Report: Rory McIlroy Expected At TPC Sawgrass For Players Championship Title Defence Despite Back Injury
Despite sustaining a back injury at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy is reportedly preparing to arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday ahead of his Players Championship defence
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Three days after Rory McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury, there is an encouraging update regarding his chances of defending his Players Championship title.
McIlroy hurt his back in the gym before the third round of the PGA Tour Signature Event at Bay Hill. At the time, the withdrawal was seen as largely precautionary, particularly with the PGA Tour’s flagship event coming hot on its heels.
However, doubt was cast on the chances of him competing in it on Monday, when the two-time champion told the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that the injury was proving “more stubborn than we thought.”Article continues below
McIlroy added that he was “staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point.”
A day later, Lewis has given another update on McIlroy’s progress, revealing that he is improving and still intends to arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, albeit likely without taking part in a practice round.
Lewis wrote on X: “After rest and treatment on his back @McIlroyRory plans to travel to Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday to start preps for @PLAYERS. McIlroy has not hit balls since pulling out of the @APinvbut is feeling better each day. Likely will play The Players without a practice round.”
After rest and treatment on his back @McIlroyRory plans to travel to Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday to start preps for @THEPLAYERS. McIlroy has not hit balls since pulling out of the @APinv but is feeling better each day. Likely will play The Players without a practice round.March 10, 2026
That will be music to the ears of the PGA Tour and fans planning to attend the tournament, although the likelihood of McIlroy skipping a practice round will disappoint spectators planning to attend on Wednesday.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While hardly the ideal preparation for the defence of his title, assuming he is fit to play, all eyes will be on him when he tees it up at 1.42pm local time for his first round on Thursday, where he is due to play alongside Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama.
From there, it’s not just The Players Championship that will be in McIlroy’s mind as he makes his way around the TPC Sawgrass layout.
The defence of his Masters title is now just a month away, and he will be hoping there are no further issues as the tournament progresses.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.