Report: Rory McIlroy Expected At TPC Sawgrass For Players Championship Title Defence Despite Back Injury

Three days after Rory McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury, there is an encouraging update regarding his chances of defending his Players Championship title.

McIlroy hurt his back in the gym before the third round of the PGA Tour Signature Event at Bay Hill. At the time, the withdrawal was seen as largely precautionary, particularly with the PGA Tour’s flagship event coming hot on its heels.

However, doubt was cast on the chances of him competing in it on Monday, when the two-time champion told the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that the injury was proving “more stubborn than we thought.”

Article continues below

McIlroy added that he was “staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point.”

A day later, Lewis has given another update on McIlroy’s progress, revealing that he is improving and still intends to arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, albeit likely without taking part in a practice round.

Lewis wrote on X: “After rest and treatment on his back @McIlroyRory plans to travel to Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday to start preps for @PLAYERS. McIlroy has not hit balls since pulling out of the @APinvbut is feeling better each day. Likely will play The Players without a practice round.”

After rest and treatment on his back @McIlroyRory plans to travel to Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday to start preps for @THEPLAYERS. McIlroy has not hit balls since pulling out of the @APinv but is feeling better each day. Likely will play The Players without a practice round.March 10, 2026

That will be music to the ears of the PGA Tour and fans planning to attend the tournament, although the likelihood of McIlroy skipping a practice round will disappoint spectators planning to attend on Wednesday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While hardly the ideal preparation for the defence of his title, assuming he is fit to play, all eyes will be on him when he tees it up at 1.42pm local time for his first round on Thursday, where he is due to play alongside Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama.

Rory McIlroy won the title in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, it’s not just The Players Championship that will be in McIlroy’s mind as he makes his way around the TPC Sawgrass layout.

The defence of his Masters title is now just a month away, and he will be hoping there are no further issues as the tournament progresses.