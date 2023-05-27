9 Things You Didn't Know About Harry Hall

Get to know the Englishman with these nine facts

Harry Hall watches his shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

1. Harry Hall was born 6th August 1997 in Truro, England

2. Growing up, he played at West Cornwall Golf Club, which was the same club as 'Long Jim Barnes,' winner of the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship, 1921 US Open and 1925 Open Championship.

3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career, captaining and playing in various England sides and was a member of the England U18 Boys International Team that won the Home Internationals. He was responsible for the point that ensured England's victory in the event

Hall holds the NV5 title

Hall poses with the NV5 Invitational trophy after winning the tournament in a three-hole playoff against Nick Hardy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Hall played collegiately at UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas) where he majored in sociology.

5. In October 2021, he got engaged to his partner, JoJo Haines.

6. Turning professional in 2019, he plied his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour and actually finished tied 15th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his professional and DP World Tour debut.

7. He secured his PGA Tour card in 2021, after finishing 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long points list.

8. At the 2021 Boise Open, Hall put his approach into a grandstand and, after much deliberation, decided to play his pitch shot from the crowd area. With only a six-foot window to aim at, he managed to find the green.

9. Despite not currently having a win on the PGA Tour, Hall does have a couple of victories on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

