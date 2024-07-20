The 3 Little-Known Titleist Golf Balls That Are In Play At The Open Championship
The Titleist Pro V1 and V1x is used by hundreds of professionals but, did you know that there are three different variations of it in play this week at Royal Troon
When it comes to the most used golf ball on Tour, there is one model that stands above the rest, as the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x dominate both the men's and women's professional games.
However, at The 152nd Open Championship, did you know that there are different variations available of the Pro V1 available exclusively to those on the professional circuit?
Having been fortunate enough to take a trip on Titleist's Tour truck ahead of the final men's Major of the year, we spoke to Simon Earl, who is the brand's Leadership Promotion Executive, to find out more...
Speaking to Golf Monthly, Earl stated: "The vast majority of golfers this week would be using your Pro V1 and Pro V1x, but we've got a few different models that have some niche performance benefits to them.
"As you can see we have something here called 'Left Dot', which is essentially our lowest launching, lowest spinning Pro V1. Cam Young, Tony Finau and a couple of other use it. You then have 'Pro V1 Star', which is a softer, spinier Pro V1. Essentially, there's guys that don't necessarily like the feel of the Pro V1x, but they still want that spin element. This week, we've got Corey Conners in it.
"Lastly, there's the Pro V1x +, which sits between our 2023 Pro V1x and 'Left Dash' product. So, we're looking at something which again feels very similar to a Pro V1, and is a soft Pro V1x with spin. This week, Justin Rose and Zach Johnson are playing this golf ball".
As mentioned, these golf balls are exclusively available to the professionals and, consequently, you may wonder why do Titleist produce them? Well, according to Earl, "the reason why we have these golf balls on Tour is to basically get feedback, so we're looking at performance benefits."
He went on to add: "These guys have such good numbers that we can get that feedback and, potentially, put that into new products. So, these balls, whilst they are custom for Tour, there is that opportunity, to take them to retail, Take 'Left Dash' that went to retail, we saw that there was a market for it and there was a golfer out there".
