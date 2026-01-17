Sony Open In Hawaii Tee Times: Round Three

The Sony Open in Hawaii is set-up for a tight finish on Saturday and Sunday, with five players sharing the lead at nine-under-par.

At the halfway stage, it's Davis Riley, SH Kim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Roy and Sony Open defending champion Nick Taylor who sit on that number, but several PGA Tour winners are in pursuit of the quintet at Waialae Country Club.

Among the chasing pack are Maverick McNealy and Chris Gotterup at eight-under, as well as Jack Knapp and Ben Griffin at six-under.

Three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, sits at four-under, as does his former Ryder Cup teammate, Daniel Berger, who both sit five shots back of the leaders.

One of the biggest stories of the week concerned Vijay Singh, who made it into the weekend at the age of 62.

Opting to use his career money exemption for this season, the three-time Major winner fired rounds of 68 and 70 to finish two-under, making it through to the weekend by a handful of shots.

In terms of those at the top, the final pairing of Riley and Kim get their rounds underway at 6.15pm EST, with a big Moving Day in-store on Saturday.

Check out the full third round tee times for the Sony Open in Hawaii below.

Sony Open In Hawaii Tee Times: Third Round

(All times ET)