How Much Prize Money Has Rory McIlroy Won In 2025?

In April 2025, Rory McIlroy became just the second golfer ever to surpass the $100 million earnings mark on the PGA Tour behind a certain Tiger Woods.

The Northern Irishman's extremely successful career has arrived at a time where purses are at record-high levels, and McIlroy is quite literally cashing in by maintaining his generational levels of consistency everywhere he goes.

A winner in all but two seasons since claiming his first pro title at the European Tour's 2009 Dubai Desert Classic (2017 and 2020), the 36-year-old has collected over $10 million in prize money in each of the past four seasons (2025 inclusive) and scooped over $5 million in all but three campaigns since 2013-2014.

McIlroy will extend all of those records through at least 2025 as well after winning two PGA Tour events and a Major before May.

The first of his triumphs arrived in just McIlroy's second start of the year - at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Fuelled by an early tournament ace, the Holywood-born pro beat good friend, Shane Lowry to the title by two strokes and consequently earned himself $3.6 million.

Rory McIlroy holds up the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

That US success occurred two weeks after the World No.2 had finished T4th on the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic and banked a check for just north of $460,000.

A couple of top-20 results at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational secured McIlroy a cumulative package of roughly $620,000 for two weeks' work, all before the biggest prize purse of the year at The Players Championship.

McIlroy defeated JJ Spaun in a Monday playoff at TPC Sawgrass to collect the $4.5 million top check and almost double his season earnings up to that point.

Upon the 36-year-old's return and serving as preparation for The Masters, McIlroy ended T5th at the Texas Children's Houston Open to scoop circa $338,000. Seven days later, and McIlroy fulfilled a childhood dream in winning a Green Jacket at Augusta National.

The five-time Major winner received $4.2 million off the back of his career Grand Slam achievement, taking his season tally to over $13 million in just seven appearances.

Rory McIlroy with The Masters trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Working with Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, McIlroy endured a frustrating time and finished a relatively disappointing T12th, picking up a pay packet of about $69,000.

A fortnight later and the Northern Irishman scored a prize worth almost 10 times that at the Truist Championship ($602,500) courtesy of ending the Signature Event at Philadelphia Cricket Club T7th.

After barely making the cut at the PGA Championship and finishing T47th, McIlroy won $49,190. His following start, at the RBC Canadian Open, would turn out to be even more disappointing as a missed cut made the trip up to TPC Toronto fruitless.

It's not all bad, though. McIlroy has ultimately earned $14,439,582 from 11 competitive appearances on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour so far this year and is likely to significant increase that number in the starts to come.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Event Money Earned T4th Dubai Desert Classic $461,243 Won AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $3,600,000 T17th The Genesis Invitational $270,714 T15th Arnold Palmer Invitational $349,000 Won The Players Championship $4,500,000 T5th Texas Children's Houston Open $337,843 Won The Masters $4,200,000 T12th Zurich Classic of New Orleans $69,092 T7th Truist Championship $602,500 T47th PGA Championship $49,190 MC RBC Canadian Open $0 TOTAL $14,439,582