How Much Prize Money Has Scottie Scheffler Won In 2025?

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler dominated men's professional golf in 2024, winning nine times and earning himself $76.3 million in the process.

And following a slow start to his latest campaign after sustaining a hand injury while attempting to make ravioli on Christmas Day, 2025 is shaping up to be quite similar.

Scheffler has already won two regular PGA Tour events and a third Major championship this season, adding to the five and a maiden Masters prior to last year.

Aiming to pick up where he left off once back to full strength, the 28-year-old returned to the course in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and scored a T9th result, leading to a $535,000 paycheck.

Signs of rust lingered at the WM Phoenix Open as the Ridgewood, New Jersey-born pro endured his worst result of the season to date - a simply heart-breaking T25th...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a shade more than $69,000 filling his bank account that week, Scheffler soldiered on to the Genesis Invitational days later and appeared back to his best via a T3rd.

Having claimed $1.2 million in just his third appearance of the campaign, a confident Scheffler went on to secure six-figure pay checks in each of his subsequent three tournaments.

He was T11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational ($451,250) before ending T20th at The Players Championship ($240,250) as Rory McIlroy secured his second victory of the season.

March's Texas Children's Houston Open appeared to signal a change of gear from Scheffler, though, with his T2nd result bringing $845,500 in winnings. After that, the World No.1's name was scarcely outside of the top-10 on a leaderboard, especially after Sunday's action had concluded.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time Masters winner slipped the Green Jacket onto McIlroy's shoulders at Augusta National after ending solo fourth and scooping a little more than $1 million. He then added $580,000 onto his season tally at the RBC Heritage as a result of ending T8th.

But it was May that Scheffler's earnings skyrocketed as he entered the deepest of purple patches. Wins at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament accrued him over $9 million, with a minor stumble (T4th) at the Charles Schwab Challenge tacking another $427,500 on.

All told, Scheffler has collected just over $14.5 million in prize money so far during 2025, although it seems fairly likely that the aforementioned number will only continue to rise at an alarming rate moving forward.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Event Money Earned T9th AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $535,000 T25th WM Phoenix Open $69,197 T3rd The Genesis Invitational $1,200,000 T11th Arnold Palmer Invitational $451,250 T20th The Players Championship $240,250 T2nd Texas Children's Houston Open $845,500 4th The Masters $1,008,000 T8th RBC Heritage $580,000 Won CJ Cup Byron Nelson $1,782,000 Won PGA Championship $3,420,000 T4th Charles Schwab Challenge $427,500 Won the Memorial Tournament $4,000,000 TOTAL $14,558,697