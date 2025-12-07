Nedbank Golf Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the biggest prize purses of the DP World Tour season is up for grabs at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where a limited field has been battling it out

Kristoffer Reitan at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
Kristoffer Reitain took a commanding lead into the final round
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Contributions from

One of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour schedule has been taking place this week at Gary Player Country Club in South Africa - the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Joost Luiten was not in the event initially, despite finishing last season just outside the top-30 in the rankings. However, he was eventually accepted as others pulled out and the Dutchman joined the likes of Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris at Gary Player CC.

Once the action began, a limited field - made up of 66 players - went on to produce some sparkling golf at the beautiful layout in Sun City, with Kristoffer Reitan in prime position to follow in the footsteps of Johannes Veerman and lift the trophy.

The Norwegian had opened up a five-shot lead at 17 under after the third round, despite a double-bogey on his final hole of the day, with Jayden Schaper his closest challenger.

Dan Bradbury and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were next on the leaderboard, albeit with a seven-shot deficit to make up on 10 under.

Meanwhile, Luiten was proving his worth in the field, spending Saturday night in a tie for fifth with four others at eight under.

Johannes Veerman holds the Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy

Johannes Veerman won the title in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever comes out on top will earn just over $1 million from a total payout of $6 million - the fifth successive year the Nedbank has offered this prize purse.

The runner-up is set to earn almost two thirds of a million dollars while everyone else inside the top-12 should also bank six-figure pay checks once all is said and done.

Interestingly, despite the Australian Open and Hero World Challenge being played over the same days - although at different times - the Nedbank Golf Challenge can boast the highest overall payout by at least $1 million.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account in the no-cut event.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,025,000

2nd

$665,000

3rd

$381,000

4th

$302,000

5th

$256,000

6th

$212,000

7th

$182,000

8th

$152,000

9th

$136,000

10th

$121,000

11th

$111,000

12th

$104,000

13th

$98,000

14th

$93,000

15th

$89,000

16th

$85,000

17th

$82,000

18th

$78,000

19th

$75,000

20th

$73,000

21st

$71,000

22nd

$69,000

23rd

$67,000

24th

$65,000

25th

$63,000

26th

$61,000

27th

$59,200

28th

$57,400

29th

$55,600

30th

$53,800

31st

$52,000

32nd

$50,200

33rd

$48,400

34th

$46,600

35th

$44,800

36th

$43,000

37th

$41,700

38th

$40,400

39th

$39,200

40th

$38,000

41st

$36,800

42nd

$35,600

43rd

$34,400

44th

$33,200

45th

$32,000

46th

$30,800

47th

$29,600

48th

$28,400

49th

$27,200

50th

$26,000

51st

$24,800

52nd

$23,600

53rd

$22,400

54th

$21,200

55th

$20,600

56th

$20,000

57th

$19,400

58th

$18,800

59th

$18,200

60th

$17,600

61st

$17,000

62nd

$16,400

63rd

$15,800

64th

$15,200

65th

$14,600

66th

$14,100

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.