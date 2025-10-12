A Few Old Favorites In The Bag Of The Baycurrent Classic Champion: Xander Schauffele's Winning WITB From Japan
We take a closer look at the American's line-up, as the two-time Major winner returns to the winner's circle
Xander Schauffele is a winner again. After going 14 months without a victory, the drought is over, his win in Japan putting an end to a spell where his struggles have mainly been injury related.
Competing for the first time since Team USA's Ryder Cup defeat by Europe at Bethpage Black in New York, Schauffele was back to his best at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.
The 31-year-old was hampered by a rib injury at the beginning of the year, but his final-round 64, which featured eight birdies, was a reminder of the player he had become in 2024, when he won both the PGA Championship and The Open.
It was win number 10 on the PGA Tour for the World No.4. Here's what he was playing as he reached that landmark figure.
DRIVER
Starting at the top end of the bag, the Callaway staff player was pictured playing a Callaway Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver (10.5°), which features a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX.
It would appear that he has tried the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver - in fact, Callaway has him as an Elyte player on its website - but it's the Ai Smoke Triple Diamond model that he was seen using in both the Ryder Cup at the end of last month and during this week's competition at Yokohama Country Club.
FAIRWAY WOOD
In terms of his fairway wood, the American is currently playing a Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond HL (16.5°), which is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft.
The two-time Major champion opts to use the HL model, which means the loft is set at 16.5° rather than the traditional 3-wood loft of 15°.
HYBRID
Staying at the top end of the bag, the Californian carries a Callaway Apex UW (21° @19.7), which features a Mitsubishi Diamana D-Limited 90 TX shaft.
It's interesting that Schauffele has decided to employ the original version of the tour-inspired utility wood, which has since been replaced by the 2024 Apex UW.
Clearly, it's a favorite model that he isn't willing to let go.
IRONS
Schauffele is a very fine iron player, and his model of choice at the moment is a set of Callaway Apex TCB '24 irons (4-PW), which are fitted with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.
For accomplished ball strikers, these soft-feeling irons tick just about every box.
As someone who's regarded as one of the game's sweetest strikers, you can't imagine he's keen to chop and change irons too frequently.
WEDGES
You don't win two Major titles without being a very accomplished wedge player.
Schauffele's wedges include a Callaway Opus SP wedge (52-10S) with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, a model that delivers a serious amount of spin.
In addition, the American carries two Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in 56° (at 57°) and a 60°, which are also fitted with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.
PUTTER
Last but certainly not least, Schauffele plays an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH putter, which has a SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0 grip.
It's a model that has helped him to become one of the most consistent putters on tour, and not one we'd expect to see him taking out of the bag any time soon.
GOLF BALL
Schauffele uses one of the best premium golf balls on the market, the Callaway Chrome Tour.
This soft-feeling model will appeal to high speed and high spin players who need a little more spin versus the Chrome Tour X ball.
