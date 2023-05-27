9 Things You Didn't Know About Harry Hall
Get to know the Englishman with these nine facts
9 Things You Didn't Know About Harry Hall
1. Harry Hall was born 6th August 1997 in Truro, England
2. Growing up, he played at West Cornwall Golf Club, which was the same club as 'Long Jim Barnes,' winner of the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship, 1921 US Open and 1925 Open Championship.
3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career, captaining and playing in various England sides and was a member of the England U18 Boys International Team that won the Home Internationals. He was responsible for the point that ensured England's victory in the event
4. Hall played collegiately at UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas) where he majored in sociology.
5. In October 2021, he got engaged to his partner, JoJo Haines.
6. Turning professional in 2019, he plied his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour and actually finished tied 15th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his professional and DP World Tour debut.
7. He secured his PGA Tour card in 2021, after finishing 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long points list.
8. At the 2021 Boise Open, Hall put his approach into a grandstand and, after much deliberation, decided to play his pitch shot from the crowd area. With only a six-foot window to aim at, he managed to find the green.
9. Despite not currently having a win on the PGA Tour, Hall does have a couple of victories on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit.
This is why they're pros. 🧙♂️@HarryHall recreated this incredible shot from last year's @Boise_Open. pic.twitter.com/EBVYTe4XE6August 20, 2022
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Michael Block Finishes Dead Last In Charles Schwab Challenge Missed Cut
After his PGA Championship success, Block fired rounds of 81 and 74 to miss the weekend
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LIV Golf DC 2023 Live Stream
Want to watch the action from Washington DC? Here are all the details on how you can.
By Sam Tremlett • Published