football.

7. Turning professional in 2019, Riley enjoyed a number of good finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, before earning his PGA Tour card after finishing ninth on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

A post shared by Davis Riley (@davis_riley) A photo posted by on

8. Riley married his wife, Alexandra Patton, in May 2022, with the couple believed to be dating since 2017.

9. During his debut season on the PGA Tour in 2022, Riley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. The American held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, but would lose to Sam Burns in a playoff.