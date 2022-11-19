Report: Matt Fitzpatrick Secures $5 Million In Player Impact Program

It has been reported by The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that recent US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, has finished eighth in the Player Impact Program, with the Englishman pocketing a cool $5 million/£4.2 million, the largest paycheck of his career.

With the results set to be released tomorrow, November 20th, it was reported by AP's Doug Ferguson (opens in new tab) that Tiger Woods will claim the top spot for the second year running, pocketing $15 million, while Rory McIlroy has reportedly secured second place and a $12 million cheque.

Fitzpatrick celebrates his US Open win in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to sources, Fitzpatrick has secured eighth place in the PIP, while it is also believed that former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time Major champion Justin Thomas have also been placed highly.

Set up in 2021, the Player Impact Program is a prize pool shared between the top 20 players based on a range of metrics including global media attention, search engine traffic and social media engagement.

In its first year, the top 10 players shared a $40m prize pool. However, due to the threat and rise of LIV Golf, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the PIP will increase to $100m, double the initial offering, and will be awarded to the 20 players that "resonate the most with fans and the media."

Woods and McIlroy are expected to finish first and second in the PIP (Image credit: Getty Images)

If sources are correct, the $5 million cheque for Fitzpatrick will be double that of his US Open triumph in June. What's more, he has already scooped more than $10 million after a run of superb results throughout 2022.

His season could get even better on Sunday, with the 28-year-old in contention at the DP World Tour Championship, an event he has already won twice. Fitzpatrick could also claim the Tour's Order of Merit and, if he were to win both, he would pick up around $5 million.