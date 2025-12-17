Scottie Scheffler Career Earnings: How Much Has The Four-Time Major Winner Banked So Far?

I'm not sure if you've heard, but there's good money in professional golf these days - allow Scottie Scheffler's career to prove it.

Although he wasn't able to cash in yet, the New Jersey-born golfer experienced his first taste of the PGA Tour as early as 2014, finishing T22nd as an amateur at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. A month or so later, Scheffler missed the cut at the FedEx St Jude Classic.

He qualified for his first US Open in 2016 and teed it up a handful more times on the PGA Tour before eventually turning professional in 2018 and joining the Korn Ferry Tour via Q-School in 2019. Now he could start earning some money.

However, it wasn't plain sailing for Scheffler right away. In his first year as a pro, he secured a modest $31,642.50 thanks to a T43rd at the FedEx St Jude Classic and a T34th result in Web.com Tour Q-School.

Scheffler's fortunes quickly took a turn for the better, though, and he banked over $700,000 in 2019 via a couple of wins and two more runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit. That helped Scheffler end the term third in the points list and achieve promotion to the PGA Tour for 2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The following season saw the man who would go on to become World No.1 surpass the seven-figure mark in terms of earnings for the first time. It would not be the last. Scheffler didn't actually win in the 2019-20 season, but seven top-10s helped him collect over $5.3 million, all told.

It was a similar story in 2021 as well with no wins but a couple of strong results - namely the runner-up finish at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and a third-place at the Memorial Tournament. That led to earnings of just under $5 million.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scheffler's earning power reached stratospheric levels in 2022 and they've never really looked back since. A first Masters triumph was one of four wins that season with four more runner-up finishes and another 11 top-10s.

Now one of the best players in the world, Scheffler almost reached the $30 million mark via the help of $9.5 million in bonus money as well.

2023 featured a level of consistency that has come to define Scheffler. Three more wins and a trio of runner-up finishes highlighted 17 top-10 results from 25 events, with almost $33.4 million the financial reward for his quality.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having reached the summit of men's professional golf and apparently in no mood to come down any time soon, Scheffler's 2024 saw another Masters title become the crowning jewel in a year for the history books.

He won a remarkable nine times from just 21 starts and racked up a mammoth $76 million in total prize money.

Meanwhile, even though the most recent full season was delayed slightly by an accidental hand injury (you know the story by now), Scheffler still managed to earn over $27 million in prize money and $23 million in bonus cash which took his annual sum to over $50 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All of the aforementioned figures include official money, unofficial money and bonus money, it should be said. But, due to the lack of available information regarding endorsements and other sponsorship deals, those numbers have not been included.

In total, through just over seven years as a professional golfer, Scheffler has earned a little more than $201 million.

However, if even the two years of endorsements reported by Sportico are taken into account (2023 and 2024), Scheffler's earnings would have sky rocketed by around $47 million.

Below is a complete breakdown of the World No.1's earnings by year, split by on-course money and bonuses.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CAREER EARNINGS: YEAR BY YEAR

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year On-Course Earnings Bonuses Total 2018 $25,080 N/A $31,642.50 2019 $705,209 N/A $715,209 2020 $5,333,438 N/A $5,333,438 2021 $4,972,256 N/A $4,972,256 2022 $20,171,909.50 $9,500,000 $29,671,909.50 2023 $24,389,342 $9,000,000 $33,389,342 2024 $60,265,857 $16,000,000 $76,265,857 2025 $27,897,050 $23,000,000 $50,897,050 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 TOTAL $201,276,704