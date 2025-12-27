McIlroy To Repeat Masters Magic And Tiger Woods Won't Win In Seniors Golf - 10 Big Predictions For 2026

The past 12 months have provided a plethora of unforgettable stories from across the world of golf, from breakout stars bursting into the limelight to Major dreams being realized and everything in between.

As we turn our attention to 2026, there is sure to be more of the same and maybe even more drama as the men's game continues to press on despite remaining fractured and a handful of young talents prepare for their maiden voyage in the big leagues.

As well as the nine Major championships, there is a Solheim Cup and a Curtis Cup to consider - events which proved to be extremely entertaining last time they were played.

But what else could happen in the coming months? Might there be another JJ Spaun-type story? Will the incredible Evian Championship playoff be repeated? We can't wait to find out.

In the meantime, five Golf Monthly writers have made a couple of big predictions each ahead of 2026, with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Charley Hull all tipped to make up significant headlines...

2026 GOLF MONTHLY PREDICTIONS

Alison Root Women's Golf Editor

LOTTIE WOAD TO WIN LPGA TOUR TITLE

There was simply no stopping England’s Lottie Woad in 2025. What a sensational transition she made from the amateur to the professional ranks.

As an amateur, she won the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and finished tied-third at the Amundi Evian Championship, before winning her first start as a pro at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

We’ve all watched in awe, and given what she’s achieved already, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see her claim her maiden LPGA title in 2026. She has proved she is completely at home on the world stage and has both the game and the belief to win.

CHARLEY HULL TO WIN A MAJOR

Every year, my heart wants Charley Hull to win a Major. She’s come so close before and, in my mind, she is far too talented not to have more titles to her name.

I believe 2026 will be the year she finally wins big, providing she steers clear of the health mishaps that interrupted her schedule this year.

Clinching the Kroger Queen City Championship in September, her first LPGA title since 2022, will have given her that vital affirmation that she can get the job over the line. I believe she can!

Elliott Heath News Editor

RORY MCILROY TO WIN ANOTHER MAJOR

After getting the monkey off his back this year, it is going to be interesting to watch the next phase of Rory McIlroy’s career in the Majors. Can he kick on and win three or four more over the coming years or will he stop at five?

He remains one of the true elite players in the game with no signs of slowing down and now remembers what it takes to get over the line in a Major, so I will pick him to win another one in 2026...or maybe two, another Wanamaker Trophy and/or another Claret Jug.

ANTHONY KIM TO WIN ON INTERNATIONAL SERIES

I have loved following Anthony Kim’s comeback and his inspiring attitude of getting “1%” better each day. He seems to be grinding hard and the results are starting to show after his T5th at the Saudi International.

I probably wouldn’t put money on this but it is just something that would be an amazing story, so I will predict Kim to win on the International Series - which would be his first pro tour win since 2010.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

RORY MCILROY TO REPEAT MASTERS MAGIC

In the UK, there's a saying: 'you wait ages for a bus and then two come along at the same time.' I really think Rory McIlroy's bus is a Green Jacket and he'll go and win The Masters again after striving to win his first for so long.

Free of the pressure of trying to complete the Grand Slam now, McIlroy can relax somewhat and prove how much his game is suited to Augusta National.

He's shown previously that he can go low on Sunday, and I believe he might well do it in 2026, sitting in position through three days before going on a tear and winning in dramatic style via a 72nd hole birdie while the leaders fade away.

MARCO PENGE TO WIN MAIDEN PGA TOUR TITLE

Marco Penge is making the natural ascension to the PGA Tour in 2026, and he has the ideal game to enjoy a little but of success there as well. A monster driver of the ball, he was the stand-out name on the DP World Tour in 2025, winning three times.

For 2026, I fully expect Penge to go and win a PGA Tour event - even if it is only one of the smaller tournaments. Equally, I wouldn't be surprised if he went and won a big one in the lead up to The Masters. Either way, I can see Penge making his name known to a wider US audience next season.

Matt Cradock News Writer

TOMMY FLEETWOOD TO WIN A MAJOR

The Englishman was playing the golf of his life at the end of 2025 and, with his putter seemingly behaving and his swing looking so fluid, I fancy Fleetwood to go on and take the step up and claim one of the big four championships.

The Open and US Open are taking place at courses that suit his game, while his Masters record continues to remain consistent, highlighted by a T3rd in 2024. He won some big events at the end of this season, which makes me think he'll be more than capable of lifting a Major title.

TaylorMade Drivers Will Win All Four Men's Majors

I've gone with another Major prediction here and, given their fairway wood success this year, where the Qi10 was involved in every men's Major win, I predict TaylorMade to have another great year and their drivers to be involved in every Major title for 2026.

Their Qi4D range seems to be staying put in the bags of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Fleetwood, with Jayden Schaper claiming two wins on the DP World Tour recently using them. If the range is performing well now, I believe it'll be remaining come the Major season.

Paul Higham News Contributor

TOMMY FLEETWOOD TO WIN A MAJOR

Not exactly an outlandish suggestion here but a solid one with Tommy Fleetwood getting his PGA Tour breakthrough in style in 2025 by landing the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup during a stellar run of form.

After another win in India and a brilliant Ryder Cup he’s elevated himself into one of the best players in the game, with almost Scottie Scheffler-like consistency during the second half of the season. And the 2026 Majors are set up nicely for him too.

Fleetwood finished T3rd at The Masters in 2024, he shot 63 when finishing second at the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the 2026 host venue, and The Open is on his local course at Royal Birkdale. The omens are strong for Tommy.

TIGER WOODS WILL PLAY SENIOR GOLF - BUT HE WON'T WIN

With yet more back surgery this year, the question over Tiger Woods has changed from ‘when’ to ‘if’ we’ll see him back in competitive golf again. It’s a valid question considering the punishment his body has taken and the multiple operations to try and put him back together.

He can still play shots but just walking around a golf course to get the required prep work and then compete in a tournament seems beyond him – but turning 50 at the end of the year offers a new hope in the shape of the PGA Tour Champions.

Three rounds in most events and the use of a golf cart should combine to give Tiger enough help to compete again – should he want to – but the senior circuit has some big names still in decent form so it’s no picnic.It’d be great to see Woods back out there again, but after so long away from competition we’d have to temper expectations.