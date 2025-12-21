PNC Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
20 legends of the game and their family members are hoping to win this prestigious title and the healthy check that comes with it
The final event of the year on US soil is the highly anticipated PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
20 pairs of golfing legends and their family members have been battling it out in a scramble format to try and lift the prestigious title and create lasting memories on the course.
Only golfers who have won a Major championship or The Players Championship are eligible to compete at the PNC Championship. Meanwhile, their family members cannot hold any status in pro golf.
Six-time winner Bernhard Langer and his son Jason have been attempting to defend their title once again, with the pair they defeated in a playoff last year - Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods - not in the field this time around.
While they are certainly not favorites after round one, the Langers remain in contention behind the likes of Team Korda, Team Daly and current leaders Team Kuchar.
Matt and his son Cameron - who is bound for TCU - carded 15 birdies in round one to lead by two strokes from Team Daly, who have tasted success before in 2021.
Whichever team ultimately comes out on top after 36 holes (and potentially more) will collect a check for $200,000 from a total prize purse of $1,085,000. Those figures are identical to at least the past two years when the Langers triumphed.
The team which finishes second will bank $80,000 between them while finishing solo third or fourth will earn a pair at least $50,000. Even the team which finishes bottom of the pile is set to take home $40,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 PNC Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
PNC Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$200,000
2nd
$80,000
3rd
$57,250
4th
$50,000
5th
$49,000
6th
$48,000
7th
$47,000
8th
$46,000
9th
$45,000
10th
$44,500
11th
$44,000
12th
$43,500
13th
$43,000
14th
$42,500
15th
$42,000
16th
$41,500
17th
$41,000
18th
$40,500
19th
$40,250
20th
$40,000
