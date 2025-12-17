Scottie Scheffler Career Earnings: How Much Has The Four-Time Major Winner Banked So Far?
The current World No.1 has racked up earnings well into the hundreds of millions since turning pro - but how much has he banked year by year?
I'm not sure if you've heard, but there's good money in professional golf these days - allow Scottie Scheffler's career to prove it.
Although he wasn't able to cash in yet, the New Jersey-born golfer experienced his first taste of the PGA Tour as early as 2014, finishing T22nd as an amateur at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. A month or so later, Scheffler missed the cut at the FedEx St Jude Classic.
He qualified for his first US Open in 2016 and teed it up a handful more times on the PGA Tour before eventually turning professional in 2018 and joining the Korn Ferry Tour via Q-School in 2019. Now he could start earning some money.
However, it wasn't plain sailing for Scheffler right away. In his first year as a pro, he secured a modest $31,642.50 thanks to a T43rd at the FedEx St Jude Classic and a T34th result in Web.com Tour Q-School.
Scheffler's fortunes quickly took a turn for the better, though, and he banked over $700,000 in 2019 via a couple of wins and two more runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit. That helped Scheffler end the term third in the points list and achieve promotion to the PGA Tour for 2020.
The following season saw the man who would go on to become World No.1 surpass the seven-figure mark in terms of earnings for the first time. It would not be the last. Scheffler didn't actually win in the 2019-20 season, but seven top-10s helped him collect over $5.3 million, all told.
It was a similar story in 2021 as well with no wins but a couple of strong results - namely the runner-up finish at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and a third-place at the Memorial Tournament. That led to earnings of just under $5 million.
Scheffler's earning power reached stratospheric levels in 2022 and they've never really looked back since. A first Masters triumph was one of four wins that season with four more runner-up finishes and another 11 top-10s.
Now one of the best players in the world, Scheffler almost reached the $30 million mark via the help of $9.5 million in bonus money as well.
2023 featured a level of consistency that has come to define Scheffler. Three more wins and a trio of runner-up finishes highlighted 17 top-10 results from 25 events, with almost $33.4 million the financial reward for his quality.
Having reached the summit of men's professional golf and apparently in no mood to come down any time soon, Scheffler's 2024 saw another Masters title become the crowning jewel in a year for the history books.
He won a remarkable nine times from just 21 starts and racked up a mammoth $76 million in total prize money.
Meanwhile, even though the most recent full season was delayed slightly by an accidental hand injury (you know the story by now), Scheffler still managed to earn over $27 million in prize money and $23 million in bonus cash which took his annual sum to over $50 million.
All of the aforementioned figures include official money, unofficial money and bonus money, it should be said. But, due to the lack of available information regarding endorsements and other sponsorship deals, those numbers have not been included.
In total, through just over seven years as a professional golfer, Scheffler has earned a little more than $201 million.
However, if even the two years of endorsements reported by Sportico are taken into account (2023 and 2024), Scheffler's earnings would have sky rocketed by around $47 million.
Below is a complete breakdown of the World No.1's earnings by year, split by on-course money and bonuses.
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CAREER EARNINGS: YEAR BY YEAR
Year
On-Course Earnings
Bonuses
Total
2018
$25,080
N/A
$31,642.50
2019
$705,209
N/A
$715,209
2020
$5,333,438
N/A
$5,333,438
2021
$4,972,256
N/A
$4,972,256
2022
$20,171,909.50
$9,500,000
$29,671,909.50
2023
$24,389,342
$9,000,000
$33,389,342
2024
$60,265,857
$16,000,000
$76,265,857
2025
$27,897,050
$23,000,000
$50,897,050
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
TOTAL
$201,276,704
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
