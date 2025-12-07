Nedbank Golf Challenge Full Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the biggest prize purses of the DP World Tour season is up for grabs at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where a limited field has been battling it out
Mike Hall
One of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour schedule has been taking place this week at Gary Player Country Club in South Africa - the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Part of the Opening Swing, the Nedbank Golf Challenge offers increased prize money and Race To Dubai points this week, therefore simply qualifying had been the subject of mild controversy before a ball was struck.
Joost Luiten was not in the event initially, despite finishing last season just outside the top-30 in the rankings. However, he was eventually accepted as others pulled out and the Dutchman joined the likes of Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris at Gary Player CC.
Once the action began, a limited field - made up of 66 players - went on to produce some sparkling golf at the beautiful layout in Sun City, with Kristoffer Reitan in prime position to follow in the footsteps of Johannes Veerman and lift the trophy.
The Norwegian had opened up a five-shot lead at 17 under after the third round, despite a double-bogey on his final hole of the day, with Jayden Schaper his closest challenger.
Dan Bradbury and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were next on the leaderboard, albeit with a seven-shot deficit to make up on 10 under.
Meanwhile, Luiten was proving his worth in the field, spending Saturday night in a tie for fifth with four others at eight under.
Whoever comes out on top will earn just over $1 million from a total payout of $6 million - the fifth successive year the Nedbank has offered this prize purse.
The runner-up is set to earn almost two thirds of a million dollars while everyone else inside the top-12 should also bank six-figure pay checks once all is said and done.
Interestingly, despite the Australian Open and Hero World Challenge being played over the same days - although at different times - the Nedbank Golf Challenge can boast the highest overall payout by at least $1 million.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account in the no-cut event.
Nedbank Golf Challenge Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,025,000
2nd
$665,000
3rd
$381,000
4th
$302,000
5th
$256,000
6th
$212,000
7th
$182,000
8th
$152,000
9th
$136,000
10th
$121,000
11th
$111,000
12th
$104,000
13th
$98,000
14th
$93,000
15th
$89,000
16th
$85,000
17th
$82,000
18th
$78,000
19th
$75,000
20th
$73,000
21st
$71,000
22nd
$69,000
23rd
$67,000
24th
$65,000
25th
$63,000
26th
$61,000
27th
$59,200
28th
$57,400
29th
$55,600
30th
$53,800
31st
$52,000
32nd
$50,200
33rd
$48,400
34th
$46,600
35th
$44,800
36th
$43,000
37th
$41,700
38th
$40,400
39th
$39,200
40th
$38,000
41st
$36,800
42nd
$35,600
43rd
$34,400
44th
$33,200
45th
$32,000
46th
$30,800
47th
$29,600
48th
$28,400
49th
$27,200
50th
$26,000
51st
$24,800
52nd
$23,600
53rd
$22,400
54th
$21,200
55th
$20,600
56th
$20,000
57th
$19,400
58th
$18,800
59th
$18,200
60th
$17,600
61st
$17,000
62nd
$16,400
63rd
$15,800
64th
$15,200
65th
$14,600
66th
$14,100
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
