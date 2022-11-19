Report: Matt Fitzpatrick Secures $5 Million In Player Impact Program
According to a report in The Telegraph, Fitzpatrick finished eighth in the PIP, picking up $5 million in the process
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It has been reported by The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that recent US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, has finished eighth in the Player Impact Program, with the Englishman pocketing a cool $5 million/£4.2 million, the largest paycheck of his career.
With the results set to be released tomorrow, November 20th, it was reported by AP's Doug Ferguson (opens in new tab) that Tiger Woods will claim the top spot for the second year running, pocketing $15 million, while Rory McIlroy has reportedly secured second place and a $12 million cheque.
According to sources, Fitzpatrick has secured eighth place in the PIP, while it is also believed that former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time Major champion Justin Thomas have also been placed highly.
Set up in 2021, the Player Impact Program is a prize pool shared between the top 20 players based on a range of metrics including global media attention, search engine traffic and social media engagement.
In its first year, the top 10 players shared a $40m prize pool. However, due to the threat and rise of LIV Golf, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the PIP will increase to $100m, double the initial offering, and will be awarded to the 20 players that "resonate the most with fans and the media."
If sources are correct, the $5 million cheque for Fitzpatrick will be double that of his US Open triumph in June. What's more, he has already scooped more than $10 million after a run of superb results throughout 2022.
His season could get even better on Sunday, with the 28-year-old in contention at the DP World Tour Championship, an event he has already won twice. Fitzpatrick could also claim the Tour's Order of Merit and, if he were to win both, he would pick up around $5 million.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'He Definitely Wanted Me To Stay' - Smith Opens Up On McIlroy Phone Conversation
Cameron Smith revealed that, just days after his Open triumph, Rory McIlroy rang the Australian regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Declines Use Of Cart For Return To Golf
Tiger Woods will be making his first competitive appearance in four months at the Hero World Challenge
By Matt Cradock • Published