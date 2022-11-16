DP World Tour Championship Purse And Field
There’s plenty at stake for a top-quality field as the DP World Tour season concludes in Dubai
The 2021/22 DP World Tour season draws to a close with the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The top 50 players in the DP World Tour Rankings are eligible for the tournament. However, one player who won’t be making the trip to Dubai is reigning champion Collin Morikawa. The American's win also saw him finish top of the DP World Tour Rankings in 2021, but he misses out due to personal commitments this year.
Nevertheless, some of the biggest names in the game will be competing for the title. One player to pay particularly close attention to will be Matt Fitzpatrick. The US Open champion – who, along with Jon Rahm, was awarded Honorary Life Membership to the DP World Tour before the tournament - was runner-up to Morikawa last year along with Swede Alexander Bjork. However, Fitzpatrick is also one of four players to win the tournament twice, having clinched the title in 2020 and 2016.
Another of those players is Rory McIlroy. The current World No.1 won the tournament in 2012 and 2015 and will be confident of clinching a hat-trick of wins. If he manages that this week, he will also guarantee finishing top of the DP World Tour Rankings for the fourth time.
Tommy Fleetwood defended his title in last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa. He will hope to take that momentum into this week’s tournament. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland will also expect to deliver a strong performance in a city where he has enjoyed relatively recent success. The Norwegian won the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the start of the year, albeit at a different venue, the Emirates Golf Club.
As well as McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Fleetwood and Hovland, three other players in the field are in the running to finish top of the DP World Tour Rankings. One of those is New Zealander Ryan Fox, who is currently placed second. Irishman Shane Lowry, currently eighth, can also finish top, as can ninth-placed Adrian Meronkof Poland. There are several scenarios where Fox could finish at the top of the pack. However, like McIlroy, the only way to keep the outcome in his hands is to win the tournament.
One player who is not in the running to finish top of the rankings but will be confident of success this week is Rahm. The Spaniard, who spoke before the tournament about the lack of Official World Golf Ranking points afforded to it relative to this week’s RSM Classic on the PGA Tour, won the tournament in 2017 and 2019.
As the last of the season’s DP World Tour Rolex series tournaments, there is an elevated prize purse of $10 million. To finish higher up the prize list, players will need to get to grips with the Greg Norman-designed course, which takes inspiration from the parkland courses of the USA and Europe, and features a final four holes that Norman once described as “the most difficult mile in golf.” That closing stretch will almost certainly offer a fitting finale to the DP World Tour season. Whoever comes out on top will win $3m.
Below is the field for the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.
DP World Tour Championship Field
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Gavin Green
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Haotong Li
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Jon Rahm
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Connor Syme
- Paul Waring
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The DP World Tour Held?
The DP World Tour is held at the Greg Norman Earth Course, which is part of Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates. The course, which has held the tournament since it opened in 2009, is inspired by the parkland courses of Europe and the USA.
How Does The DP World Tour Championship Work?
The top 50 players in the DP World Tour Rankings are eligible for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship. It has been held since 2009 and replaced the Volvo Masters, which involved the top 60 money winners on the Order of Merit. Like most other DP World Tour events, the action takes place over four rounds of stroke play.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
