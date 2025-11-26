Over Half A Billion Dollars In Prize Money Later... What Did The Average PGA Tour Pro Earn In 2025?

For the very best in the game, there is a significant amount of money to be made on the PGA Tour.

Combining Major championships, Signature Events, regular tournaments and opposite-field events, a grand total of $550,400,000 was up for grabs in prize money throughout 2025.

The Majors alone carried $78.5 million while the eight Signature Events were cumulatively responsible for almost a third of that total.

As a result, Scottie Scheffler's total 2025 earnings surpassed the $30 million mark while Tommy Fleetwood's 2025 earnings nudged over $25 million after he won the $10 million FedEx Cup to close out the campaign.

Yet, they both trailed Rory McIlroy by some distance, with the World No.2 collecting more than $35 million across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2025.

However, all of those numbers included bonus payouts, with the PGA Tour's Official Money list noting Scheffler as the comfortable champion in that particular category with $27,659,550. Six wins across the season will do that for you.

But what about the rest of the American's peers on the PGA Tour? There were eight pros whose season earnings, exclusively from prize money, exceeded $10 million.

Meanwhile, each of the leading 26 players on the Official Money list racked up more than $5 million. 50th place on the PGA Tour's Official Money list in 2025 belonged to Bud Cauley with $3,321,090.

The tour average figure for 2025 ended at $2,335,280, which slotted in between Alex Smalley ($2,337,573) in 75th and Emiliano Grillo ($2,315,983) in 76th.

There was a total of 236 players included on the Official Money list through the last of 46 events, therefore 161 pros effectively earned below the tour average and up to 69 fully-exempt players may have needed to rely on the PGA Tour's $500,000 stipend after finishing the year below that number.

Surprisingly, 2025 did not see the highest tour average over the past 10 years as the 2022-23 campaign resulted in a tour average of $2,361,908.

Before 2022, which saw the circuit average rocket up above $2 million for the first time after the PGA Tour altered its finances in the wake of LIV Golf, the tour average regularly fluctuated.

Between 2015 and 2018, it rose steadily before the average figure dropped over the subsequent two seasons. It then increased once more and reached a historic peak in 2023.

PGA Tour Average Earnings By Year