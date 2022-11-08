Report: Tiger Woods Beats Rory McIlroy To Top 2022 PIP Standings
The AP reports that Woods has won the award for the second year running, despite McIlroy's hugely successful 2022
The results of this year’s Player Impact Program (PIP) award are not expected to be confirmed for several weeks, but, according to a report from the APs Doug Ferguson (opens in new tab), Tiger Woods will claim the honour for the second year running, with Rory McIlroy taking second place.
The 15-time Major winner beat Phil Mickelson to first prize in 2021. That was in spite of him not playing a tournament as he recovered from a career-threatening leg injury sustained in a car accident at the start of the year.
While Woods has played three tournaments in 2022, it is still far fewer than McIlroy, who has enjoyed a hugely successful year, which included top-10 finishes in all four Majors and a record-breaking third FexEx Cup win. As for Woods, his best-placed finish in 2022 was 47th in his comeback tournaments, the Masters at Augusta National. Since that performance, his ongoing injury issues have been more apparent. He withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds and missed the cut at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July.
Of course, the bonus, which this year has a prize pool of $100m, up from last year’s $40m, does not take into account performance but rather metrics determining which players have resonated the most with fans and the media. Those include broadcast exposure and media mentions. Meanwhile, as well as the significantly increased prize pool, the 2022 award has also been expanded to include the top 20 players rather than the top 10.
While McIlroy confirmed he had finished top in all but one category that determines the PIP award, it appears it has not been enough to finish ahead of one of the legends of the game. Nevertheless, it has been an extremely lucrative year for the 33-year-old, with his PIP money seeing his earnings soar to $40,354,566.
Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that Woods will team up with McIlroy for the seventh edition of The Match - an exhibition tournament where the pair will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.