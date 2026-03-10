Phil Mickelson To Miss Fourth Straight Event Of Season At LIV Golf Singapore

Phil Mickelson will miss a fourth consecutive LIV Golf event when the circuit heads to Singapore this week.

The HyFlyers GC captain revealed back in January that he was dealing with a family health matter. As a result, Ollie Schniederjans stepped in for him at the season opener, LIV Golf Riyadh.

A week later, Wade Ormsby played for HyFlyers GC in the six-time Major winner’s place, with the Australian again filling his shoes at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Article continues below

Ormsby will once again step in for HyFlyers GC after finishing T37 and T41 in his previous two appearances.

Wade Ormsby plays in Mickelson's place for the third straight tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially, it appeared Mickelson would only miss the first two events of the season, as he explained in a statement.

It read: “I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV events as Amy (Mickelson's wife) and I need to be present for a family health matter. I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.”

Following LIV Golf Singapore, which takes place at Sentosa Golf Club between March 12th and 15th, there is just one more event, the circuit’s first trip to South Africa at Steyn City, before The Masters.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mickelson has a lifetime exemption to the event, having won it three times.

Meanwhile, the only edition he has missed since 1995 came four years ago, when he had temporarily stepped away from the game following controversial comments he made about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia before LIV Golf was launched.

While that is still a month away, it remains to be seen if he will be available for LIV Golf South Africa.

Another LIV Golfer who announced he would miss the first two events of the season was Majesticks GC co-captain Lee Westwood, who had sustained a wrist injury. However, he returned at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished T18, and is in the field for LIV Golf Singapore.