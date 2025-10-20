How Much Money Tommy Fleetwood Has Won In 2025

With two wins, seven top-10s and nine top-25s on his record throughout 2025, just how much prize money has Tommy Fleetwood banked this year?

Tommy Fleetwood smiles during the 2025 BMW PGA Championship
Whichever way you look at it, 2025 has been a seismic year in Tommy Fleetwood's professional career.

As if that wasn't enough, Fleetwood added to seven top-10s and nine top-25s from 22 total global starts with an eighth DP World Tour title in India most recently.

This has hardly been a flash in the pan, either, with consistency the hallmark of Fleetwood's game for several years now.

Up to and and including the 2025 PGA Tour season, the 34-year-old stands 26th on the all-time career money list thanks to $43,430,669. On the DP World Tour, he's fourth with circa $36 million behind only Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Justin Rose.

Tommy Fleetwood holds the DP World India Championship

Fleetwood's on-course earnings have taken several more giant leaps forward over the past 10 months or so, too.

Starting with a T21st at the Dubai Desert Classic before switching back to America and coming T22nd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Southport, England-born pro collected roughly $255,000 before the first warning sign that a PGA Tour win might not be too far away at The Genesis Invitational.

Although his Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg banked the $3.6 million top check that week, Fleetwood's T5th result saw him earn a perfectly healthy $736,500 himself.

The six-figure checks continued to flow over his next three appearances, too, despite Fleetwood finishing outside of the top-10 but better than T17th in each. A T11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T14th at The Players and a T16th at the Valspar Championship ultimately tallied up to just short of $1 million in prize money.

With relative disappointments at the Valero Texas Open (T62nd) and The Masters (T21st) behind him, Fleetwood finished top-10 at the RBC Heritage (T7th) and the Truist Championship (T4th). The second two performances saw him scoop almost $1.5 million, adding on to over $230,000 at the Valero Texas Open and The Masters combined.

Tommy Fleetwood at the BMW PGA Championship

A grand total of nearly $750,000 was picked up across three appearances during the height of summer, with a T4th at the Charles Schwab Challenge the highlight of a run which also featured the PGA Championship (T41st) and the Memorial Tournament (T16th).

Fleetwood's lone missed cut of the year arrived at the US Open, but he still earned $10,000 as a result of being a professional who qualified in the first place.

That disappointment was quickly forgotten about as Fleetwood put himself in a great position to win the Travelers Championship before losing out to Keegan Bradley on the 72nd hole. A $1.76 million check softened the blow, though.

Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship

Fleetwood didn't quite have his best game during a return to the British Isles, as a T34th at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T16th at The Open Championship garnered him just under $240,000.

However, once he returned to the US, Fleetwood found something different in his game and produced the run of the year during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

T3rd at the FedEx St Jude Championship, T4th at the BMW Championship and a long-awaited victory at the Tour Championship banked Fleetwood over $12 million all told. Add on the $4.2 million in bonus money collected around that time and it was a very happy August indeed.

Tommy Fleetwood with the FedEx Cup trophy

Either side of the Ryder Cup, which did not feature any payment for European golfers, Fleetwood picked up checks for less than $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, following a T46th at the BMW PGA Championship and a T21st at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Fleetwood's highly lucrative year, which still has the $19 million DP World Tour Playoffs to come, continued via another win at the DP World India Championship - a result which earned the popular Englishman another $680,000.

All told, Fleetwood has earned in excess of $23.5 million in 2025 so far. Below is a complete breakdown of the Englishman's earnings and results by event.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD EARNINGS 2025

Position

Event

Money Earned

T21st

Dubai Desert Classic

$97,650

T22nd

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

$158,272.73

T5th

The Genesis Invitational

$736,500

T11th

Arnold Palmer Invitational

$451,250

T14th

The Players Championship

$418,750

T16th

Valspar Championship

$128,325

T62nd

Valero Texas Open

$21,090

T21st

The Masters

$210,000

7th

RBC Heritage

$670,000

T4th

Truist Championship

$826,666.67

T41st

PGA Championship

$60,676.67

T4th

Charles Schwab Challenge

$427,500

T16th

the Memorial Tournament

$319,000

MC

US Open

$10,000

T2nd

Travelers Championship

$1,760,000

T34th

Genesis Scottish Open

$52,950

T16th

The Open Championship

$185,257

T3rd

FedEx St Jude Championship

$1,160,000

T4th

BMW Championship

$910,000

Won

Tour Championship

$10,000,000

9th/5th

FedEx Cup Playoffs Bonus Money

$2,000,000

9th

Comcast Business Tour Top 10

$2,200,000

T46th

BMW PGA Championship

$39,600

T21st

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

$48,480

Won

DP World India Championship

$680,000

Row 25 - Cell 0

TOTAL

$23,571,968.07

HOW MUCH DID TOMMY FLEETWOOD EARN IN MAJORS DURING 2025?

Tommy Fleetwood collected $465,933.67 during the four men's Majors in 2025. Most of his earnings arrived via a $210,000 check for coming T21st at The Masters and roughly $185,000 in prize money for finishing T16th at The Open Championship.

There was a further $60,000 or so sent Fleetwood's way courtesy of a T41st finish at the PGA Championship and $10,000 passed on due to qualifying as a professional, even though he missed the cut.

