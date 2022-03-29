Scheffler Breaks Tiger Woods World No.1 Record
Scottie Scheffler is the new World No.1 and shattered two Tiger Woods records to get there
Scottie Scheffler became the World No.1 following victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - his third in his last five PGA Tour starts. In doing so, the American shattered two records previously held by none other than Tiger Woods.
Scheffler set a new record for fewest days between first PGA Tour title and reaching World No.1 spot. It was 252 days between Woods' victory at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational and reaching the summit of the world ranking whilst Scheffler achieved that feat in just 42 days.
That wasn't the only record that Scheffler demolished. Of the 25 players that have reached the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, 23 needed more than a year after breaking into the top-10 to do so. Tiger Woods held the record with nine weeks prior to Scheffler doing the same in just six weeks.
The American broke into the top-10 following his maiden victory at the WM Phoenix Open and climbed to fifth after triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play proved to be the icing on the cake as he ascended to the top of the ranking.
Despite his recent dominance, the realisation hit hard during the trophy ceremony at Austin Country Club. “I never got that far in my dreams,” Scheffler said. “I just play golf. I love competing. I’m happy to be out here, you know?”
Whilst Scheffler set two records this week, only Woods and Spieth have reached the top of the ranking in fewer starts. Scheffler ascended to the top after 92 appearances whilst Spieth required 77 - Woods did the same in just 21. Scheffler is the sixth-youngest player to reach No.1 since the world ranking began in 1986.
🚨Stat of the day:We had 25 players who reached No.1 in the world since the inception of #OWGR.For 23, it took them more than a year to reach #1 after breaking into the top 10.It took only 9 weeks to Tiger Woods to achieve that!Scottie Scheffler just did it in 6 weeks ‼️March 27, 2022
