Sony Open Tee Times: Round One And Two

The 2026 PGA Tour season gets underway this week in Hawaii at the Sony Open.

The event at Waialae Country Club is usually the second tournament of the year but acts as the curtain raiser this time following the cancelation of The Sentry.

Nick Taylor defends the title he won last year in a very strong and intriguing field featuring some big PGA Tour names like Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Adam Scott as well as plenty of new faces who graduated from the DP World and Korn Ferry Tours.

The event also features Vijay Singh, who cashed in a career money list exemption at the age of 62 to earn 2026 PGA Tour status.

Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern Time and two hours behind Pacific Time so we're set for some late nights over the coming days. Check out all of the Sony Open tee times below:

The famous Waialae Country Club 'W' palm trees (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sony Open tee times: Round one morning wave

(All times ET)

12.10pm 1st tee: Brice Garnett, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

12.10pm 10th tee: Austin Eckroat, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell

12.21pm 1st: Erik Van Rooyen, Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley

12.21pm 10th: Matthieu Pavon, Sam Stevens, Matti Schmid

12.32pm 1st: Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy

12.32pm 10th: Sahith Theegala, Seamus Power, Kristoffer Reitan

12.43pm 1st: Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Taylor Pendrith

12.43pm 10th: JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12.54pm 1st: Brian Campbell, Harry Hall, Corey Conners

12.54pm 10th: Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup, Russell Henley

1.05pm 1st: Adam Schenk, Steven Fisk, William Mouw

1.05pm 10th: Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre

1.16pm 1st: Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Rico Hoey

1.16pm 10th: Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker, David Ford

1.27pm 1st: Pierceson Coody, Kevin Roy, Haotong Li

1.27pm 10th: Chandler Phillips, John Parry, ST Lee

1.38pm 1st: Ricky Castillo, Kensei Hirata, Corey Kozuma

1.38pm 10th: Alejandro Tosti, Takumi Kanaya, Kota Kaneko

1.49pm 1st: John VanDerLaan, Gordon Sargent, Yuta Sugiura

1.49pm 10th: Zecheng Dou, Pontus Nyholm, Anson Cabello (a)

Sony Open tee times: Round one afternoon wave

4.40pm 1st tee: Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge, Hank Lebioda

4.40pm 10th tee: Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley

4.51pm 1st: Patrick Rodgers, Bud Cauley, Mark Hubbard

4.51pm 10th: Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

5.02pm 1st: Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Doug Ghim

5.02pm 10th: Rafael Campos, Zach Johnson, Beau Hossler

5.13pm 1st: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

5.13pm 10th: Joe Highsmith, Nico Echavarria, Davis Riley

5.24pm 1st: Michael Brennan, Tony Finau, Johnny Keefer

5.24pm 10th: Ryan Gerard, Chris Kirk, Vijay Singh

5.35pm 1st: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim

5.35pm 10th: Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp

5.46pm 1st: SH Kim, Mac Meissner, Luke Clanton

5.46pm 10th: Austin Smotherman, Adrien Saddier, Chandler Blanchet

5.57pm 1st: Max McGreevy, Jordan Smith, AJ Ewart

5.57pm 10th: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

6.08pm 1st: Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang, Taisei Nagasaki (a)

6.08pm 10th: Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown, Keita Nakajima

6.19pm 1st: Zach Bauchou, Marcelo Rozo, Kazuki Higa

6.19pm 10th: Christo Lamprecht, Emilio Gonzalez, Ren Yonezawa

Nick Taylor is defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sony Open tee times: Round two morning wave

12.10pm 1st tee: Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley

12.10pm 10th tee: Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge, Hank Lebioda

12.21pm 1st: Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

12.21pm 10th: Patrick Rodgers, Bud Cauley, Mark Hubbard

12.32pm 1st: Rafael Campos, Zach Johnson, Beau Hossler

12.32pm 10th: Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Doug Ghim

12.43pm 1st: Joe Highsmith, Nico Echavarria, Davis Riley

12.43pm 10th: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

12.54pm 1st: Ryan Gerard, Chris Kirk, Vijay Singh

12.54pm 10th: Michael Brennan, Tony Finau, Johnny Keefer

1.05pm 1st: Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp

1.05pm 10th: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim

1.16pm 1st: Austin Smotherman, Adrien Saddier, Chandler Blanchet

1.16pm 10th: SH Kim, Mac Meissner, Luke Clanton

1.27pm 1st: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1.27pm 10th: Max McGreevy, Jordan Smith, AJ Ewart

1.38pm 1st: Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown, Keita Nakajima

1.38pm 10th: Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang, Taisei Nagasaki (a)

1.49pm 1st: Christo Lamprecht, Emilio Gonzalez, Ren Yonezawa

1.49pm 10th: Zach Bauchou, Marcelo Rozo, Kazuki Higa

Sony Open tee times: Round two afternoon wave

4.40pm 1st tee: Austin Eckroat, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell

4.40pm 10th tee: Brice Garnett, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

4.51pm 1st: Matthieu Pavon, Sam Stevens, Matti Schmid

4.51pm 10th: Erik Van Rooyen, Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley

5.02pm 1st: Sahith Theegala, Seamus Power, Kristoffer Reitan

5.02pm 10th: Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy

5.13pm 1st: JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

5.13pm 10th: Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Taylor Pendrith

5.24pm 1st: Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup, Russell Henley

5.24pm 10th: Brian Campbell, Harry Hall, Corey Conners

5.35pm 1st: Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre

5.35pm 10th: Adam Schenk, Steven Fisk, William Mouw

5.46pm 1st: Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker, David Ford

5.46pm 10th: Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Rico Hoey

5.57pm 1st: Chandler Phillips, John Parry, ST Lee

5.57pm 10th: Pierceson Coody, Kevin Roy, Haotong Li

6.08pm 1st: Alejandro Tosti, Takumi Kanaya, Kota Kaneko

6.08pm 10th: Ricky Castillo, Kensei Hirata, Corey Kozuma

6.19pm 1st: Zecheng Dou, Pontus Nyholm, Anson Cabello (a)

6.19pm 10th: John VanDerLaan, Gordon Sargent, Yuta Sugiura

Sony Open TV channel and times

Thursday-Sunday main coverage: 7-10pm (ET) Golf Channel

PGA Tour LIVE: Thu-Fri noon-10pm (ET) ESPN+, Sat-Sun 12.15pm-10pm (ET) ESPN+