Nedbank Golf Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour schedule has been taking place this week at Gary Player Country Club in South Africa - the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Part of the Opening Swing, the Nedbank Golf Challenge offers increased prize money and Race To Dubai points this week, therefore simply qualifying had been the subject of mild controversy before a ball was struck.

Joost Luiten was not in the event initially, despite finishing last season just outside the top-30 in the rankings. However, he was eventually accepted as others pulled out and the Dutchman joined the likes of Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris at Gary Player CC.

Once the action began, a limited field - made up of 66 players - went on to produce some sparkling golf at the beautiful layout in Sun City, with Kristoffer Reitan in prime position to follow in the footsteps of Johannes Veerman and lift the trophy.

The Norwegian had opened up a five-shot lead at 17 under after the third round, despite a double-bogey on his final hole of the day, with Jayden Schaper his closest challenger.

Dan Bradbury and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were next on the leaderboard, albeit with a seven-shot deficit to make up on 10 under.

Meanwhile, Luiten was proving his worth in the field, spending Saturday night in a tie for fifth with four others at eight under.

Johannes Veerman won the title in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever comes out on top will earn just over $1 million from a total payout of $6 million - the fifth successive year the Nedbank has offered this prize purse.

The runner-up is set to earn almost two thirds of a million dollars while everyone else inside the top-12 should also bank six-figure pay checks once all is said and done.

Interestingly, despite the Australian Open and Hero World Challenge being played over the same days - although at different times - the Nedbank Golf Challenge can boast the highest overall payout by at least $1 million.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account in the no-cut event.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Breakdown