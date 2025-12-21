PNC Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

20 legends of the game and their family members are hoping to win this prestigious title and the healthy check that comes with it

Bernhard and Jason Langer pose with the PNC Championship belts
The final event of the year on US soil is the highly anticipated PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Only golfers who have won a Major championship or The Players Championship are eligible to compete at the PNC Championship. Meanwhile, their family members cannot hold any status in pro golf.

Six-time winner Bernhard Langer and his son Jason have been attempting to defend their title once again, with the pair they defeated in a playoff last year - Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods - not in the field this time around.

While they are certainly not favorites after round one, the Langers remain in contention behind the likes of Team Korda, Team Daly and current leaders Team Kuchar.

Jason and Bernhard Langer hold the PNC Championship belts above their heads in 2024

Matt and his son Cameron - who is bound for TCU - carded 15 birdies in round one to lead by two strokes from Team Daly, who have tasted success before in 2021.

Whichever team ultimately comes out on top after 36 holes (and potentially more) will collect a check for $200,000 from a total prize purse of $1,085,000. Those figures are identical to at least the past two years when the Langers triumphed.

The team which finishes second will bank $80,000 between them while finishing solo third or fourth will earn a pair at least $50,000. Even the team which finishes bottom of the pile is set to take home $40,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 PNC Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

PNC Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$200,000

2nd

$80,000

3rd

$57,250

4th

$50,000

5th

$49,000

6th

$48,000

7th

$47,000

8th

$46,000

9th

$45,000

10th

$44,500

11th

$44,000

12th

$43,500

13th

$43,000

14th

$42,500

15th

$42,000

16th

$41,500

17th

$41,000

18th

$40,500

19th

$40,250

20th

$40,000

