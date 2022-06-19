US Open Final Round Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Updates From Brookline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open 2022

Sunday at a US Open is always an exciting time - a third Major winner will be crowned for the year, but it is also likely to be one of the toughest rounds of golf for all those in contention.

There was plenty of drama on Saturday evening, as Jon Rahm doubled the 18th to fall out of the lead.

So Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris take a slim lead going into the final round.

Rory McIlroy battled to stay in contention yesterday, and although he shot 73 he is well within range of taking home the trophy on Sunday evening.

World Number One Scottie Scheffler looked to be running away with the event, but had a poor back 9 and is two shots back from the leaders.

It should be an awesome day's golf, keep up with all the latest via our live blog below.

US Open 2022 Leaderboard

-4 Fitzpatrick, Zalatoris

-3 Rahm

-2 Bradley, Hadwin, Scheffler

-1 McIlroy, Burns, Dahmen



Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Matt Cradock.

