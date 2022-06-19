US Open Final Round Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Updates From Brookline

US Open 2022
Sunday at a US Open is always an exciting time - a third Major winner will be crowned for the year, but it is also likely to be one of the toughest rounds of golf for all those in contention.
There was plenty of drama on Saturday evening, as Jon Rahm doubled the 18th to fall out of the lead.
So Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris take a slim lead going into the final round.
Rory McIlroy battled to stay in contention yesterday, and although he shot 73 he is well within range of taking home the trophy on Sunday evening.
World Number One Scottie Scheffler looked to be running away with the event, but had a poor back 9 and is two shots back from the leaders.
It should be an awesome day's golf, keep up with all the latest via our live blog below.
US Open 2022 Leaderboard
- -4 Fitzpatrick, Zalatoris
- -3 Rahm
- -2 Bradley, Hadwin, Scheffler
- -1 McIlroy, Burns, Dahmen
Useful Links
Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Matt Cradock.
WEATHER UPDATE
The first groups tee off in around 20 minutes and, according to those on the ground, it is rather grey and windy. Looking at the report, it could be a common theme throughout the day, making scoring similar to that of yesterday!
The Contenders
Last year's winner, Jon Rahm, sits just one shot off the leaders, with the defending champion rueing a costly double bogey at the last on Saturday. The Spaniard had been flying around Brookline, with three birdies in four holes giving him the outright lead going down the 18th. However, his second stayed in the bunker as he finished one shot back. Rahm is looking to become the first player to defend the US Open since Brooks Koepka in 2017 & 18.
The Contenders
One of the most in-form players in the world, Matt Fitzpatrick has enjoyed a string of fantastic results, including seven top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2022. Nine years ago, the Englishman claimed the US Amateur at Brookline and will be looking to replicate the feat today.
The Contenders
With the leaders not off till this evening we take a look at those who are vying for the trophy. Starting with Will Zalatoris who, amazingly, is yet to pick up a PGA Tour title, let alone a Major. In nine Major starts though he has had five top 10 finishes, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2022 PGA Championship.
TEE TIMES
Yesterday saw the leaders go out at 3.45pm local (8.45pm BST). On Sunday, we see play begin an hour earlier, with Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris teeing off at 2.45pm local (7.45pm BST)
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Matt Cradock here from a hayfever hit Oxfordshire to take you through the final round of US Open action! Saturday proved to be a thrilling third day, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris in a share of the lead at -4. A number of big names are in pursuit of the duo though, as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit within just three shots.
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and a host of talented non-Major winners have a chance to make history at Brookline later today - who will be the 2022 US Open winner?