How Much Money Tommy Fleetwood Has Won In 2025
With two wins, seven top-10s and nine top-25s on his record throughout 2025, just how much prize money has Tommy Fleetwood banked this year?
Whichever way you look at it, 2025 has been a seismic year in Tommy Fleetwood's professional career.
A series of near-misses in America ultimately proved to be valuable lessons as the Englishman finally made his breakthrough on the PGA Tour before he starred at Bethpage Black as Team Europe won the Ryder Cup once again.
As if that wasn't enough, Fleetwood added to seven top-10s and nine top-25s from 22 total global starts with an eighth DP World Tour title in India most recently.
This has hardly been a flash in the pan, either, with consistency the hallmark of Fleetwood's game for several years now.
Up to and and including the 2025 PGA Tour season, the 34-year-old stands 26th on the all-time career money list thanks to $43,430,669. On the DP World Tour, he's fourth with circa $36 million behind only Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Justin Rose.
Fleetwood's on-course earnings have taken several more giant leaps forward over the past 10 months or so, too.
Starting with a T21st at the Dubai Desert Classic before switching back to America and coming T22nd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Southport, England-born pro collected roughly $255,000 before the first warning sign that a PGA Tour win might not be too far away at The Genesis Invitational.
Although his Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg banked the $3.6 million top check that week, Fleetwood's T5th result saw him earn a perfectly healthy $736,500 himself.
The six-figure checks continued to flow over his next three appearances, too, despite Fleetwood finishing outside of the top-10 but better than T17th in each. A T11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T14th at The Players and a T16th at the Valspar Championship ultimately tallied up to just short of $1 million in prize money.
With relative disappointments at the Valero Texas Open (T62nd) and The Masters (T21st) behind him, Fleetwood finished top-10 at the RBC Heritage (T7th) and the Truist Championship (T4th). The second two performances saw him scoop almost $1.5 million, adding on to over $230,000 at the Valero Texas Open and The Masters combined.
A grand total of nearly $750,000 was picked up across three appearances during the height of summer, with a T4th at the Charles Schwab Challenge the highlight of a run which also featured the PGA Championship (T41st) and the Memorial Tournament (T16th).
Fleetwood's lone missed cut of the year arrived at the US Open, but he still earned $10,000 as a result of being a professional who qualified in the first place.
That disappointment was quickly forgotten about as Fleetwood put himself in a great position to win the Travelers Championship before losing out to Keegan Bradley on the 72nd hole. A $1.76 million check softened the blow, though.
Fleetwood didn't quite have his best game during a return to the British Isles, as a T34th at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T16th at The Open Championship garnered him just under $240,000.
However, once he returned to the US, Fleetwood found something different in his game and produced the run of the year during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
T3rd at the FedEx St Jude Championship, T4th at the BMW Championship and a long-awaited victory at the Tour Championship banked Fleetwood over $12 million all told. Add on the $4.2 million in bonus money collected around that time and it was a very happy August indeed.
Either side of the Ryder Cup, which did not feature any payment for European golfers, Fleetwood picked up checks for less than $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, following a T46th at the BMW PGA Championship and a T21st at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Fleetwood's highly lucrative year, which still has the $19 million DP World Tour Playoffs to come, continued via another win at the DP World India Championship - a result which earned the popular Englishman another $680,000.
All told, Fleetwood has earned in excess of $23.5 million in 2025 so far. Below is a complete breakdown of the Englishman's earnings and results by event.
TOMMY FLEETWOOD EARNINGS 2025
Position
Event
Money Earned
T21st
Dubai Desert Classic
$97,650
T22nd
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
$158,272.73
T5th
The Genesis Invitational
$736,500
T11th
Arnold Palmer Invitational
$451,250
T14th
The Players Championship
$418,750
T16th
Valspar Championship
$128,325
T62nd
Valero Texas Open
$21,090
T21st
The Masters
$210,000
7th
RBC Heritage
$670,000
T4th
Truist Championship
$826,666.67
T41st
PGA Championship
$60,676.67
T4th
Charles Schwab Challenge
$427,500
T16th
the Memorial Tournament
$319,000
MC
US Open
$10,000
T2nd
Travelers Championship
$1,760,000
T34th
Genesis Scottish Open
$52,950
T16th
The Open Championship
$185,257
T3rd
FedEx St Jude Championship
$1,160,000
T4th
BMW Championship
$910,000
Won
Tour Championship
$10,000,000
9th/5th
FedEx Cup Playoffs Bonus Money
$2,000,000
9th
Comcast Business Tour Top 10
$2,200,000
T46th
BMW PGA Championship
$39,600
T21st
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
$48,480
Won
DP World India Championship
$680,000
|Row 25 - Cell 0
TOTAL
$23,571,968.07
HOW MUCH DID TOMMY FLEETWOOD EARN IN MAJORS DURING 2025?
Tommy Fleetwood collected $465,933.67 during the four men's Majors in 2025. Most of his earnings arrived via a $210,000 check for coming T21st at The Masters and roughly $185,000 in prize money for finishing T16th at The Open Championship.
There was a further $60,000 or so sent Fleetwood's way courtesy of a T41st finish at the PGA Championship and $10,000 passed on due to qualifying as a professional, even though he missed the cut.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
