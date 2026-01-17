Sony Open In Hawaii Tee Times: Round Three
At the halfway stage of the Sony Open, five players share the lead at nine-under-par, with just four shots separating 28 individuals going into the weekend
The Sony Open in Hawaii is set-up for a tight finish on Saturday and Sunday, with five players sharing the lead at nine-under-par.
At the halfway stage, it's Davis Riley, SH Kim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Roy and Sony Open defending champion Nick Taylor who sit on that number, but several PGA Tour winners are in pursuit of the quintet at Waialae Country Club.
Among the chasing pack are Maverick McNealy and Chris Gotterup at eight-under, as well as Jack Knapp and Ben Griffin at six-under.
Three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, sits at four-under, as does his former Ryder Cup teammate, Daniel Berger, who both sit five shots back of the leaders.
One of the biggest stories of the week concerned Vijay Singh, who made it into the weekend at the age of 62.
Opting to use his career money exemption for this season, the three-time Major winner fired rounds of 68 and 70 to finish two-under, making it through to the weekend by a handful of shots.
In terms of those at the top, the final pairing of Riley and Kim get their rounds underway at 6.15pm EST, with a big Moving Day in-store on Saturday.
Check out the full third round tee times for the Sony Open in Hawaii below.
Sony Open In Hawaii Tee Times: Third Round
(All times ET)
- 12.10pm: Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou
- 12.19pm: William Mouw, Rico Hoey
- 12.28pm: Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai
- 12.37pm: Zach Bauchou, Keith Mitchell
- 12.46pm: Mac Meissner, Emilio Gonzalez
- 12.55pm: Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 1.04pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Johnny Keefer
- 1.13pm: Chad Ramey, Webb Simpson
- 1.22pm: Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody
- 1.31pm: Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley
- 1.45pm: Seamus Power, Tom Kim
- 1.55pm: Zach Johnson, Vijay Singh
- 2.05pm: Bud Cauley, Mark Hubbard
- 2.15pm: Tom Hoge, Zac Blair
- 2.25pm: Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
- 2.35pm: JJ Spaun, Adam Scott
- 2.45pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sam Stevens
- 2.55pm: Dan Brown, Jacob Bridgeman
- 3.05pm: Joe Highsmith, Jordan Smith
- 3.20pm: Kensei Hirata, Lee Hodges
- 3.30pm: Kota Kaneko, Ricky Castillo
- 3.40pm: Ren Yonezawa, Patton Kizzire
- 3.50pm: Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
- 4.00pm: Chandler Phillips, Daniel Berger
- 4.10pm: Brice Garnett, Michael Kim
- 4.20pm: Dylan Wu, Si Woo Kim
- 4.30pm: David Ford, Adam Svensson
- 4.40pm: Ben Griffin, Harry Hall
- 4.55pm: Alex Smalley, Kurt Kitayama
- 5.05pm: Jake Knapp, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 5.15pm: Nick Dunlap, Doug Ghim
- 5.25pm: Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
- 5.35pm: Takumi Kanaya, Vince Whaley
- 5.45pm: Chris Gotterup, John Parry
- 5.55pm: Kevin Roy, Maverick McNealy
- 6.05pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nick Taylor
- 6.15pm: Davis Riley, SH Kim
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
