How Much Money Tommy Fleetwood Has Won In 2025

Whichever way you look at it, 2025 has been a seismic year in Tommy Fleetwood's professional career.

A series of near-misses in America ultimately proved to be valuable lessons as the Englishman finally made his breakthrough on the PGA Tour before he starred at Bethpage Black as Team Europe won the Ryder Cup once again.

As if that wasn't enough, Fleetwood added to seven top-10s and nine top-25s from 22 total global starts with an eighth DP World Tour title in India most recently.

This has hardly been a flash in the pan, either, with consistency the hallmark of Fleetwood's game for several years now.

Up to and and including the 2025 PGA Tour season, the 34-year-old stands 26th on the all-time career money list thanks to $43,430,669. On the DP World Tour, he's fourth with circa $36 million behind only Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Justin Rose.

Tommy Fleetwood holds the DP World India Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood's on-course earnings have taken several more giant leaps forward over the past 10 months or so, too.

Starting with a T21st at the Dubai Desert Classic before switching back to America and coming T22nd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Southport, England-born pro collected roughly $255,000 before the first warning sign that a PGA Tour win might not be too far away at The Genesis Invitational.

Although his Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg banked the $3.6 million top check that week, Fleetwood's T5th result saw him earn a perfectly healthy $736,500 himself.

The six-figure checks continued to flow over his next three appearances, too, despite Fleetwood finishing outside of the top-10 but better than T17th in each. A T11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T14th at The Players and a T16th at the Valspar Championship ultimately tallied up to just short of $1 million in prize money.

With relative disappointments at the Valero Texas Open (T62nd) and The Masters (T21st) behind him, Fleetwood finished top-10 at the RBC Heritage (T7th) and the Truist Championship (T4th). The second two performances saw him scoop almost $1.5 million, adding on to over $230,000 at the Valero Texas Open and The Masters combined.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A grand total of nearly $750,000 was picked up across three appearances during the height of summer, with a T4th at the Charles Schwab Challenge the highlight of a run which also featured the PGA Championship (T41st) and the Memorial Tournament (T16th).

Fleetwood's lone missed cut of the year arrived at the US Open, but he still earned $10,000 as a result of being a professional who qualified in the first place.

That disappointment was quickly forgotten about as Fleetwood put himself in a great position to win the Travelers Championship before losing out to Keegan Bradley on the 72nd hole. A $1.76 million check softened the blow, though.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood didn't quite have his best game during a return to the British Isles, as a T34th at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T16th at The Open Championship garnered him just under $240,000.

However, once he returned to the US, Fleetwood found something different in his game and produced the run of the year during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

T3rd at the FedEx St Jude Championship, T4th at the BMW Championship and a long-awaited victory at the Tour Championship banked Fleetwood over $12 million all told. Add on the $4.2 million in bonus money collected around that time and it was a very happy August indeed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Either side of the Ryder Cup, which did not feature any payment for European golfers, Fleetwood picked up checks for less than $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, following a T46th at the BMW PGA Championship and a T21st at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Fleetwood's highly lucrative year, which still has the $19 million DP World Tour Playoffs to come, continued via another win at the DP World India Championship - a result which earned the popular Englishman another $680,000.

All told, Fleetwood has earned in excess of $23.5 million in 2025 so far. Below is a complete breakdown of the Englishman's earnings and results by event.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD EARNINGS 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Event Money Earned T21st Dubai Desert Classic $97,650 T22nd AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $158,272.73 T5th The Genesis Invitational $736,500 T11th Arnold Palmer Invitational $451,250 T14th The Players Championship $418,750 T16th Valspar Championship $128,325 T62nd Valero Texas Open $21,090 T21st The Masters $210,000 7th RBC Heritage $670,000 T4th Truist Championship $826,666.67 T41st PGA Championship $60,676.67 T4th Charles Schwab Challenge $427,500 T16th the Memorial Tournament $319,000 MC US Open $10,000 T2nd Travelers Championship $1,760,000 T34th Genesis Scottish Open $52,950 T16th The Open Championship $185,257 T3rd FedEx St Jude Championship $1,160,000 T4th BMW Championship $910,000 Won Tour Championship $10,000,000 9th/5th FedEx Cup Playoffs Bonus Money $2,000,000 9th Comcast Business Tour Top 10 $2,200,000 T46th BMW PGA Championship $39,600 T21st Alfred Dunhill Links Championship $48,480 Won DP World India Championship $680,000 Row 25 - Cell 0 TOTAL $23,571,968.07

HOW MUCH DID TOMMY FLEETWOOD EARN IN MAJORS DURING 2025?

Tommy Fleetwood collected $465,933.67 during the four men's Majors in 2025. Most of his earnings arrived via a $210,000 check for coming T21st at The Masters and roughly $185,000 in prize money for finishing T16th at The Open Championship.

There was a further $60,000 or so sent Fleetwood's way courtesy of a T41st finish at the PGA Championship and $10,000 passed on due to qualifying as a professional, even though he missed the cut.