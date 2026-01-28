Patrick Reed Leaves LIV Golf To Pursue PGA Tour Return

Patrick Reed has left LIV Golf to pursue a return to the PGA Tour, the 2018 Masters champion has confirmed.

Reed, who won the Dubai Desert Classic this weekend and revealed he hadn't yet signed a new LIV contract, has not been immediately reinstated to the PGA Tour as he does not qualify for the Returning Member Program - which was only available to Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner will instead play on the DP World Tour this season and resume his PGA Tour membership in 2027 via the past champion category. He could earn full status via the DP World Tour ten cards initiative this year, also.

Reed will be eligible to play on the US circuit in late August via sponsor's invites once his 12-month suspension for playing in LIV Golf has ended, the PGA Tour confirmed.

In a lengthy statement announcing his plans, Reed said he was a "traditionalist at heart" and "was born to play on the PGA Tour."

It's another blow for LIV Golf, which lost five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka last month. Koepka is making his PGA Tour return at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, after agreeing to a number of sanctions.

"After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf tour," Reed announced in a statement.

"I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA Tour as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA Tour events later this year.

"I will continue to compete and play as an honorary lifetime member on the DP World Tour, which is something that I am truly honored and excited to do.

"I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine.

"I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth.

"I want to thank everyone involved for helping me make this decision. Over the last four years, I have learned a lot about myself, about who I am and who I am not, and for that I am forever grateful.

"To Dustin Johnson, the Aces, and LIV Golf, I want to thank you for the memories we shared and created together. To golf fans around the world, I just want to thank you all for your continued support over the years.

"I just ask that you respect the decision we have made for our family, our children and our future. Thank you for your continued support."

Reed won the Dubai Desert Classic this weekend

"Patrick Reed has informed the PGA Tour of his desire to return," the tour wrote in a statement.

"A nine-time PGA Tour winner, he is seeking reinstatement of his PGA Tour membership for the 2027 season, playing out of the past champion category.

"As a result of resigning his membership in 2022 prior to violating any PGA Tour Regulations, Patrick is eligible to compete on the PGA Tour as a non-member beginning on August 25, 2026. He may also pursue improved PGA Tour status via the DP World Tour.

"Similar to anyone reinstated under the Returning Member Program, any former PGA Tour member returning to the PGA Tour would be ineligible for participation in the Player Equity Program through 2030."

In response to Reed's departure, the LIV Golf League posted a statement via their social media channels.

"We were not able to come to terms with Patrick on a potential contract extension. We’re grateful for everything he contributed during his time on the 4Aces at LIV Golf and wish him the best.

"LIV has always been an advocate for player movement and recognizes that when golf settles into a new normal, players will not only have the right, but the opportunity to play golf when and where they want.

"As we look forward, our focus remains on building teams and a league that fans can believe in and players enjoy—those who compete at the highest level, play the game the right way, and understand the responsibility to grow the game around the world by engaging fans and celebrating partners.

"We’re building the world’s golf league and every decision we make is guided by what’s best for the long-term future of the game, our players, and fans."