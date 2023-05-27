9 Things You Didn't Know About Harry Hall

1. Harry Hall was born 6th August 1997 in Truro, England

2. Growing up, he played at West Cornwall Golf Club, which was the same club as 'Long Jim Barnes,' winner of the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship, 1921 US Open and 1925 Open Championship.

3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career, captaining and playing in various England sides and was a member of the England U18 Boys International Team that won the Home Internationals. He was responsible for the point that ensured England's victory in the event

Hall poses with the NV5 Invitational trophy after winning the tournament in a three-hole playoff against Nick Hardy (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Hall played collegiately at UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas) where he majored in sociology.

5. In October 2021, he got engaged to his partner, JoJo Haines.

6. Turning professional in 2019, he plied his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour and actually finished tied 15th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his professional and DP World Tour debut.

7. He secured his PGA Tour card in 2021, after finishing 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long points list.

8. At the 2021 Boise Open, Hall put his approach into a grandstand and, after much deliberation, decided to play his pitch shot from the crowd area. With only a six-foot window to aim at, he managed to find the green.

9. Despite not currently having a win on the PGA Tour, Hall does have a couple of victories on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit.